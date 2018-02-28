CJP takes suo motu notice of govts awarding advertisements to media 'at nation's expense'
No water in state-run schools, no medicines available in public hospitals — yet, provincial governments spend taxpayers' money on massive advertisements, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said on Wednesday.
He made these remarks while taking suo motu notice of media advertisements by the governments of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Punjab.
The apex court constituted a three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Nisar, and fixed a hearing to be held on March 12. The court directed information secretaries of the three provincial governments to submit the record of awarding advertisements to print and electronic media within a week. The court also asked the authorities to provide details of how many advertisements were provided to each media house.
"Taxpayers' money is being used for self-promotion; big advertisements are awarded at the nation's expense," the chief justice said in his remarks, asking, "Doesn't this equate to pre-poll rigging?"
The chief justice said that the provincial governments run advertisements in the media with large logos and pictures to promote their projects, "yet 4,500 schools in Sindh are deprived of potable water".
"They [govts] will have to promote their work at their own expense," he added.
SC dismisses petitions
The apex court dismissed two separate petitions on Wednesday; one seeking contempt of court proceedings against ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and the other conducting accountability of higher judiciary through a parliamentary committee.
The first one was submitted against Sharif during his tenure as premier. The petitioner had argued that Sharif did not follow the court orders in connection with empowering local representatives. The chief justice scraped the petition and ruled that local government elections had been held so the plea stands infructuous.
The second one was a review petition as the SC registrar had already raised objections. The petitioner had attempted to move the court, seeking accountability of higher judiciary through a parliamentary committee. Barrister Zafarullah Khan of the Watan Party had also asked the court to include words "Sadiq" and "Ameen" in the code of conduct for judges.
In an in-chamber hearing of the appeal, the chief justice upheld the objections raised by the registrar office on the petition. Earlier, the office had rejected the petition, declaring it a plea with ill-intent to defame the judiciary.
Comments (36)
Finally someone is taking notice of this massive scandal and bribery, first question is why the need for so much advertisement, 2nd why only to govt chosen networks, if something has to be advertised than it should be distributed to most popular networks and not to the ones who spew out propaganda on behalf of the govt. Once again if the parliament worked or institutions were honest then this would not happen.
Bravo! CJP
Way to go Sir
This bribery of channels who support the PMLN has been going on for so long but no one takes notice, reason the parliament doesn't work and institutions are corrupt. This sort of thing would never happen in a democracy or civilized world.
Its astonishing how all advertisement goes to GEO network, no one is able to question it, authorities do noting, parliament keeps quiet, finally someone has the courage to ask the right questions.
bravo....
Excellent step biggest beneficiary is MSR of The news and Jang group
Thank you CJ for taking notice.
This is very good move to block these advertising competition forever. Otherwise school head masters and hospital doctors should also be allowed to advertise their work in media and spend half of their budget for this purpose.
101% endorsement of Chief Justice findings and observation.These politicians are making fool of people.
Excellent step
There should be no advertisement by Govt. to show the development projects started by Govt as people can see around them how much progress we achieved in the past 30 years. People can see how good the medical facilities in the country or province when they visit the hospitals and also know how good the education system is when they pay heavy feeses of private schools, colleges and universities since these facilities are no more available to citizens. People also know how good the basic facilities when they buy water bottle for drinking when they know the tap water is polluted and hazardous for health. And one more advertisement of Government of Sindh is the water tankers which runs on every street of Karachi who steal the water from the citizens and then sell them the same water on hafty prices.
CJP pl also take notice of pending court cases
Excellent move by the Chief Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Good decision.
Very good, they should be made to pay such ads from own pockets and all such payments made in the past should be recovered from the individuals and CMs of the provinces
Salute the CJP for tackling problems none could dare and think so far in this country of Maha corrupt rulers. Political parties, rulers and Party heads hand over 'envelops' to Journalists TV anchors and media persons to propagate self at people's money. The less said is better.
Please take some notice on Senate Elections and candidate deals as they openly discuss on different channels.
CJP you are doing a very good service. You are the MAN.
Yes, it is pre-poll rigging. Very good move by CJ, this must be stop all over Pakistan especially in Sindh. We can witness very expensive banners in favor of ruling party of Sindh who made this city of Karachi a garbage dump.
Very interesting chief justice took notice .
"Taxpayers' money is being used for self-promotion; big advertisements are awarded at the nation's expense," awesome now take them to cleaners
we appreciate each and every steps taken by CJP. This is only the beginning and hope coming CJP will follow the footsteps as well.
Thank you Honorable CJP. It wS due since long time.only we have Narcissist democracy in the world. Please put a ban on developmental projects advertisements forever.
With you with heart
@Omer thousand percent right.
Thank You CJ.
Great. If the govt has done any work it speaks by itself.There should be a complete ban on such advertisements till elections.
Bravo CJP sahib. Pakistani nation is thankful to you. The majority of Pakistani people are living below poverty line in dreadful and miserable condition without clean drinking water, education and basic healthcare while the spectacular wealth of Sharif famiky is increasing day by day and have reached trillion dollars of businesses and assets inside and outside of Pakistan. The people's tax money is being spent on corrupt Sharif family's election advertisement, self- promotion and media marketing tactics. Nobody can stop them, not even the so called parliament who doesn't know the problems of poor people and is not interested in solving serious problems of the nation. Thanks CJP sahib for taking suo-motu notice on this important issue.
Good move, as this should be investigated thoroughly and actioned accordingly, so that justice is prevailed and no media network is favoured for defending corrupt mafia. This is a serious problem and, as a result, some genuine anchors and media networks are unfairly victimised by government.
Good initiative. Since we already have very low tax income, i am quite sure that most of this expense will also be taken from the loans amounts country get from international financial institutions.
Now it seems like our country is flourishing, very good sir! Big thanks from common pakistanies.
Time for media to take moral high ground - give full disclosure of the money they have made from government advertising contracts. Now is the test.
The taxpayers money should be spent for the benefit of the public at large only and not on the self promotion of some bigwigs
Bravo CJP. Please make the report public of how much has been spent by each province.
Since last 8 years road is broken in front of my house, sewage water flowing on road just like other areas of Karachi because government does not have money to fix it but they have money to pay media houses for their advertisement. Excellent job CJP.