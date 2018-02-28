DAWN.COM

Pakistan's young labour force is a major attraction for Japanese companies in 2018

Amin YusufzaiFebruary 28, 2018

According to Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Pakistan is rated as the top Asian country for Japanese companies for expected profits in 2018, plans for expansion of operations and hiring of the local labour force.

Minister of State and Chairman, Board of Investment (BOI), Naeem Y Zamindar, met Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Senior Deputy Foreign Minister of Japan. Matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Chairman BOI informed Yamazaki that Pakistan is aiming for a 9 per cent economic growth rate by 2020 and there was a general consensus across the political spectrum in Pakistan on achieving sustained economic growth. He also echoed Price Waterhouse Coopers projection that Pakistan will be joining G-20 by 2030.

Yamazaki said that Pakistan-Japan relations have a long history. He remarked that given Pakistan’s low labour cost and large and young population, it represents an attractive environment for Japanese investors. He underscored that there was potential for mutual cooperation between Japan and Pakistan. It was agreed that the forthcoming High Level Economic Policy Dialogue provides a good platform to continue the conversation on how to realise this potential.

Minister of State also met with Yasushi Akahoshi, President of Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). Akahoshi apprised him of JETRO’s activities in promoting trade and investment cooperation between Japan and Pakistan and presented the results of JETRO survey of Japanese companies in Asia released this month.

In the survey, Pakistan was rated at the top in Asia by Japanese companies for expected profits in 2018, plans for expansion of operations and hiring of the local labour force. These results indicate high confidence of Japanese companies’ in future economic prospects of Pakistan and quality of labour force.

In a meeting with the Minister of State, Teruo Asada, Chairman of Pakistan Japan Bossiness Cooperation Committee and Chairman of Marubeni Corporation stressed the importance of continuing high-level engagement between the governments and businesses of the two countries and discussed the scheduling of the next round of Joint Government Business Dialogue later this year.

Earlier, Keiichiro Nakazawa, Director General South Asia of JICA also called on Chairman BOI. Senior management of Mitsui Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation also met with the Chairman BOI to discuss the possibility of developing new project investment in Pakistan.

This article originally appeared on ProPakistani and has been reproduced with permission.

Comments (14)

Khan
Feb 28, 2018 01:13pm

We mustn’t let closeness to China sour our friendly ties with Japan. Japan is a time honoured friend of Pakistan.

GYPSY
Feb 28, 2018 01:21pm

Good news for Pakistan. Inshallah these are signs of turning tide for our country

helloWorld
Feb 28, 2018 01:37pm

Pakistan new best friend and brother? It will be interesting to see how China will like that.

ARIF
Feb 28, 2018 01:42pm

We need to give skills to our youth according to market demands.

arif
Feb 28, 2018 01:42pm

Politicians set aside all differences and should work for the country, we should all work with the govt to achieve such goals

Democrat
Feb 28, 2018 02:09pm

@GYPSY Definitely Pakistan has great potential, only if our policy makers are sincere to make our nation great.

Marcus
Feb 28, 2018 02:23pm

It’s all about business China is our iron brother and Japan our honoury friend. Pakistan needs to stand on its own two feet. Trust me japan is not the only country looking to invest in Pakistan most of Europe is as well. The beauty of Pakistan is guarantes are bank backed unlike our neighbours and with this Fata grey list it’s a blessing in disguise will mean Pakistan will be forced to clean its act up leading the way for more investment.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 28, 2018 02:35pm

Welcome to the club.

Trump Et
Feb 28, 2018 02:38pm

"Pakistan was rated at the top in Asia by Japanese companies for expected profits in 2018, plans for expansion of operations and hiring of the local labour force." Splendid!

Haroon
Feb 28, 2018 02:39pm

Everyone wants to invest in Pakistan but is Pakistan ready to receive? If not now, when. We need to expedite reforms in all sectors including: education, army, agencies, politics, law, Health, minorities well being and press freedom. I am hopeful. Pakistan Zindabad!

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 28, 2018 03:01pm

They the Japanese are more inclining towards using robots to do their jobs of Painting wall, construction and factory work not Indians or Pak labor. I don't my people to suffer in foreign land I want IndoPak to talk to each and stop spending billions on weapons to hurt each other and make weapon makers rich while my people suffer.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Ash Man
Feb 28, 2018 03:02pm

Both Japan and China are going to face manpower shortages in future. If Pakistan can do manpower exports of a million people every year it will solve a lot of problems for everyone.

Navjot Kohli
Feb 28, 2018 03:02pm

Pakistanis seemed to recover from FATF isolation too soon!!

Rao
Feb 28, 2018 03:09pm

What percentage of these youngsters are equipped with skills useful for the industry?

