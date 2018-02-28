DAWN.COM

Ashraf Ghani invites Taliban to join peace talks to 'save the country'

AP | Dawn.comUpdated February 28, 2018

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday called on the Taliban to take part in peace talks to “save the country,” offering security and incentives such as passports to insurgents who join the negotiations.

Ghani spoke at the 2nd Kabul Process Conference attended by representatives from more than 20 countries and international organisations.

“We will consider the Taliban's view in the peace talks,” he said.

Ghani said the Afghan government will provide passports and issue visas to Taliban members and their families and open an office for them in Kabul. He said his government would also work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

Ghani said a ceasefire must be agreed on and the Taliban must be declared a political group.

“The Afghan government must be accepting and we will also work on the list of freeing Taliban prisoners,” he said. He also called on government-to-government talks with Pakistan.

In a tweet last night about today's conference, Ghani had said: "I will present detailed peace offer to Taliban and Pakistan on behalf of the Afghan people. We wish to march toward a lasting peace in #Afghanistan and in the region!"

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells has said the United States has kept the door open to dialogue with the Taliban.

The Taliban in a statement Monday called on US officials to talk directly to their political office regarding a peaceful solution to the fighting.

“It would help in finding a solution if America accepts the legitimate demands of the Afghan people and forward its own concerns and requests for discussion to the Islamic Emirate through a peaceful channel,” the statement said.

The Taliban said in the statement the US must recognise that the conflict cannot be solved militarily.

India, Pakistan foreign secretaries may meet in Kabul

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale may come face to face with his Pakistani counterpart, Tehmina Janjua, in Kabul this week for the conference, the Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

Gokhale will attend the conference on Wednesday. Though an official one-to-one meeting between the foreign secretaries hasn’t been confirmed by either of the two countries, if it takes place, the paper said, it would be the first such meeting between India and Pakistan since National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Pakistan counterpart in December 2017 in Bangkok.

The speculated meeting of the top diplomats at the Kabul conference comes in the backdrop of recent attacks on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan, which India blames on Pakistan.

The “Kabul Process” meeting is an Afghan government-led initiative with stakeholders to find lasting peace in the war-torn country, including the contours of engaging with Taliban outfit. This is the second such meeting of the Kabul Process and is taking place amid stepped up prospects that the elusive TAPI gas pipeline connecting Turkmenistan and India through Afghanistan and Pakistan could be taking shape.

The first Kabul Process conference was first held in June last year.

Recent Taliban Attacks

A resurgent Taliban has been blamed for much of the increased violence in Afghanistan since United States and Nato forces concluded combat missions in 2014. The recent attacks have underscored the weaknesses of Afghan security forces more than 16 years after the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban.

Over the weekend in western Farah province, at least 18 Afghan soldiers were killed when their checkpoint came under attack by Taliban insurgents, two other soldiers were wounded in the attack in the Bala Buluk district, according to defence ministry officials.

On Jan. 27, a Taliban attacker drove an ambulance filled with explosives into the heart of the city, killing at least 103 people and wounding as many as 235.

The Taliban claimed the ambulance attack, as well as an attack a week earlier than that in which militants stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing 22 people, including 14 foreigners, and setting off a 13-hour battle with security forces.

Taimur
Feb 28, 2018 12:36pm

Now Taliban will be saviors.....

Ahmed Ali Khan
Feb 28, 2018 12:37pm

Ghani has no clue what he is doing and what to do - when you are blind-sighted by Indians and Americans !

Naxalite
Feb 28, 2018 12:52pm

Only Ghani, Taliban and Pakistan can solve Afghan problem. Not US or India

Naxalite
Feb 28, 2018 12:52pm

Ghani can't play on both sides. Stop being a US, Indian Puppet if you really wanna save your country

Waqas
Feb 28, 2018 12:55pm

Oh what a pity, Mr. President

Asian Tiger
Feb 28, 2018 01:03pm

Afghan should use their brain rather than act like a puppet of India and US

Sweet
Feb 28, 2018 01:06pm

@Ahmed Ali Khan He trying to save his country.In wake of many bomb blasts killing hundreds its better to have talks than fight.Let the poor masses have some peace at last.If there is peace only then afghans in pak can return back to their country.So peace at kabul brings peace to islamabad.

Pakistani1
Feb 28, 2018 01:09pm

This is getting super confusing. USA accusing Pakistan of helping Taliban and Afghanistan inviting Taliban to talk?

M.Saeed
Feb 28, 2018 01:10pm

Ashraf Ghan is a tactless clueless man of no positive traits in governing Afghanistan.

Anwar Mahmood
Feb 28, 2018 01:11pm

Pakistan would love to see peace in Afghanistan, peace in the region and peace everywhere.

Peace and love is all we need for our humanity is the deep wish of all Pakistanis.

Shahzad
Feb 28, 2018 01:20pm

Pakistan must help out Afghanistan as much as possible. Firstly they're our Muslim brothers and secondly a peaceful and "terror-free" Afghanistan would only benefit Pakistan. Pakistani businesses would have access to huge country which India is eyeing on right now!

Haider
Feb 28, 2018 01:21pm

Why talk now? Why not finish them?

Ashraf The Great
Feb 28, 2018 01:23pm

Ghani needs to tell the Taliban and Pakistan that he has india's agreement and blessing to make such an offer. Unfortunately his word has no value because whenever he has opened his mouth only anti Pakistan words and sentiments have been expressed.

My son was listening to Ghani speak one day and seriously thought he was India's ambassador to Afghanistan!!!

khan
Feb 28, 2018 01:46pm

better late than never, welcome Negotiation is the only solution.

Sam
Feb 28, 2018 02:03pm

For Pakistan sake let's hope Taliban comes to the negotiating table. Otherwise this blame would also hang around Pakistan's neck.

Changez Khan
Feb 28, 2018 02:09pm

Good indications from Ghani but does anybody believe this man who changes directions every day?

sherryaar
Feb 28, 2018 02:10pm

so this guy has bowed to the pressure.. USA and AFghan govt have lost badly in thsi war .. its high time they should accept it !!!

ATIS
Feb 28, 2018 02:20pm

It is good

k k tiwari
Feb 28, 2018 02:27pm

Great move towards peace in region

MG
Feb 28, 2018 02:30pm

Good and pl keep other countries at bay. You can solve your issues.

MG
Feb 28, 2018 02:30pm

@Naxalite Yes agree, Pakistan role is to keep quite and not support terrorist

on FLIP SIDE
Feb 28, 2018 02:31pm

lasting peace will only come-though through talks and more talks.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 28, 2018 02:32pm

What other options does he has at this crucial juncture in time & history?

dost
Feb 28, 2018 02:58pm

good initiatives to begin with.lets take it positive and start process.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 28, 2018 02:58pm

Taliban are Afghans so it's like brothers talking to brothers. Bloodshed never lead to peace in the end brothers always talk to brothers to solve family issue. Yes Pakistan can also help as Millions of Pasthuns live in Pakistan who have family linkages in Afghanistan. No others nation is needed as no one has blood ties with Afghanistan only Pak/Afg can solve Afg problems.

Praying when blood brother IndoPak come together as two good friendly nation with same roots.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

