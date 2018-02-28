DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Military shake-up aims at installing 'high energy' people to achieve modernisation targets: MBS

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated February 28, 2018

Email


Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meets the newly appointed military chiefs. — Photo courtesy Saudi Press Agency
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman meets the newly appointed military chiefs. — Photo courtesy Saudi Press Agency

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met the newly appointed military chiefs in Jeddah, Arab News reported on Wednesday.

In a major shake-up in country's defence establishment late Monday, Saudi King Salman had replaced top military commanders including the chief of staff via royal decrees.

The crown prince, who is also the country’s defence minister, received the new Chief of Staff Gen Fayad Al-Ruwaili, Commander of the Ground Forces Lt Gen Fahd bin Abdullah, Commander of Air Defence Forces Lt Gen Mezyed bin Sulaiman and Lt Gen Turki bin Bandar, who was appointed as Commander of the Air Force.

Editorial: Saudi Arabia reforms

"During the reception, the crown prince congratulated them on their new military ranks, wishing them success in serving their religion and their homeland," Arab News said.

Addressing the move, the crown prince said the shake-up announced by his ageing father, King Salman, was aimed at installing “high energy” people who could achieve modernisation targets. “We want to work with believers,” the crown prince told the The Washington Post in an interview on Tuesday night.

King Salman had also decreed a series of civilian appointments that saw younger officials being elevated to key positions as deputy ministers, deputy provincial governors and royal court advisers.

The changing of the military guard came just a month shy of the third anniversary of the launch of a Saudi-led intervention to fight Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The young prince has pursued an assertive regional policy, including leading a military intervention in neighbouring Yemen since 2015 that is seen as a proxy war with arch-rival Iran.

The Yemen conflict has led to what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

More than 9,200 people have been killed in the conflict and another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera, according to the World Health Organisation.

Curing 'cancer of corruption'

This is not the first time the crown prince has made major changes in the Saudi government. Last year, he arrested country's most powerful princes, military chiefs, businessmen and ministers overnight.

Explaining his move to The Washinton Post, Prince Mohammed said he was curing the "cancer of corruption" from the Saudi "body".

“You have a body that has cancer everywhere, the cancer of corruption. You need to have chemo, the shock of chemo, or the cancer will eat the body,” he told the newspaper.

“The kingdom couldn't meet budget targets without halting this looting,” he added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
MM
Feb 28, 2018 12:23pm

The money wasted by Saudia in Yemen could brought progress and prosperity in Yemen if was utilised for peace and development of the Yemeni people.

Tahir
Feb 28, 2018 01:26pm

Another Egypt is coming,

Ayaz
Feb 28, 2018 02:26pm

Marshal law is coming.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 28, 2018 02:37pm

That's exactly what everybody in power and at the helm says.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 28, 2018

Still ‘missing’

AN air of stultifying inaction has descended over the issue of enforced disappearances, even as people continue to ...
Updated February 28, 2018

Saudi Arabia reforms

Allowing song and dance while crushing dissent does not indicate a progressive direction.
February 28, 2018

Measles wake-up call

THE country’s challenges vis-à-vis health issues are both formidable and well known. Unfortunately, the focus on...
February 27, 2018

Property black hole

IN an exercise to ascertain the amount of money pouring into Islamabad’s real estate sector, the Federal Board of...
Updated February 27, 2018

Defenceless minorities

RELIGIOUS minorities in this country often find themselves marginalised and persecuted by both state and society....
February 27, 2018

Executions of ‘IS brides’

WHEN it was reported last year that the Iraqi authorities were holding 1,400 foreign women and children related to...