2 policemen martyred as assailants open fire on DSP's vehicle in Quetta

Two police officials were martyred when assailants opened fire at the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti on Quetta's Samungli Road Wednesday morning, DawnNewsTV reported.

The DSP narrowly escaped in the incident, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Razzaq Cheema said, adding that the two policemen guarding Dasti died on the spot. The martyred policemen were identified as Muhammad Tahir and Ayub Shah.

A child was also injured during the attack, Quetta Civil Hospital spokesman Waseem Baig said, adding that he is being treated at trauma centre.

Dasti was on his way from his residence towards his office when he was targeted. DIG Cheema said three attackers opened fire at DSP Dasti's vehicle.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident went underway.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, police sources termed the incident as an act of targeted killing in the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack on police and termed it a brutal act of terrorism. He directed the police to apprehend the culprits.

The incident follows a series of similar attacks targeting police and other law enforcement officials in the city. Earlier this month, four men of the Frontier Corps (FC) were gunned down in an incident of firing on Quetta's Saryab Road.