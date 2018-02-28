DAWN.COM

2 policemen martyred as assailants open fire on DSP's vehicle in Quetta

Syed Ali ShahUpdated February 28, 2018

Police cordoned off the area after the incident. —DawnNewsTV
Two police officials were martyred when assailants opened fire at the vehicle of Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti on Quetta's Samungli Road Wednesday morning, DawnNewsTV reported.

The DSP narrowly escaped in the incident, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Razzaq Cheema said, adding that the two policemen guarding Dasti died on the spot. The martyred policemen were identified as Muhammad Tahir and Ayub Shah.

A child was also injured during the attack, Quetta Civil Hospital spokesman Waseem Baig said, adding that he is being treated at trauma centre.

Dasti was on his way from his residence towards his office when he was targeted. DIG Cheema said three attackers opened fire at DSP Dasti's vehicle.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as investigation into the incident went underway.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, police sources termed the incident as an act of targeted killing in the city.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo strongly condemned the attack on police and termed it a brutal act of terrorism. He directed the police to apprehend the culprits.

The incident follows a series of similar attacks targeting police and other law enforcement officials in the city. Earlier this month, four men of the Frontier Corps (FC) were gunned down in an incident of firing on Quetta's Saryab Road.

Trump Et
Feb 28, 2018 09:55am

Another cowardly act by the biggest opponent of CPEC. Extreme frustration after Saudia and US show positive signs towards Pakistan.

S.G Wazir
Feb 28, 2018 10:02am

India paid terrific strike again. Why the world isn't calling India's interference in Pakistan's internal affairs "terrorism"?

GK
Feb 28, 2018 10:04am

Why are we fighting someone else's war?

Adil Jadoon
Feb 28, 2018 10:05am

somehow our police and security apparatus can never do anything about such attacks......nothing will change.

faisal
Feb 28, 2018 12:26pm

India should stop this menace in Pakistan.

GAYALLAH
Feb 28, 2018 01:19pm

R.I.P

