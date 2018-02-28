DAWN.COM

National Security Committee resolves to reshape foreign policy

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated February 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee at PM House on Tuesday.—APP
ISLAMABAD: The Natio­nal Security Commit­tee (NSC) on Tuesday endorsed ‘recalibration of foreign policy’ for making it more regionally focused and said the fight against terrorism would be dictated by national interests.

“The committee agreed on the importance of recalibrating the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries of the region,” said a statement issued by PM Office following the meeting that was held to review international and regional situation.

The meeting took place after a US-led move — which also involved Britain, France and Germany — got Pakistan included in the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, although the decision would take effect from June. During this period Pakistan and the FATF would negotiate the action plan that the former would pursue after being put on grey list.

National interests to dictate fight against terrorism

Presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the NSC meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Zubair Hayat and the three services chiefs.

The committee, which is the highest civil-military coordination forum, agreed to launch new initiatives to enhance economic partnerships with ‘friendly countries in the region and beyond’ for win-win cooperation. No specifics were given about the economic partnerships that Pakistan wants to develop.

Meanwhile, the US has continued to put pressure on Pakistan to act against the alleged Haqqani network sanctuaries and address the shortcomings in its counter-illicit financing regime.

Senior US official Lisa Curtis repeated this message during her two-day trip that ended on Tuesday.

It was decided at the NSC meeting that the counter-terrorism and counter-extremism actions would continue. “Our policies will continue to be formulated and implemented in light of our national interests,” it added.

“Consistent and continued engagement with Afghanistan,” was underscored at the meeting as the participants reiterated the contours of the strategy to deal with issues emanating from Afghanistan such as effective border management and early repatriation of Afghan refugees.

The NSC only reaffirmed commitment to strengthen China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project noting that it was contributing to the development of Pakistan, the region and beyond.

The members were particularly encouraged by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent visit to Moscow. During his visit last week, Pakistan and Russia announced setting up of a commission for promoting military cooperation and expressed alarm over Daesh’s growing footprint in Afghanistan and the indifference of US-led Nato forces to the problem.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2018

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS, PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Comments (8)

1000 characters
GOOD POINT
Feb 28, 2018 07:38am

Hope it is not more of the same old policy

Mo
Feb 28, 2018 07:39am

like I said before and saying it again: seal borders with Afghanistan (stop all movement indefinitely)...give 30 days to reduce embassy staff to 100 people.

Aii
Feb 28, 2018 07:55am

It seems like Khawaja Asif is checking his facebook while PM is addressing an important meeting.

Aben
Feb 28, 2018 08:14am

They look shell-shocked after Lisa Curtis visit

Ash2000
Feb 28, 2018 08:28am

Means policy of same.

SM
Feb 28, 2018 08:46am

Makes sense. Let us nail down our strategic, economic and security interests and then follow them openly and in a transparent manner. No more multiple power centers and conflicting institutional interests, please.

Silence_is_CRIME
Feb 28, 2018 11:07am

Something which should have been done much earlier!

debu sen
Feb 28, 2018 02:29pm

@Aii : Get rid of this Foreign Minister. He is a burden on the country.

