India, Pakistan foreign secretaries may meet in Kabul
NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale will come face to face with his Pakistani counterpart, Tehmina Janjua, in Kabul this week for the Kabul conference, the Hindustan Times said on Tuesday.
Mr Gokhale will attend the conference on Wednesday in which 25 countries will be participating.
Though an official one-to-one meeting between the foreign secretaries hasn’t been confirmed by either of the two countries, if it takes place, the paper said, it would be the first such meeting between India and Pakistan since National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his Pakistan counterpart in December 2017 in Bangkok.
The speculated meeting of the top diplomats at the Kabul conference comes in the backdrop of recent attacks on an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan, which India blames on Pakistan. The attack claimed the lives of five soldiers and one civilian, India claims.
Indian Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the time that Pakistan will “pay for the misadventure”. According to NDTV, Ms Sitharaman had alleged that three militants of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, who attacked the army camp, were controlled by handlers in Pakistan.
Pakistan is “expanding the arch of terror to areas south of Pir Panjal ranges and resorting to ceasefire violations to assist infiltration”, she said.
The “Kabul Process” meeting is an Afghan government-led initiative with stakeholders to find lasting peace in the war-torn country, including the contours of engaging with Taliban outfit. This is the second such meeting of the Kabul Process and is taking place amid stepped up prospects that the elusive TAPI gas pipeline connecting Turkmenistan and India through Afghanistan and Pakistan could be taking shape.
Earlier, in the first stand-alone trip by the India’s foreign secretary to China after last year’s tense standoff in Doklam, Mr Gokhale quietly paid a visit to Beijing last week.
Indian Express reported both sides agreeing on a roadmap for the coming year, including discussions on visits by respective foreign ministers and other officials.
It quoted sources as saying that the brief for Mr Gokhale, a fluent Mandarin speaker who had played a key role in the disengagement at Doklam, was to lay the ground for normalising India-China ties, which have been strained recently, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra
Modi’s likely visit to Qingdao in China in June this year for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit.
Mr Gokhale was in Beijing on the day China lifted its objections to grey-listing of Pakistan with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) over terror financing, in what the paper saw as a major achievement for Delhi.
It said the FATF was on the table in the talks Mr Gokhale held in Beijing, apart from other contentious issues such as Maldives, Masood Azhar and the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), and scheduling of working level meetings.
Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2018
Comments (14)
A lot of speculation.
Useless waste of time money, nothing concrete will come out that is the truth.
This is the kind of news sane minds would love to read!
Be friends get over land and religion we are the same people. Or else other will take advantage of you both.
It is good that both India and Ppakistan will be discussing issues face to face. Hopefully, they might reach an agreement to reduce tension so that the two can focus on developing their economies nomies and people of Afghaistan see a civil life rhetujrning there as well.
There is no other alternative for India and Pakistan, but to engage with each other and resolve all outstanding issues between them in light of Simla Accord and Lahore Declaration.
best of luck
it will be of no use.
Pakistan should not talk to India as it supports separate Balochistan.
Any meeting by officials of both countries will end up in deep well unless Kashmir issue is kept aside for the sake of peace at this moment.
Good luck folks. Have an open mind.....
Intransigence of parties on many issues is well known.Hope some sanity prevail and talks begin.Talking is better than killing.
As long US have presence in Afghanistan no hope for the peace. Indian thinking is that they can force their agenda in the region with the help of US. If US withdraw from the region India cannot compete with China as their pockets are much deeper than Indian's. China have increased its influence in Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and recently in Bangladesh. No chance in near future of US moving out, so no peace in this region.
Kabul no place for any positive development.