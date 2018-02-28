Senior Trump aide calls for ‘new relationship’ with Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Repeating allegations about Haqqani network sanctuaries and shortcomings in Pakistani efforts to check illicit financing, senior US National Security official Lisa Curtis said on Tuesday the Trump administration wanted a “new relationship” with Islamabad.
“Ms Curtis urged the government of Pakistan to address the continuing presence of the Haqqani network and other terrorist groups within its territory, and reiterated the international community’s long-standing concern about ongoing deficiencies in Pakistan’s implementation of its anti-money laundering/counterterrorism finance regime,” the US Embassy said in a statement on her trip.
The message was conveyed by Ms Curtis, deputy assistant to President Trump and US National Security Council’s senior director for South and Central Asia, during her meetings with Pakistani interlocutors. The senior US official made a two-day visit to Islamabad during which she met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar.
Curiously Ms Curtis’ public message sharply contrasted the assessment shared by Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel at a hearing of the US House of Representatives in Washington on Tuesday, which was positive.
According to Reuters, Gen Votel said: “We are now beginning to see very positive indicators ... that they are moving in the right direction.” He cited unspecified Pakistani actions “on the ground”. He maintained that the actions did not “yet equal the decisive action that we would like to see them take in terms of a strategic shift, but they are positive indicators”.
The embassy said Ms Curtis talked about the Trump administration’s desire to move towards a “new relationship”. Sharing the vision about that “new relationship”, she said, it had to be based on the shared commitment to “defeat all terrorist groups that threaten regional stability and security as well as on a shared vision of a peaceful future for Afghanistan”.
Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2018
Comments (21)
They are just toying around with Pakistan now. This is what you get after four decades of servility.
Trump knows only dollars he has no experience of politics, Pakistani will teach you politics which you will never forget in whole life.
I am with Lisa here.
Thank you for your suggestion. We will do whatever suits us.
You have done all you could do to harm Pakistan, now shut up and go back! we wont do anything to those who are not attacking us
Afghanistan is going to be a graveyard for American empire. American cowardliness and incompetence has led to combat terrorism in Afghanistan. Blaming Pakistan for all the wrongdoings by Talibans will further aggravate the ground realities. American must realize that without Pakistan's help, they cannot win this war.
Old realationsships, existing relationships, new relationships...same old talk from Washington DC who will never give Pakistan's genuine security concern a second thought. While Americans can afford ten wars far from their own country, Pakistan can not and should distance her self from US wars by terminating Afghan co-operation.
America loves to hate Pakistan. we have a love-hate relationship with the USA. The USA loves to hate Pakistan. This relationship is a joke ..my failure is your failure and your failure is my failure because we created this entire mess together. we settle the differences once and for all or divorce each other cos we are hurting the innocent people in this region...
Please note, it’s good cop and bad cop approach.
Every year new relationship, old go bad again and again. Unfortunate.
Typical American double talk - say one thing to Pakistani officials and then say something totally different to American media.
Same old. Same old.
Why we pay attention to these low level officials. USA is a selfish country whose downfall is evident like US SR.
New relationship means that Pakistan becomes America's hired gun once again but this time for free.
@Ahmed Ali Khan The talk is very clear and their is no double side to it ...... Pakistan does not want to listen
If you keep talking same nonsense than there was no point traveling so far. Pakistan has addressed and must keep addressing any security threat to the country.
Thanks but no thanks.
There is a severe trust deficit. How can Pakistan trust a country that has done so much to harm us; recently using a technical forum (FATF).
Pakistan's staying neutral in Afghan war will keep bruising them.
Lisa Curtis is a paid stooge of India. Any compromise with her will permanently stunt Pakistan's diplomacy. Pakistan must stand firm, especially in front of her. Afghanistan is going down in flames and we shouldn't board a sinking ship!
Basically it was US who after russian invasion of Afghanistan persuaded Ziaul Haq through Saudi Arabia and UAE to establish a network of freedom fighters to counter Russia. Now they are themselves there as an invader country. Facing the same but putting pressure on Pakistan only to save themselves. And it is history that no outsider ever succeeded in Afghanistan. So the US should abandon it's quest and let ourselves to decide.
Americans should be told to do their dirty work themselves and get lost.