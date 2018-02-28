DAWN.COM

National Security Committee agrees to recalibrate foreign policy, initiate economic partnerships

APPFebruary 28, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee at PM House. —APP
National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday agreed on the importance of recalibrating the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries of the region and launch new initiatives to enhance economic partnerships with friendly countries

The committee met in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to review the current international and regional situation.

The NSC reiterated that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism and extremism. "Our policies will continue to be formulated and implemented in light of our national interests," read a statement issued by the PM House.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the three services chiefs.

The committee was briefed on the current international and regional situation particularly on relations with the regional countries.

The participants of the meeting agreed on strengthening the cooperation in China Pakistan Economic Corridor project as the flagship programme of One Belt, One Road (OBOR) initiative.

They also stressed the importance of peace among the Afghan people "through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned national peace and reconciliation process".

The committee underscored the need for consistent and continued engagement with Afghanistan. The importance of effective border management and time-bound repatriation of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan in a dignified manner was also emphasised.

It condemned the "unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control and Working Boundary. "More than 400 ceasefire violations in 2018 alone had resulted in the Shahadat of and injuries to scores of innocent civilians," read the statement issued by the PM House.

The committee observed that through consistent ceasefire violations, the Indian government was trying to divert the international attention from blatant human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India must give priority to peace.

Foreign minister Khawaja Asif also briefed the committee on his recent successful visit to Russia and recalled the desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

