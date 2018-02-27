DAWN.COM

China says 'highly recognises' Pakistan's efforts against terror financing

Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2018

China came out in support of Pakistan's anti-terror financing regime on Tuesday, days after it withdrew opposition against a US-led move to place Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) watchlist.

"In recent years, Pakistan has made important progress in actively strengthening financial regulations to combat terror financing," China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at a press briefing in Beijing.

The 37-nation FATF held its plenary meeting in Paris last week where it placed Pakistan on a so-called 'grey list' of the countries where terrorist outfits are still allowed to raise funds.

Editorial: Questions after the FATF debacle

The plenary held its first meeting on Pakistan on February 20 where China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, which was representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), opposed the move to place Pakistan on the watchlist. But the US pushed for an unprecedented second discussion on Pakistan, held on February 22.

By then, Washington had convinced Riyadh to give up its support to Pakistan in return for a full FATF membership. This left only two – China and Turkey – in the Pakistan camp, one less than the required number of three members to stall a move.

At this stage, the Chinese informed Islamabad that they were opting out as they did not want to “lose face by supporting a move that’s doomed to fail”, an official source had told Dawn. “Pakistan appreciated the Chinese position and conveyed its gratitude to Turkey for continuing to support Islamabad against all odds,” the source added.

When asked about reports whether China had refused to bail out Pakistan at the FATF meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said Pakistan's contributions in the area of countering terror financing were there for all to see.

"China highly recognises that [Pakistan's contributions], and hopes all relevant parties of the international community could arrive at an objective and fair conclusion on that," Lu said.

Talking about Pakistan's overall role in the war against terrorism, the spokesman said the Pakistani people have sacrificed "enormously" for the counterterrorism fight.

"Their hard efforts, both in terms of ground operations and in the field of terrorism financing, are there for all to see."

Lu reiterated that China has been calling on the international community to evaluate Pakistan's efforts against militancy "in an objective and fair way, instead of just pointing fingers at Pakistan out of bias".

"As an all-weather strategic cooperative partner for Pakistan, China will continue to enhance communication, coordination and cooperation with Pakistan on counterterrorism," he said.

xyz
Feb 27, 2018 08:51pm

This was needed in FATF indeed

Survivor
Feb 27, 2018 08:52pm

Didn't know China has face to loose, that too for a country who lives at best and have been doing it for a long long time.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 27, 2018 08:54pm

So far no comment from Modi's group.

Agrarian2092
Feb 27, 2018 08:58pm

China is playing on both sides

Nawaz Mian
Feb 27, 2018 09:00pm

Trying to apply balm on the wounds, nice try China.

f
Feb 27, 2018 09:05pm

Pakistan must understand the meaning of this line

By then, Washington had convinced Riyadh to give up its support to Pakistan in return for a full FATF membership

Coz Riyadh then actually surrendered opposition after the Bait by USA

Bakar
Feb 27, 2018 09:07pm

The why did china remove its objection for Pakistan at FATF?

Nasir Khan
Feb 27, 2018 09:18pm

after all, there is someone standing shoulder to shoulder with us. Appreciated

TBH
Feb 27, 2018 09:27pm

@Bakar please read the article again. They didn't want to be in losing cause

Alii
Feb 27, 2018 09:43pm

@Bakar China only withdrew its objection after Saudi Arabia opted out -- as the opposition would then fail anyway.

" Washington had convinced Riyadh to give up its support to Pakistan in return for a full FATF membership. This left only two – China and Turkey – in the Pakistan camp, one less than the required number of three members to stall a move."

Raja
Feb 27, 2018 09:45pm

Still didn't support pakistan when it mattered

