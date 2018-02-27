DAWN.COM

Women allege being attacked, harassed at Kasur rally

Dawn.comUpdated February 27, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has taken notice of reports of PML-N supporters allegedly harassing women workers at a party gathering on Tuesday in Patoki, Kasur district. Sharif has ordered the rally's management team to submit a detailed report of the incident at the earliest.

Footage aired by media outlets showed several men crowding and shoving female supporters of the PML-N, who could be seen struggling to protect themselves.

The incident occurred right after Shahbaz Sharif — who was anointed acting president of the PML-N earlier in the day — had addressed the gathering.

As the situation deteriorated, police and the rally’s administration arrived at the scene to control the crowd, but to no avail.

Talking to the media after security officials finally drove the harassers away, one of the victims urged Sharif to take notice of the behaviour of his "followers".

She said the group of women she was with was attacked by a group of men, who pulled at their clothes and shoved them while hurling abuses.

She had visible injuries on her arms due to being dragged and shoved.

sab
Feb 27, 2018 07:35pm

Sure the notice taken, issue addressed

Ibrahim marghoob
Feb 27, 2018 08:39pm

I am expecting the results of this inquiry to be similar to model town inquiry. Its very difficult to ascertain who actually ordered them to act like this. Imagine all inquiries having a similar result. Why have the inquiry in first place when no action is to be taken

Chymera
Feb 27, 2018 09:33pm

What is wrong with people in Kasur !!

Alba
Feb 27, 2018 10:01pm

Submit a report. that will be enough. Does one report an event he didn't see and wishes would go away?

