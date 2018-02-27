DAWN.COM

5 injured as lifter collapses at Islamabad airport

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 27, 2018

This photo shows the affected plane at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad. — Tahir Naseer
Five people were injured when an ambo-lifter, which is used for carrying patients, collapsed at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

Four passengers — including three women and a loader — were injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment, airport officials said, adding that the condition of the loader identified as Qamar was critical.

The injured passengers include Mohammad Lateef, Kulsoom Begum, Bilqees Akhter, and Rafiqa Bibi.

The collapsing lifter slightly damaged the left wing of the Emirates Airline plane, with which it was attached. The incident took place at a time when the private airline's flight was about to leave for Dubai, officials said.

Subsequently, the plane was moved from the runway to repair the damage, they added.

Comments (7)

Khan
Feb 27, 2018 04:03pm

So sad, ground handling facilities are sub-standard at all our airports !

Skyhawk
Feb 27, 2018 04:11pm

No training of loaders and no maintenance and inspection of lifters. No respect and value of a human life.

Azhar Hussain
Feb 27, 2018 04:50pm

The writer should know that the plane is not parked on the runway while enplaning and deplaning passengers. "Subsequently, the plane was moved from the runway to repair the damage, they added". The plane was on the ramp area and more than likely relocated to another part of the ramp for repair.

Dr Arslan
Feb 27, 2018 05:26pm

I have visited 7 airports and Islamabad airport is the worst of them all.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 27, 2018 06:48pm

This is exactly what happens when you use old and obsolete airport equipment, machines, elevators and related gadgets meant for museums?

Ali
Feb 27, 2018 07:30pm

It's unacceptable that ground handling equipment is old and not maintained properly at Islamabad airport. What happened to the new Islamabad airport, construction had started in 2007, with never ending delays? Why has the opening date has been missed four times? This is government's shocking inefficiency and corruption. The people demand "accountability" of those responsible, who must be punished.

Saqib Sadiq, USA
Feb 27, 2018 07:55pm

@Khan Very true

