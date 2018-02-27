5 injured as lifter collapses at Islamabad airport

Five people were injured when an ambo-lifter, which is used for carrying patients, collapsed at Islamabad's Benazir Bhutto International Airport, DawnNewsTV reported on Tuesday.

Four passengers — including three women and a loader — were injured and shifted to a hospital for treatment, airport officials said, adding that the condition of the loader identified as Qamar was critical.

The injured passengers include Mohammad Lateef, Kulsoom Begum, Bilqees Akhter, and Rafiqa Bibi.

The collapsing lifter slightly damaged the left wing of the Emirates Airline plane, with which it was attached. The incident took place at a time when the private airline's flight was about to leave for Dubai, officials said.

Subsequently, the plane was moved from the runway to repair the damage, they added.