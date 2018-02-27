Chinese cricketers to join Peshawar Zalmi squad for upcoming PSL fixture
Two Chinese cricketers are set to join the Peshawar Zalmi squad on Thursday for the tenth fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2018 in Sharjah.
Jian Li and Yufie Zhang were recruited by the Zalmi in an effort to promote cricket in China, the team's China representative, Amir Suhail Afridi told APP on Tuesday.
"We will provide them a platform to recognise their talent and motivate them to achieve international recognition," he said, adding that the Chinese cricketers would join the Zalmi camp at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The team is set to play a match against the Quetta Gladiators in Sharjah on Thursday. The Zalmi, the defending champions, have won only one of their three matches and are placed at the fourth spot among the six PSL teams. The Gladiators have won one match and lost another, placing third so far.
The House of Zalmi had organised a Global Zalmi League in Feburary ─ a fan-based league of cricket enthusiasts with representative Zalmi clubs in over 16 countries around the world.
China Zalmi was represented by cricketers from China, a majority of whom were selected from the Pakistani Community Keqiao.
Participating teams were divided into four groups and China Zalmi remained unbeaten in its three league matches before the quarter-final and final, and went onto win the title.
Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi not only awarded the winning team $10,000 but also allowed two of its players to participate in a practice session with senior team members.
He expressed confidence that the China Zalmi win in the Global Zalmi League would help promote cricket among the Chinese youth.
Comments (10)
This is an excellent move to promote Cricket in China.
Great.
Chinese cricketers?!! Strange
Pakistan taught Afghans cricket. Later Afghanistan beats Pakistan in cricket. History about to repeat.
Excited to see them playing in ground.
Chinese players should be given place in national cricket team of Pakistan as well.
Good going .Exactly as IPL this year is giving a chance to players from Nepal.last years was Afghanistan
Nice. Hope cricket catches up in China. We coached Afghanistan that are getting better by the day. Go Zalmis.
Good job
This is an intriguing move for certain, I just wonder if they can manage to win with these players, considering their current forum.