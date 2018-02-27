DAWN.COM

11-year-old boy admitted to hospital after being raped in Sukkur

Ubaidullah ShaikhFebruary 27, 2018

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly raped and assaulted in Sukkur's Navan Goth area and admitted to hospital in critical condition, family and police told DawnNews on Tuesday.

An uncle of the victim told DawnNews that his nephew was sent to fetch bread from a local market on the night of February 25 when the prime suspect intercepted and lured him into going along with him. Subsequently, the suspect subjected the victim to sexual assault and left him in a critical condition, the relative said.

The boy somehow managed to reach home, he said, adding that the family then approached the New Pind Police Station and admitted the boy to Civil Hospital Sukkur for medical treatment.

According to the victim's family, the influential family members of the suspect are forcing the victim's family to not pursue the case.

Police have so far been unable to nab the accused. The uncle of the victim told DawnNewsTV that police had initially arrested a close relative of the suspect but later released him.

New Pind Station House Officer Naveed Ahmed Shaikh confirmed the development and said that a report had been filed on the complaint of the victim's parents, whereas a First Information Report will be lodged after the boy's medical report is submitted.

He said that the police were conducting raids to arrest the nominated suspect and expressed hopes that the suspect would be arrested soon.

Pakistani
Feb 27, 2018 02:03pm

Is this another Sharukh Jatoi type vedera who the PPP will try to protect?

Riaz Uddin
Feb 27, 2018 06:21pm

In Sindh espacially interior Sindh this type of incidents are taken lightly and treated a hoobby of Waderas they need to be disciplined to live and.let. live others. Child protection.has become an international issue. Sindh Govt should introduce strict measures and corresponding legislation.to save childern from being molested and sexually abused and bring responsible to book

