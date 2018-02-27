PML-N elects Nawaz as 'Quaid for life', Shahbaz as interim party president
PML-N bigwigs on Tuesday, during a meeting called to choose an interim party president, elected Nawaz Sharif as "[the party's] Quaid (leader) for life".
Maryam Nawaz confirmed the development in a tweet as the PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting was underway at the Sharif family's Model Town residence in Lahore.
"Raja Zafarul Haq, Prime Minister Abbasi and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif's proposal elicited a resounding approval from [the] CWC," Maryam said.
PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq proposed Nawaz's elevation as 'quaid for life', saying, "Mian Nawaz Sharif was, is and Inshallah will remain the leader of the PML-N".
His proposal, followed by chants of "Wazir-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif", was endorsed by Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi, who said: "These are the peoples' decisions. The courts had no right to take this decision — this our party's decision."
Shahbaz elected unopposed
Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the acting president of PML-N after Nawaz proposed his name to loud applause.
The meeting was called following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz Sharif as party chief. Party leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Railways Minister Saad Rafique, were present at the meeting chaired by PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.
PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, however, was not present at the meeting.
Analysis: Choices for ousted prime minister
At the start of the meeting, Nawaz in an unveiled reference to the judiciary asked "[Do you expect that] you keep on taking oaths under PCO and we'll continue to respect your decisions?", referring to those judges who had taken oath under a provisional constitutional order (PCO) issued by the then military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf.
"It is the greatest crime when you leave your country's Constitution and take oath of allegiance to a military dictator. What is a bigger crime than this?" he questioned. "The crime for which you have punished Nawaz is not even a hundredth part [in severity] of taking oath over PCO. It is the biggest crime."
Since his disqualification in the Panama Papers verdict, Nawaz has frequently lashed out at the “PCO judges", holding them responsible for his ouster from the Prime Minister's Office.
Disqualified, again
The emergency measures kicked in after the Supreme Court on Feb 22 struck off a controversial amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 which had last year paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to resume leadership of the party after being disqualified in the Panamagate case in July 2017.
The judgement issued by the court read: "Under Article 63-A of the Constitution, the position of a party head of a political party that has representation in, interalia, the Parliament has a central role in the performance of duties by the members of the Parliament. For rendering such a role, a party head must necessarily possess the qualifications and be free of the disqualifications contemplated in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.
"As a consequence, it is declared that any person who suffers from lack of qualification under Article 62 or disqualification under Article 63 of the Constitution is debarred from holding the position of ‘party head’ by whatever name called and prohibited from exercising any of the powers provided in Article 63-A of the Constitution, as ‘party head’ or any other power in the said capacity under any law, rule, regulation, statute, instrument or document of any political party."
According to the party’s rules, the PML-N’s CWC is supposed to elect an acting party head within a week of its chief’s removal. Then the party’s general council is required to elect a president within 45 days.
Shahbaz Sharif was tipped as the favourite for the position from the start.
“There is no candidate for the slot of interim president of PML-N other than Shahbaz Sharif. However, the CWC will hold deliberations before electing the proposed member for the top party post,” PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan had earlier told Dawn.
Interestingly, the SC ruling had rendered all decisions Nawaz Sharif had taken in the capacity of the party chief as null and void. This raises a question mark over the legal status of PML-N’s CWC, which has 109 members nominated by Nawaz while he was party president.
Keeping this technical issue in mind, the PML-N’s information secretary had said that only those CWC members who were elected before the July 28 decision had been called for Tuesday’s meeting.
In my view, Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game, first, he will select Shabaz Sharif as party head for a few months and then after election, he will probably declare his wife Kalsoom as leader. As, she will suddendly recover from her illness and presented fully capable and healthy lady to be head of PML-N. This is my candid assessment!
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani "Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game," It is not a double game, but a single one, since Shahbaz in on board.
interim is the key word here :)
Wow. Democracy in action
Some people just never learn
Quaid for life? And beyond?
interim - adjective - before noun temporary and intended to be used or accepted until something permanent exists.
Clearly its a contempt of court!
It's better if Shahbaz Sharif launches his own political party. Otherwise he will always be used as a "Chota" in PML(N).
Quaid for life? There goes the last notion that pmln is a Democratic Party!
A fool making a fool of himself?
They used to criticize MQM on 'Manzil nhi Quaid chahye'.
I hope one day people of Pakistan will realise that dynastic rule is not democratic nor beneficial for them. One day they will become wise and ditch these looter.
PML-N use to make fun of MQM's supremo being "Quaid". Now it is the same setup for them. Just one word "Karma".
Hence proved, there is no cure of ignorance.
An act of political leach !
What is the role of ‘Quaid for Life’? Is this new position created by PMLN? The party is trying to play with the SC verdict. Shame on Sharif family.
And the drama would continue indefinitely
What a PROUD moment,, a double NA AHL thief has been elevated as QUAID FOR LIFE...... Waoo.
Personality cult at its worst
It seems they are unable to comprehend the court's decision........
Quaid for life rhymes with Na-ehl for life ..
PMLN at any cost wants to bring Nawaz, who else can do business of corruption better then Nawaz, he has 40 years of experience in corruption, laundering, lies and cheating.
Congrats PML-N!!!
@Democrat The word "shame" does not exist in PMLN's dictionary.
This is laughable. When would we learn some democracy. They never want to leave to others.
What is this joke with Shahbaz sharif ? got himself to become Quid and Shahbaz sharif as ''Acting'' President
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ...your views are spot ON! The whole Sharif family are defrauding Pakistani public by falsely showing a united front. Stop fooling.
Shades of MQM.
Does N in PML N stand for No Shame?
what is the difference between word "Quaid" (Urdu) and head of the Party (English)
Salute to all Educated Blind Followers
Many congrats to "Quaid e Corruption" on his well deserved, well earned and life long title !
So what? A constitutionally certified disqualified person for NOT being sadiq and amin trying to satisfy his ego? Or he is sensing the upcoming verdict for his time/length of disqualification? Where is rationality, logic and responsibility in this?
The sharif family has given the impression that Pakistan is now their own property and only their family has the right to govern and rule.
But the SC said that NS decisions would stand null and void. Its not only contempt of court but an attempt to destabilise the judicial system. Wake up guys
Democracy at its best.
Dynastic Politics at its best!
You don't "elect" a qaid.
A bad penny always turns up
This family is a hornet's nest .... eating Pakistan from within!
So Punjab got the Quaid too.
Family rule in the guise of democracy.
This is the core of the problem facing democracy in our country where parties are owned by families like private corporations. Fathers, sons, uncles, daughters and what´s not. This is not democracy as the word/concept is understood in the English language.
Makes no difference both are two faces of the same old coin
This is called driving from back seat
Is this a democracy? There is no one out in PML to contest the presidency instead of these brothers.
Here we go again. Dynasty in action.
Now this is laughable; They need to have fair elections within the party so one family should not rule as a dynasty.