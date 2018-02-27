DAWN.COM

PML-N elects Nawaz as 'Quaid for life', Shahbaz as interim party president

Arif Malik | Adnan SheikhUpdated February 27, 2018

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif addresses the gathering during the Central Working Committee meeting held at Sharif family’s Model Town residence. —APP
PML-N bigwigs on Tuesday, during a meeting called to choose an interim party president, elected Nawaz Sharif as "[the party's] Quaid (leader) for life".

Maryam Nawaz confirmed the development in a tweet as the PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting was underway at the Sharif family's Model Town residence in Lahore.

"Raja Zafarul Haq, Prime Minister Abbasi and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif's proposal elicited a resounding approval from [the] CWC," Maryam said.

PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq proposed Nawaz's elevation as 'quaid for life', saying, "Mian Nawaz Sharif was, is and Inshallah will remain the leader of the PML-N".

His proposal, followed by chants of "Wazir-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif", was endorsed by Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi, who said: "These are the peoples' decisions. The courts had no right to take this decision — this our party's decision."

Shahbaz elected unopposed

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif was elected unopposed as the acting president of PML-N after Nawaz proposed his name to loud applause.

The meeting was called following a Supreme Court ruling ordering the removal of Nawaz Sharif as party chief. Party leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Railways Minister Saad Rafique, were present at the meeting chaired by PML-N Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq.

PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, however, was not present at the meeting.

Analysis: Choices for ousted prime minister

Maryam Nawaz greets Shahbaz after he was nominated interim president of PML-N. —APP
Maryam Nawaz greets Shahbaz after he was nominated interim president of PML-N. —APP

At the start of the meeting, Nawaz in an unveiled reference to the judiciary asked "[Do you expect that] you keep on taking oaths under PCO and we'll continue to respect your decisions?", referring to those judges who had taken oath under a provisional constitutional order (PCO) issued by the then military ruler Pervaiz Musharraf.

"It is the greatest crime when you leave your country's Constitution and take oath of allegiance to a military dictator. What is a bigger crime than this?" he questioned. "The crime for which you have punished Nawaz is not even a hundredth part [in severity] of taking oath over PCO. It is the biggest crime."

Since his disqualification in the Panama Papers verdict, Nawaz has frequently lashed out at the “PCO judges", holding them responsible for his ouster from the Prime Minister's Office.

Disqualified, again

The emergency measures kicked in after the Supreme Court on Feb 22 struck off a controversial amendment to the Elections Act, 2017 which had last year paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to resume leadership of the party after being disqualified in the Panamagate case in July 2017.

The judgement issued by the court read: "Under Article 63-A of the Constitution, the position of a party head of a political party that has representation in, interalia, the Parliament has a central role in the performance of duties by the members of the Parliament. For rendering such a role, a party head must necessarily possess the qualifications and be free of the disqualifications contemplated in Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

"As a consequence, it is declared that any person who suffers from lack of qualification under Article 62 or disqualification under Article 63 of the Constitution is debarred from holding the position of ‘party head’ by whatever name called and prohibited from exercising any of the powers provided in Article 63-A of the Constitution, as ‘party head’ or any other power in the said capacity under any law, rule, regulation, statute, instrument or document of any political party."

According to the party’s rules, the PML-N’s CWC is supposed to elect an acting party head within a week of its chief’s removal. Then the party’s general council is required to elect a president within 45 days.

Shahbaz Sharif was tipped as the favourite for the position from the start.

“There is no candidate for the slot of interim president of PML-N other than Shahbaz Sharif. However, the CWC will hold deliberations before electing the proposed member for the top party post,” PML-N Information Secretary Mushahidullah Khan had earlier told Dawn.

Interestingly, the SC ruling had rendered all decisions Nawaz Sharif had taken in the capacity of the party chief as null and void. This raises a question mark over the legal status of PML-N’s CWC, which has 109 members nominated by Nawaz while he was party president.

Keeping this technical issue in mind, the PML-N’s information secretary had said that only those CWC members who were elected before the July 28 decision had been called for Tuesday’s meeting.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 27, 2018 01:14pm

In my view, Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game, first, he will select Shabaz Sharif as party head for a few months and then after election, he will probably declare his wife Kalsoom as leader. As, she will suddendly recover from her illness and presented fully capable and healthy lady to be head of PML-N. This is my candid assessment!

BAXAR
Feb 27, 2018 01:42pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani "Nawaz Sharif is playing a double game," It is not a double game, but a single one, since Shahbaz in on board.

Arif M
Feb 27, 2018 01:44pm

interim is the key word here :)

Akram
Feb 27, 2018 01:45pm

Wow. Democracy in action

Akram
Feb 27, 2018 01:46pm

Some people just never learn

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 27, 2018 01:47pm

Quaid for life? And beyond?

Arif M
Feb 27, 2018 01:47pm

interim - adjective - before noun temporary and intended to be used or accepted until something permanent exists.

Sulimaan
Feb 27, 2018 01:48pm

Clearly its a contempt of court!

Arshad
Feb 27, 2018 01:49pm

It's better if Shahbaz Sharif launches his own political party. Otherwise he will always be used as a "Chota" in PML(N).

Salman
Feb 27, 2018 01:50pm

Quaid for life? There goes the last notion that pmln is a Democratic Party!

Faisal Wahab
Feb 27, 2018 01:51pm

A fool making a fool of himself?

Manzil nhi Quaid chahe
Feb 27, 2018 01:55pm

They used to criticize MQM on 'Manzil nhi Quaid chahye'.

Hasnain Haque
Feb 27, 2018 01:58pm

I hope one day people of Pakistan will realise that dynastic rule is not democratic nor beneficial for them. One day they will become wise and ditch these looter.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Feb 27, 2018 01:58pm

PML-N use to make fun of MQM's supremo being "Quaid". Now it is the same setup for them. Just one word "Karma".

Iqbal Awani
Feb 27, 2018 02:01pm

Hence proved, there is no cure of ignorance.

Khan
Feb 27, 2018 02:04pm

An act of political leach !

Democrat
Feb 27, 2018 02:05pm

What is the role of ‘Quaid for Life’? Is this new position created by PMLN? The party is trying to play with the SC verdict. Shame on Sharif family.

Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Feb 27, 2018 02:05pm

And the drama would continue indefinitely

Shoaib
Feb 27, 2018 02:05pm

What a PROUD moment,, a double NA AHL thief has been elevated as QUAID FOR LIFE...... Waoo.

ehsan maher
Feb 27, 2018 02:07pm

Personality cult at its worst

Shazia Ummad
Feb 27, 2018 02:07pm

It seems they are unable to comprehend the court's decision........

Copper
Feb 27, 2018 02:07pm

Quaid for life rhymes with Na-ehl for life ..

MM
Feb 27, 2018 02:11pm

PMLN at any cost wants to bring Nawaz, who else can do business of corruption better then Nawaz, he has 40 years of experience in corruption, laundering, lies and cheating.

Tariq GEE
Feb 27, 2018 02:14pm

Congrats PML-N!!!

Masood husain
Feb 27, 2018 02:15pm

@Democrat The word "shame" does not exist in PMLN's dictionary.

Pak-UK
Feb 27, 2018 02:15pm

This is laughable. When would we learn some democracy. They never want to leave to others.

shah
Feb 27, 2018 02:17pm

What is this joke with Shahbaz sharif ? got himself to become Quid and Shahbaz sharif as ''Acting'' President

Justice 2
Feb 27, 2018 02:18pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani ...your views are spot ON! The whole Sharif family are defrauding Pakistani public by falsely showing a united front. Stop fooling.

Omar
Feb 27, 2018 02:20pm

Shades of MQM.

Dark Justice
Feb 27, 2018 02:22pm

Does N in PML N stand for No Shame?

rajab
Feb 27, 2018 02:22pm

what is the difference between word "Quaid" (Urdu) and head of the Party (English)

Salute to all Educated Blind Followers

Usman Nazar Rathore
Feb 27, 2018 02:23pm

Many congrats to "Quaid e Corruption" on his well deserved, well earned and life long title !

Shahid
Feb 27, 2018 02:23pm

So what? A constitutionally certified disqualified person for NOT being sadiq and amin trying to satisfy his ego? Or he is sensing the upcoming verdict for his time/length of disqualification? Where is rationality, logic and responsibility in this?

Gerry dcunha
Feb 27, 2018 02:24pm

The sharif family has given the impression that Pakistan is now their own property and only their family has the right to govern and rule.

Aam_Admi
Feb 27, 2018 02:29pm

But the SC said that NS decisions would stand null and void. Its not only contempt of court but an attempt to destabilise the judicial system. Wake up guys

Mark Twain Chota
Feb 27, 2018 02:36pm

Democracy at its best.

Naxalite
Feb 27, 2018 02:42pm

Dynastic Politics at its best!

BAXAR
Feb 27, 2018 03:02pm

You don't "elect" a qaid.

Amjad Ali
Feb 27, 2018 03:03pm

A bad penny always turns up

Mahmood iqbal
Feb 27, 2018 03:04pm

This family is a hornet's nest .... eating Pakistan from within!

Rashid
Feb 27, 2018 03:20pm

So Punjab got the Quaid too.

Kaif
Feb 27, 2018 03:28pm

Family rule in the guise of democracy.

Shah
Feb 27, 2018 03:29pm

This is the core of the problem facing democracy in our country where parties are owned by families like private corporations. Fathers, sons, uncles, daughters and what´s not. This is not democracy as the word/concept is understood in the English language.

iffi
Feb 27, 2018 03:43pm

Makes no difference both are two faces of the same old coin

MG
Feb 27, 2018 03:55pm

This is called driving from back seat

Juna bazar
Feb 27, 2018 04:52pm

Is this a democracy? There is no one out in PML to contest the presidency instead of these brothers.

Hameef
Feb 27, 2018 05:12pm

Here we go again. Dynasty in action.

Najjee
Feb 27, 2018 06:00pm

Now this is laughable; They need to have fair elections within the party so one family should not rule as a dynasty.

