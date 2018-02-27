DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mashal murder case: PHC suspends sentences of 25 convicts

SirajuddinUpdated February 27, 2018

Email


The Peshawar High Court's (PHC) Abbottabad circuit bench on Tuesday suspended the three-year jail terms handed to 25 people in the Mashal Khan lynching case during a hearing on appeals against the Feb 7 Anti Terrorism Court verdict in the case and ordered their release till the appeals are heard.

Read more: 'Stop us if you can': Religious parties in Mardan protest conviction of 31 men in Mashal's murder

Mashal Khan, 23, a student of Mass Communications at Mardan's Abdul Wali Khan University, was beaten and shot to death by an angry mob on April 13, 2017 after he was falsely accused of blasphemy.

The lynching took place within the premises of the university and was caught on video, which later circulated widely on social media.

The horrific incident had shocked the nation and sparked a debate over the misuse of the blasphemy laws in Pakistan.

On Feb 7, a Haripur Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) had handed the shooter, Imran Ali, two death sentences, five persons multiple terms of life imprisonment, and 25 others jail sentences, but acquitted 26 others for want of sufficient evidence.

The 25 people were each given two concurrent sentences; three years in jail under Section 297 read with Sections 148 and 149 of the PPC along with a Rs50,000 fine; and one year in jail under Section 11-WW ATA along with a fine of Rs50,000.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government and Mashal's family had previously petitioned the PHC against the verdict, calling for the conviction of those acquitted and stricter jail terms for those convicted in the case.

The convicts had, however, challenged their convictions in the PHC. At least 13 appeals were registered against the ATC's verdict by all three parties ─ the KP government, the victim's family, and those convicted.

The two-member circuit bench comprising Justice Lal Jan and Justice Atiq Shah while hearing appeals against the verdict filed by those convicted, today suspended the punishments handed to the 25 and ordered their release from jail on bail.

Syed Akhtar, the lawyer representing the convicted men, in today's hearing argued that there is a provision in the law under which those sentenced to less than five years in prison can be released on bail, according to DawnNewsTV.

After the hearing, Akhtar told reporters that the bench had accepted the argument and issued a short order for the release of the men.

He said he was waiting for a detailed order after which the men will be released from Haripur jail, where they were imprisoned after the Feb 7 verdict. He added that they had already moved bail applications along with appeals against the ATC verdict.

BLASPHEMY Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Khurram
Feb 27, 2018 12:32pm

All of them will walk free and set a trend for our future.

Incredible
Feb 27, 2018 01:22pm

Thanks IK.

Voice of Public
Feb 27, 2018 01:35pm

@Incredible IK has nothing to do with court's decisions. Get your facts right. His police did the best that they could. Even nobody could dare to touch such criminals, but KPK police fearlessly arrested and got them convicted.

amJAD
Feb 27, 2018 03:38pm

@Voice of Public my foot

Nia
Feb 27, 2018 03:51pm

@Voice of Public Despite what you say it seems prosecution was weak.

atis
Feb 27, 2018 03:57pm

This shows the extent of terror in the area

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 27, 2018

Property black hole

IN an exercise to ascertain the amount of money pouring into Islamabad’s real estate sector, the Federal Board of...
Updated February 27, 2018

Defenceless minorities

RELIGIOUS minorities in this country often find themselves marginalised and persecuted by both state and society....
February 27, 2018

Executions of ‘IS brides’

WHEN it was reported last year that the Iraqi authorities were holding 1,400 foreign women and children related to...
February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.