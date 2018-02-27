DAWN.COM

'We have no political agenda,' says CJP Nisar

Haseeb BhattiUpdated February 27, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday stressed that he as well as the other Supreme Court judges are devoid of any political inclination.

"We have no political agenda," said Justice Nisar while hearing a suo motu case regarding a hike in prices of medicines.

"I was the smallest lawyer [in stature] of the country," Justice Nisar said, adding: "Even now I am the smallest judge."

He said that the time has arrived to show that something is being done and that he simply wants people to be given their rights. "I do not even want to touch political cases," said Justice Nisar, who has faced criticism from the ruling PML-N over using what the party calls "unbecoming language" and his rulings.

"In the pensions case, we [the bench] got the pension increased from Rs1,300 to Rs8,000 for widows so that they can at least buy a painkiller for themselves," Justice Nisar said.

The CJP said that the court does not want anyone to bear any losses, reiterating that the court did not have any political purpose. "If anyone wants to test us, now is the time."

Last week, a day after handing down a judgement barring ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N, Justice Nisar had provided the justification for his remarks made earlier that he was a fighter and would continue to fight.

Without quoting the name of any politician, Justice Nisar had said that someone had objected to his remarks and clarified that he was fighting against social menace.

He had conceded that the superior judiciary had detracted from its direction but "it was never too late to set the direction right". He also said that it was a fault on the part of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) — headed by the chief justice himself — for the delay in making decision on the references against judges of the superior courts.

Comments (25)

Lahore---
Feb 27, 2018 12:23pm

Hon CJP, Pakistan is proud of you. You are a brave son of this country. Keep up the good work.

on FLIP SIDE
Feb 27, 2018 12:26pm

Thank you my Lord - you are a voice of many millions voiceless in this country.

In fact, in a strange way, you are also helping these 'have's to be victim of their own success and staving off civil war which will erupt if people cannot get some semblance of justice from this seemingly unjust system of governance.

MM
Feb 27, 2018 12:33pm

Agree with you thoughts, you are good fighter, a fighter fights against social menace must be called good fighter, I wish you may succeed in fighting against social menace.

Huma.
Feb 27, 2018 12:41pm

Keep doing the good work, Sir. You are bound to get hit by stones from all corners. Turn a deaf ear to them and continue making Pakistan proud.

Sohail
Feb 27, 2018 12:46pm

Why CJ you keep on saying this. The country does not doubt you. So don't care about what crooks say.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 27, 2018 12:56pm

All cases including relating to political misconduct, social and criminal nature's should be judged upon it's merits and evidence available without any influence and pressure. Justice must prevail and seen to be same for all!

Khan
Feb 27, 2018 12:59pm

CJP you are the only hope of the people of this country as politicians are not doing their job. They are busy in blaming and protecting each other. You don't need clarification.

iffi
Feb 27, 2018 12:59pm

You along-with other honorable judges of supreme court are Pride of this poor nation mr chief justice ... plz keep up the good work

Salman
Feb 27, 2018 01:05pm

Thanks for telling this truth to the nation.

M. Athar
Feb 27, 2018 01:06pm

Honourable CJ: You are indeed doing a wonderful job. Just continue the good work. We have great trust in your abilities and no doubts about your intentions.

Shahid
Feb 27, 2018 01:33pm

There is no need to clarify, defend or explain. People are 'wise' enough to see the justice being delivered except for those who are guilty and have guilty conscience. They will try to put doubts hoping it could benefit them. It is time to deliver justice to them as they deserve.

ALI
Feb 27, 2018 02:30pm

Pakistan will only be reinvigorated once the deep roots of corruption and hacked down, in this regard, the judges and courts are bringing about much needed change in the country.

Optimist
Feb 27, 2018 02:37pm

Clearly he is on the defensive..question is why does he have this great urge to justify his judgsments every now and then...

Arsalan
Feb 27, 2018 02:46pm

Proud on you Sir, you are a big hope for us!

Asif
Feb 27, 2018 02:55pm

if someone is right, then he or she does not have to explain anything. People only give explanations when there is something to hide.

noworries
Feb 27, 2018 03:46pm

@Huma. you tell em sonny!

noworries
Feb 27, 2018 03:48pm

@ALI i havent seen it

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 27, 2018 04:10pm

Wasn't NS case a political issue?

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 27, 2018 04:11pm

Why should a judge involve himself in administration?

Shaukat Ali Khan
Feb 27, 2018 04:14pm

What do the timing of decision to make NS ineligible to lead party indicate? The nominees of PML(N) have to contest elections as independents. Better disqualify the entire PML(N).

sohail shaikh
Feb 27, 2018 04:41pm

Very nice and appreciating views of CJP but I want to make one request that all you say in your statements about political views are correct but on same time it is main responsibility of our courts and judges to provide justice equally to all people of Pakistan irrespective of his status .and timely justice with change of police culture of our country.Hope that may change the luck of our country and its middle class people also by implement law reforms in all sort of our society.specialy crime against women and children.

Waseem
Feb 27, 2018 04:53pm

No. You are very much political. The only right thing that you said is that you are indeed small not only as a judge but also as a human being - one who at the slightest chance of merely loosing a job thows his oath.

Dr. Doctor
Feb 27, 2018 05:20pm

Bravo!!!!!

Actions speak louder than words. All of us can see, understand and decipher the writings on the wall.

Wah!

Dr. Doctor
Feb 27, 2018 05:23pm

Why the need for this clarification?

Guilt, conscience, attention seeking personality, the sweet taste of power or a combination of all of the above?!!!

Guess, we need a dedicated channel, web site and a twitter account for the esteemed department.

Love Your Country
Feb 27, 2018 06:25pm

What is being done about SJC related delay?

