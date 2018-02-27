DAWN.COM

Saudi king replaces top commanders in military shake-up

AFPFebruary 27, 2018

Saudi King Salman on Monday replaced top military commanders including the chief of staff, state media said, in a major shake-up of the kingdom's defence establishment.

The monarch replaced the heads of the ground forces and air defences, as well as civilian officials including several deputy ministers, in a series of late-night royal decrees.

No official reason was given for the sweeping overhaul, but it comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues military reform and a bloody campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels nears the end of its third year.

“Termination of the services of General Abdul Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan, Chief of Staff,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced, adding that Fayyad al-Ruwaili had been appointed as his replacement.

Al-Bunyan was retired after he inaugurated an arms exhibition this week in Riyadh by the Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the state-owned defence company, which has drawn several global defence firms.

“A military transformation is underway in Saudi Arabia,” Theodore Karasik, a senior adviser at the consultancy Gulf States Analytics, told AFP.

“The changes come on the heels of the SAMI exhibition, which is a critical part of the Prince Mohammed's reform plan to create an indigenous defence program,” he added, Crown Prince Mohammed, the son of the monarch and heir to the throne, is the country's defence minister and has been consolidating his grip on power in recent months while pushing major economic and social reforms.

The young prince has pursued an assertive regional policy, including leading a military intervention in neighbouring Yemen since 2015 that is seen as a proxy war with arch-rival Iran.

The Yemen conflict has led to what the UN describes as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

More than 9,200 people have been killed in the conflict and another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera, according to the World Health Organisation.

King Salman also decreed a series of civilian appointments that saw younger officials being elevated to key positions as deputy ministers, deputy provincial governors and royal court advisers.

Tamadar bint Yousef al-Ramah was appointed the deputy minister of labour and social development, a rare senior government post for a woman in the conservative kingdom.

Prince Turki bin Talal, the brother of billionaire Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, was appointed deputy governor of the southern Assir Province.

Prince Al-Waleed, dubbed the Warren Buffett of Saudi Arabia, was among princes, ministers and tycoons detained in Riyadh's luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in an unprecedented crackdown on what the government calls elite corruption.

The Ritz-Carlton reopened for business on February 11, more than three months after becoming a gilded prison for Saudi elites.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 27, 2018 08:54am

The first step towards rebellion in any third world country has been taken. Wait for the consequences.

brr
Feb 27, 2018 09:57am

Failure in Yemen strategy needs some fall guys.

Pro Pakistani
Feb 27, 2018 10:42am

Why militarizing every situation is only solution for the world's powerful? Is peace the residual of war? War should always be last resort to peace! We are burning Yemen and Syria with our hands! Please stop this inhuman practice!

Beykarar
Feb 27, 2018 12:30pm

Saudia Arabia is on the verge of full blown crisis. Oil prices are all time low, reserves are going down. War with neighbours, royal rifts.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 27, 2018 12:43pm

The end of Saud Dynasty is crumbling. Their end will be like Sadaam and Gadaffi.

jawaid
Feb 27, 2018 01:05pm

You will always be in fear and watchful towards your own people. Structural reforms needed.

Zeeshan
Feb 27, 2018 02:54pm

world would be better if nations spend money on peace instead of buying of weapons to impose peace.

noworries
Feb 27, 2018 03:54pm

@jawaid i doubt that...

Pakistan deserves better
Feb 27, 2018 06:08pm

SA has lost its sense of direction.

