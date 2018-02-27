US trying to ‘embarrass’ Pakistan, says Miftah Ismail
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail has brushed off concerns that economic growth will suffer because of the country’s re-inclusion on a terrorist financing watchlist, and lashed out at the United States for seeking to “embarrass” his country.
Washington last week persuaded member states of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on the “grey list” of nations with inadequate terrorist financing or money laundering controls. Pakistan was on the list for three years, until 2015.
The diplomatic setback has sparked anger in Islamabad against the US, which championed the motion against Pakistan at the FATF meeting in Paris. It represented another blow to the worsening relationship between the uneasy allies, who have long differed on how to combat militants waging war in Afghanistan.
It has also heightened concerns that Pakistan is becoming internationally isolated, and that its economy could suffer if global banking intuitions cut links with the nuclear-armed nation, or otherwise increase the cost of doing business with Pakistan.
Editorial: Alone at FATF
Mr Ismail, who led Pakistan’s negotiations in Paris, told Reuters that Washington did not seem genuinely eager to see Pakistan boost its terrorist financing regulations and was instead bent on humiliating the country.
“If the Americans were interested in working with us and improving our CTF (counter-terrorist financing) regulations, they would have taken the offer I was making them,” he said. “But their idea was just to embarrass Pakistan.”
Mr Ismail said that he had urged the US to allow Pakistan until June to fix any outstanding CTF issues and ceded ground in negotiations to strike a deal, but that the US was determined to see Pakistan suffer.
The adviser said Pakistan’s law-enforcement shortcomings were often confused for lack of desire, especially at provincial level, where police officers are poorly trained when it comes to terrorist financing legislation.
“The will is there,” he added.
Mr Ismail ruled out Pakistan’s retaliation against Washington over the FATF listing. He said the country would keep working to improve its CTF capabilities and win the confidence of Britain, Germany and France, who co-sponsored the US motion in Paris.
Pakistan hoped to be removed from the grey list in six to 12 months from June, when it would be officially placed on the watchlist, Mr Ismail added.
The adviser said he did not foresee the FATF decision acting as a brake on Pakistan’s economy, which, with growth above five per cent, is expanding at its fastest pace in a decade.
Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2018
Comments (24)
Pakistan is embarrassing itself, it does not need the US to do so.
Trump will call Mr Miftah a failed negotiator. How embarrassing.
Mr minister why should any external power clean your internal-mess. Isn't it your problem?
Not "US", its "us" who are making ourselves embarrass with our mismanagement! Please wake up and improve your poor management!
Please put some viable and workable system where open market rate for foreign currencies come to an end reflecting that all foreign financial transaction are through financial institutions. It is an established fact the most Hawala business is for under invoicing in imports and funds transfer of corrupt money to overseas. So Miftah Ismail Sahab ,you are a dedicated person with no personal interest and you can resolve this with multi dimensional changes.
Sorry Sir, If you leaders is trying to embarrass the highest judiciary ... how can you expect others not to embarrass us ...
Yes it true US tried to embarrass us at FATF. But why our foreign ministry is giving protocol to Lisa Curtis. In my opinion it is right time to respond to US in their own language. It seems finance ministry and foreign ministry are not on same page. There is lack of communication and coordination.
ignorance is bliss for such people.
The already 'embarrassed' cannot be embarrassed more.
We are so self-embarrassed, we do not need others to embarrass us.
No concrete steps other than excuses and blame game...
This man was sent to FATF meeting who is an embarrassment by himself!!!!
when competent people like you are at the helm of affairs, US does not need to do anything.
Immature
China is the biggest market in the world. GM Ford Toyota and Honda sell more cars in China than anywhere else. Pakistan's economic future lies with China not the US. Global banking institutions cannot survive without China.
This is exactly what living in a shell means.
The embarrassment is all due to your handling the issue in an immature manner.
Pakistan needs to reevaluate its strategy and do something best to its interests. Unfortunately, corrupt elements among politicians, business tycoons, and bureaucrats want loopholes in financial tracking system so that they could transfer the looted money through money laundering methods.
This is what enemies of Pakistan know. And they are playing this card against us. In a way, such pressure is a blessing in disguise. It will certainly go in our favor. We are not funding terror groups on either side of the border but we are still being embarrassed just because of unscrupulous people sitting on the policymaking seats.
America is an enemy to Pakistan. Period!
in my opinion, whole machinery of the government is bent upon trying to prove and protect NS from the panama case and now NAB cases. What NS has done is his own problem, its his money not yours. Other govt personnel should do their respective job.
@Mekal Faruki And the same China that was supposed to save your back abandoned you at FATF under American pressure.
These so-called workd powers forget that we are PAKISTANIS. No other country has succeeded in bringing us down. We are the nation of strength and faith and we will inshallah pass this test as well, like always.
Pakistan zindabad.
@Dr Diarreah well said
@anonymouseeee, you are already at the bottom and seems happy there. Nobody needs to do anything now.
@Shah you mean the other way around?