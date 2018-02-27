Top US official on quiet Pakistan visit to improve ties
ISLAMABAD: A senior United States National Security Council official has been quietly visiting the federal capital amid reports that both sides are giving ‘behind-the-scenes’ efforts aimed at fixing the strains in ties more chances to avoid a complete breakdown of the increasingly dysfunctional relationship.
“FS (Ms Tehmina Janjua) meets Ms Lisa Curtis, the Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the NSC of US, at Mofa (ministry of foreign affairs) this morning,” Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Monday.
However, no further details of the meeting were provided in the tweet.
According to APP, Ms Curtis later called on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal but what was conveyed by the US official during the meeting was not made public either.
The FO spokesman had previously said at the weekly briefing that “Pakistan and the US are trying to find common ground in their bilateral relations, which is happening outside public glare”.
The secret dialogue between the two countries had commenced soon after the US suspended military assistance following President Donald Trump’s New Year tweet accusing Pakistan of lies and deceit. The dialogue that began between Pentagon and GHQ is believed to be continuing at the same level and between the same principals — Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel and Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.
Lately, military’s top brass had at the corps commanders’ conference signalled its desire for cooperation with the US.
The frosty Pak-US ties last week cooled further when the US, along with its allies, the UK, France and Germany, successfully sponsored a move to get Pakistan on international counter-illicit financing watchdog’s grey list.
Outspoken Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf legislator Shireen Mazari reacting to Ms Curtis’s visit said: “Why is Pakistan hosting Trump’s South Asia point person Lisa Curtis on sudden notice? She should have been made to cool her heels for a while after the premature targeting of Pak in FATF! Lisa Curtis as an analyst also has been a severe critic of Pak on all fronts including nuclear!”
According to a statement issued after the meeting between Ms Curtis and Mr Iqbal, various matters of mutual relationships came under discussion.
Ms Curtis during the meeting was accompanied by US Ambassador to Pakistan David Hale, adds APP.
During the meeting, Mr Iqbal said that harmony in Pak-US relationship was vital for defeating terrorism in the region.
He said backbone of terrorism had been broken in Pakistan while the country wanted to help develop sustainable peace in Afghanistan. He said ‘Pak-US knowledge corridor’ would help increase educational capacity of students.
The minister informed the US delegation about measures taken to stop human trafficking.
Ms Curtis also visited Islamabad on Oct 12, 2017 and during her meetings with Pakistani interlocutors then, the two sides had agreed to continue bilateral engagement at all levels and reinvigorate relationship to achieve the common objective of defeating terrorism. Ms Curtis had then held talks with Ms Janjua and Gen Bajwa.
Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2018
Comments (36)
US is now begging to get on good side of Pakistan.
Pakistan should not compromise on its integrity. It must make Americans realize that our 50 thousand people died fighting US war. It must establish its finical loses with USA and demand compensation, and must stand firm on its feet.
We don't want any relations with America please as long as Trump is there.
Their attitude towards us is beyond humiliation and people of Pakistan will not forget this despite their sacrifices in a war that was initiated by US.
Lisa Curtis? Why is she even allowed inside the country?
The woman openly and blatantly talks about Balkanizing Pakistan for crying out loud.
Pakistan should say goodbye to America for now.
The only purpose of PTI is to create problems. How can we progress in isolation, building relationships with USA is a must even if it requires bending backwards.
Shame on you PTI spokesperson Ms. Shireen Mazari, as usual don't play with the gallery.
Lisa Curtis is known to speak her mind, she will clearly show Pakistan the choices it can make and their consequences.
Isn't it time we finally told the Americans that their attitude is totally unacceptable to us. If they want to, we can both go our own ways. It was never nice knowing them as it was, and there is no need to keep up pretences either. We have suffered more than enough for siding with them for their so called 'war on terror' which was actually 'war by terror'.
How long this would go on... The only way to hurt Pakistan is economically and financially...ties associated with pain and revenge will never improve. The problem with revenge is that it never evens the score. It ties both the injured and the injurer to an escalator of pain. Both are stuck on the escalator as long as parity is demanded, and the escalator never stops.
I have one advice to my Pakistani friends. Don't take the diplomatic success and failures personally and emotionally and move with as opportunities come for the sake of your own country. America is and will be powerful for years to come because of its social structure, foundation, open policy, freedom, innovation and education.
The United States and Pakistan should continue the behind the scene contacts and back channel diplomacy.
USA is only country in world,where Pakistan have trade surplus, Although our current a/c deficit is blooming to 7.5% of GDP. Amicably Pakistan would survive maximum by 15 to 20 days, if eco. sanctions hve been impose by USA. So think 100 times before making any bluff.
Pakistan should not support USA any further in this mess which is created by US and they can not find an escape now after 2 decades of war....
America is still biggest economic power whom Pakistan exports highest goods. Making good or bad relation is really your choice
Good news. Work together. Both need each other.
Pakistan has most strategic location.and it is impossible to isolate it. After Trump, things should normalize for Pakistan. Just wait for three more years,
Common ground ? How would it be achieved when US is not willing to accommodate Pakistan's legitimate demands. On the other side Pakistan can not sustain US especially along with other powerful nations pressure for long , at least financial pressure.
I doubt that is what is going on. The general approach is to put on a nice face in public, and grilling each other while in private. It probably is more like testing the situation.
Can any leader from this nation stands up and tells US that enough is enough.
Pakistan needs to think this through. If the United States is forced to leave Afghanistan, that will the end of good Pakistan/US relations. It is best for Pakistan to do what it can today to prevent this from happening
@Atif Khan The US WILL be forced to leave Afghanistan [in a way very similar to Vietnam]. In disgrace. No one but US own policy and actions to blame.
Somehow that does not seem like a very quiet visit to me if everyone knows about it
There should not be friendship as long as Trump is in power.
Pakistan has to charter its own geopolitical course for the region.
Pakistan’s sacrifices are too many&it got embarrassments in return of it’s goodwill.The US must spend”Hundreds of Billions of Dollars,” to compensate Pakistan; it’s families who fought their war on terrorism in vain&lost young soldiers,school going kids&men,women&innocent children’s.
The US&it’s allies must reimburse Pakistan’s suffering families &the government at large for its commitment to US as its unwavering friend in the times when US needed it to achieve its aims and objectives in the Pakistani region of Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Pakistan must demand regional peace&solutions to burning issues of Kashmir&resolutions to payoffs of all Pakistani debts of World Bank, IMF and such others,restore all such military aids that have been stopped to fight the US war on terrror.
PAKISTAN must be given its due share of respect&recognition in comity of Nations for being recognized as a friendly state towards war on terrorism. The US is obliged to compensate Pakistan with all the above.
In front of the world, they put us on the FATF list, while behind close doors, they beg us to work closely with them. I call this two-timing.
i am with PTI why was she allowed to come after FATF their should be a break atleast for a while.
@Ahmed Get your head out of the sand.
@Guest But why?
This visitor is a very low level official and Foreign Office is making a big deal out of it. I am surprised she has not yet been provided audience with the Prime Minister. It is all farce.
What other options do they have?
U.S and Pak understanding is a must.
@Ahmed please grow up. There are LOTS of countries other than america. Dont you realize the world nexus has shifted. Even Ivankas daughter sang chinese songs to Xi and madam Xi. Stand Proud.
We should deal very tactfully with Americans by not compromising our nation interest and at same time not ditching Americans to the point of no return. Must always keep Pakistan s interest superem.
Trump has two sides like all politicians.