NBP chief among three made accused in case against Dar
ISLAMABAD: An accountability court has summoned the president of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in a supplementary reference against defunct finance minister Ishaq Dar filed by the National Accountability Bureau on Monday.
National Bank president Saeed Ahmed has been named as one of the three accused in addition to the minister in the supplementary reference after NAB detected transactions of millions of dollars to other countries through the bank accounts that he operated.
Besides, the supplementary reference named two Hajveri Modaraba directors — Naeem Mehmood and Syed Mansoor Raza Rizvi — as accused.
NAB also cited 24 prosecution witnesses in the supplementary reference, which has been filed at a time when the accountability court has already completed testimony of 29 of the 30 witnesses against the defunct minister in the Rs831.6 million assets reference.
NAB detects transactions of millions of dollars to other countries
Judge Mohammad Bashir of the Accountability Court accepted the supplementary reference and summoned the NBP president and other accused on Feb 28, the same day when the court would record the testimony of an assistant director of NAB — the last of the 30 prosecution witnesses — in the main reference against Mr Dar for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The accountability court has already declared Mr Dar a proclaimed offender and attached his bank accounts and other properties after he failed to appear before the court despite repeated notices.
On Monday, NAB informed the accountability court that during the course of investigation it had discovered that the NBP president was operating seven bank accounts through which huge transactions had been made to other countries.
As per NAB’s supplementary reference, the investigating team detected transactions of $6.4 million and Rs482m through the accounts of NBP president but he failed to satisfy the investigators about these transactions.
As the supplementary reference has been filed at a time when the trial court had already summoned the last witness against the defunct finance minister in the assets case, it is believed that the move may delay the conclusion of trial proceedings for about a couple of weeks, sources said.
In its July 28, 2017 order, the Supreme Court had directed a joint investigation team (JIT) to prepare a reference against the defunct finance minister and file it before the accountability court. Justice Ijazul Ahsan being the supervisor judge is monitoring the progress of the trial proceeding.
According to JIT’s report in 1982-83, Mr Dar owned assets worth Rs9.1 million. His assets increased manifolds within a few years. The defunct minister declared Rs831.6 million assets in 2008. The JIT concluded that Mr Dar possessed assets which were disproportionate and beyond his known sources of income.
As the defunct minister did not appear before the court despite repeated notices, the accountability court declared him a proclaimed offender and attached his bank accounts and other properties.
Subsequently, NAB seized all of Mr Dar’s moveable and immoveable assets including a house in Gulberg III, Lahore; three plots in Al-Falah Housing Society, Lahore; six acres of land in Islamabad, a two-kanal plot in the Parliamentarians’ Enclave, Islamabad; a plot in the Senate Cooperative Housing Society, Islamabad; another plot measuring two kanals and nine marlas in Islamabad and six vehicles.
In the Rs831.6 million assets case against Mr Dar, a total of 29 prosecution witnesses including Wajid Zia, head of the JIT comprising officials of Inter Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, State Bank of Pakistan and NAB, have so far recorded their statements before the accountability court, while an assistant director of NAB will record his evidence on Feb 28.
Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2018
The plot thickens and yet Dar enjoys life in the UK - what is the point of accountability.
They were suppose to serve the nation but it seem that they served each other personal interest and got illegal financial gains.The time to recover nation looted money and to stop this leakage once for all by punishing all culprits.
Money Laundering Mastermind Ishaq Daar is enjoying his billions in England. The question is why his name was not put on ECL? What is the point in doing this now? Ishaq Daar won't come back.
Another crook that will walk away in a plea bargin at the end
WoW! take all the money proven illegal.
The main cause of opening more private banks in our country to use them for money laundering by using different channels of different banks by corrupt political mafia..in my view must shut these small banks to prevent them by using for illegal money laundering.Even now if NAB conduct impartial enquiry of these private small banks then more details of criminal fund transfer details may come on board.
We always pursue for thieves and punish them but robbers and mafias goes unpunished in this country. That is the reason we are rated at 117/180 country wise position in corruption. Once we recover looted money and punish top 10 culprits our ranking will improve atleast by 20 points. So what we are waiting for.
So tell me who in authority is not stealing? Publish that may be that list is shorter.
Shameless!!
Everyone is jumping to conclusion that Mr. Dar is guilty even before the verdict. If I had 9.2 Million Re in 1982-83, you buy 10 plots of 1 Kanal (500 sq yrd) each and their market value today will be 400 million. There are how many defense societies in Pakistan? Atleast in 5 cities. There are hundreds and thousands of non tax payers live there who all have gotton ill money. let's get taxes from all of them and put it to some good work.
@Sab se pehle pakistan : Ishaq Dar should be brought be brought back to Pakistan through Red Warrants, I believe.
This man is still serving as NBP president .... what a joke ...
Get them NAB! Set examplary punishment or fines or both.
This is what happens when u have corrupt elite ruling and people still coming on roads to support them.
How many plots of land will he take with him, will all these millions and billions help him. He has forgotten the final day of judgement when all this wealth stolen from poor people who don't even have simple life necesecities like drinkin water and toilets will testify against him.
@imran to answer, id have to know who they are..the usual