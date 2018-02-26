DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Petitioners urge ECP to de-notify PML-N as political party

Fahad ChaudhryFebruary 26, 2018

Email


A petition has been moved before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) asking it to de-notify Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz as a political party, arguing that the party was named after a person who has been disqualified by the apex court from holding any public office, DawnNews reported on Monday.

According to the Supreme Court's judgment in the controversial Election Act 2017 case, an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.

A day after the apex court ordered the ECP to remove Nawaz Sharif as president of the PML-N, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur, Mohammad Niaz and Ibrar Hussain Raza submitted a joint application before the ECP, asking the commission to reopen an earlier petition, filed by Niaz and Raza in connection with the de-notification of Nawaz Sharif.

According to the application, a copy of which is available with DawnNews, the two petitions had asked the ECP to de-notify the PML-N in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, declaring Sharif ineligible for holding even a party office. Subsequently, the ECP had suspended the petition while linking it to a then-pending case in the SC on the same subject.

The petitioners argued that after the apex court barred Sharif from holding a party office, the party registered in his name has also become illegal. They asked the ECP to fix the pending petition for hearing and de-notify the PML-N.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 27, 2018

Property black hole

IN an exercise to ascertain the amount of money pouring into Islamabad’s real estate sector, the Federal Board of...
Updated February 27, 2018

Defenceless minorities

RELIGIOUS minorities in this country often find themselves marginalised and persecuted by both state and society....
February 27, 2018

Executions of ‘IS brides’

WHEN it was reported last year that the Iraqi authorities were holding 1,400 foreign women and children related to...
February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.