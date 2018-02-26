DAWN.COM

PSL 3: Lahore Qalandars crumble against Karachi Kings

Dawn.comUpdated February 26, 2018

Qalandars' back-to-back losses to open the tournament meant that tonight's game was a must-win fixture for them. —PSL

Karachi Kings outclassed the Lahore Qalandars in the eight fixture of the Pakistan Super League, beating them by 27 runs as the Qalandars' batting order collapsed once again, this time chasing the respectable 160-run target set by the Kings.

Batting first, the Kings had managed to score 159 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Qalandars started off well and scored 68 for the loss of Narine in their powerplay overs. However, soon after the powerplay, they crumbled and kept losing wickets in quick succession.

They were all out for 132 in the 19th over.

This was the third consecutive loss for the Qalandars, and the third consecutive triumph for the Kings.

Earlier, Imad Wasim had won the toss and opted to bat first. Khurram Manzoor and Joe Denly opened the innings and provided them a flying start against the Qalandars.

However, they could not carry the momentum forward for long as Karachi lost three wickets back-to-back. After six overs, Kings had managed to score 39 runs for the loss of three.

Ravi Bopara and Colin Ingram steadied the ship in the middle overs of the match. Ingram scored 28 off 29 before falling to Yasir Shah.

Bopara remained unbeaten on 50 at the end of the Kings' inning.

Sunil Narine was the pick of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars, as he took two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Qalandars lost Narine in the very first over as he departed without troubling the bowlers.

McCullum and Fakhar Zaman then steadied the ship for Lahore and scored 50 runs in the first five overs.

McCullum was judged caught-behind-wicket in the third over, but the decision was overturned by the third umpire after the batsman appealed against it.

The skipper then continued the onslaught as then Qalandars scored 68 runs in the six overs of powerplay.

Comments (8)


Fiz
Feb 26, 2018 11:03pm

Qalanders blundering again. 1-1 in 0.2 overs. Oops!

Sab se pehle pakistan
Feb 26, 2018 11:34pm

This so called Karachi Kings team has nothing to do with Karachi. The true Karachi team is Quetta Gladiator. Quetta has already won against Lahore. So common Lahore beat this fake Karachi team.

Fiz
Feb 26, 2018 11:46pm

Qalanders blunders. 72-3 in 7.1 overs. Phew!

Tayyab
Feb 26, 2018 11:55pm

After looking to the number of crowd in the stadium it's better to only host PSL in Pakistan.

Fiz
Feb 27, 2018 12:03am

Akmal brothers are useless. Qalanders are done. They should change the name of the team, may be Lahore lions.

Sab se pehle pakistan
Feb 27, 2018 12:41am

Lahore's nightmare in PSL continues. What Lahore need is someone like Sangakara, Sarfaraz, Shoaib Malik, Misbah etc. who can control the innings in the middle overs. Plus get rid of Umer Akmal at your earliest convenience.

zees
Feb 27, 2018 01:43am

As a Karachite I feel sorry for Rana Fawad. He should fire his coaching and management staff.

Zx
Feb 27, 2018 04:46am

Fawad Rana has won our hearts.

