PSL 3: Lahore Qalandars crumble against Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings outclassed the Lahore Qalandars in the eight fixture of the Pakistan Super League, beating them by 27 runs as the Qalandars' batting order collapsed once again, this time chasing the respectable 160-run target set by the Kings.

Batting first, the Kings had managed to score 159 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Qalandars started off well and scored 68 for the loss of Narine in their powerplay overs. However, soon after the powerplay, they crumbled and kept losing wickets in quick succession.

They were all out for 132 in the 19th over.

This was the third consecutive loss for the Qalandars, and the third consecutive triumph for the Kings.

Earlier, Imad Wasim had won the toss and opted to bat first. Khurram Manzoor and Joe Denly opened the innings and provided them a flying start against the Qalandars.

However, they could not carry the momentum forward for long as Karachi lost three wickets back-to-back. After six overs, Kings had managed to score 39 runs for the loss of three.

Ravi Bopara and Colin Ingram steadied the ship in the middle overs of the match. Ingram scored 28 off 29 before falling to Yasir Shah.

Bopara remained unbeaten on 50 at the end of the Kings' inning.

Sunil Narine was the pick of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars, as he took two wickets for just 18 runs in his quota of four overs.

In reply, Qalandars lost Narine in the very first over as he departed without troubling the bowlers.

McCullum and Fakhar Zaman then steadied the ship for Lahore and scored 50 runs in the first five overs.

McCullum was judged caught-behind-wicket in the third over, but the decision was overturned by the third umpire after the batsman appealed against it.

The skipper then continued the onslaught as then Qalandars scored 68 runs in the six overs of powerplay.