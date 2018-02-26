PML-N to announce new party president on Tuesday, Shahbaz likely to take charge
Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will announce the name of its new party president on Tuesday, saying “Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot”, Radio Pakistan reported.
Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, she said the Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee of PML-N will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on electing the next party president following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.
Last week, the Supreme Court had ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.
The apex court's verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's return to the PML-N's helm as party president.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said that targeting a single party was undermining the parliamentary process. She said the PML-N stands united and not a single member has parted ways with it.
The federal information minister said, “Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot [of party president] given his political acumen and performance in Punjab province.”
Responding to a question, the minister said PML-N will secure a majority in the upcoming Senate elections. She further said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had resorted to levelling baseless allegations against Punjab’s bureaucracy.
Regretting arrest of Ahad Cheema, she said the Punjab government had the record of every penny spent on the public welfare.
Last week, the PML-N's top brass had decided to get MNA Kulsoom Nawaz elected as the next party chief, a source privy to the development had told DawnNews.
The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House for consultations on the new leader of the party a day after he was removed as PML-N head following a Supreme Court judgement that also nullified all official party decisions taken by Sharif since his disqualification in July last year.
Nawaz Sharif had earlier been deemed unfit to hold public office in the landmark Panama Papers judgement, in which a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled that the former prime minister had not been 'honest' and 'truthful' in discharging his obligations as a lawmaker — both necessary conditions to hold public office in Pakistan under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.
Comments (28)
most competent because he is his brother and it is a family business where the employees dare not say anything against the owners else they'll lose their jobs.
What other options they have under the current environment?
Better choice
It's accountability time; there is no use playing the political victim card, Ms. Aurangzeb! Recent example of similar accountability: MQM!!
Madam, its your government.Why dont you make sure that corrupt elements everywhere are brought to justice.
Information Minister seems to ignore the fact that it’s her party who is in govt and is involved in corruption and money laundering at the highest scale.
Only one party or family has been in punjab for nearly three decades and in center thrice. Obviously the same party would be held accountable for any wrong doings in the recent past.
Do they have voting system within the party itself...how can u safeguard the democracy when u don't believe in democracy itself...it is all about the family...Unfortunately, corruption is widespread in government agencies and public enterprises. Our political system promotes nepotism and wasting money. This has undermined our legal system and confidence in the functioning of the state. One of the consequences is that many citizens don't pay their taxes and why should they ...
So the dynastic rule continues, does it matter. People of Pakistan need to decide their own destiny, do they continue with the same old guard or give someone else a chance to improve their lives.Until the nation is wiser, until they know right from wrong, until they know the meaning of democracy and what accountability is, nothing will change. It is a real shame but you can not change a nations destiny unless they want the change themselves. You can only help those who help themselves.
When I look at PMLN leaders, I see no sincerity, honesty, integrity, competency or common decency. I cringe when i hear people say Sharif's are in our hearts, why I ask, do you love the Sharifs more than your own family, more than your children's future?.
What, no election for party leadership? I guess my idea of democracy is flawed.
It is not targeting one party It’s targeting corruption in the party
He has been the expected choice for years now as the next person to head the party. This should not be surprise.
Not targeting a single party but targeting a single corrupt party.
she said "the Punjab government had the record of every penny spent on the public welfare". Its a pity she cant say the same about NS personal assets
Why a family member? Are you saying that there is no one else in rest of the PMLN who wishes to lead the country? PMLN supported, please think about this. You or your kids will never have the opportunity in this family business style political party
@yasser I don't think Shahbaz will live more than 30 days as President of Noon , now he is under investigation and will be eye opening results.
Shabaz really? another guy who needs to be served under the panama papers - what about all the kickbacks he has been receiving for these big projects?
We call this process a democrat process of PMLN. No party member election, no executive committee meetings to nominate. Just an announcement. If you cannot be democratic within the party; how could we the people expect you to be democratic. In my house hold; if family have to go out to eat, we decide the restaurant in a democratic way of voting within family members, since we are five members, we never had a tie.
Why are meeting for PMLN held in the Punjab House. Isnt that supposed to be a government building which should not be used for the activities of a particular party.
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The other choice is to disqualify all Shariffs from the politics of the country. They all are corrupt and bankurupt the country.,
Corruption in PLMN is linked. One top person goes then other have the same fate. Majority party leaders support Nawaz because they themselves are also involved in the corruption. They can not let their leader caught on charges of corruption just to save themselves. They do not have any love for Nawaz but care about their own back.
@yasser I still beleive Shabaz Sherif is competent for president 1. He knows how to get things done. He has the courage and determination to do things. 2. He know the good and the evil side and know how to handle people.
Four things that a nation need from him is
No corruption No nepotism No money laundering And making education uptill 12 grade above 90%. He can do it. He has the guts. Make iconic buildings, roads, skyscrapers, beautiful malls and amazing infrastructure. Let other business people to grow and help the country to shine.
she said the Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee of PML-N will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on electing the next party president Deliberate? Nawaz will tell everyone who the next { Pretend } President is, but he is still the president, he will still run the party and the country from the comfort of his home.
Does that mean the party will be called PML-S ?
Arenthere going to be fireworks at the announcement? What if Nawaz Sharif decides Maryam will be the next President, or Shahbaz Sharif will be the president but Mariyam will run as the next PM under the new party PML-?
Family of thieves. Bright future of Pakistan
Imran khan should stop attacking the bureaucracy; the very people, civilian politicians need to run the show. It only reflects immaturity.
one corrupt is removed another one will replace it. what would be the difference? why can't there be a president that does not belong to NS family?