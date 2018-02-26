DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PML-N to announce new party president on Tuesday, Shahbaz likely to take charge

Dawn.comFebruary 26, 2018

Email


Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will announce the name of its new party president on Tuesday, saying “Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot”, Radio Pakistan reported.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, she said the Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee of PML-N will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on electing the next party president following the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution cannot serve as head of a political party.

The apex court's verdict was in response to 17 petitions challenging the controversial Elections Act 2017, which had been bulldozed through parliament last year to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif's return to the PML-N's helm as party president.

Read more: The technicality that led to Nawaz Sharif's disqualification

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that targeting a single party was undermining the parliamentary process. She said the PML-N stands united and not a single member has parted ways with it.

The federal information minister said, “Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is the most competent and appropriate person for the slot [of party president] given his political acumen and performance in Punjab province.”

Responding to a question, the minister said PML-N will secure a majority in the upcoming Senate elections. She further said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had resorted to levelling baseless allegations against Punjab’s bureaucracy.

Regretting arrest of Ahad Cheema, she said the Punjab government had the record of every penny spent on the public welfare.

Last week, the PML-N's top brass had decided to get MNA Kulsoom Nawaz elected as the next party chief, a source privy to the development had told DawnNews.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Punjab House for consultations on the new leader of the party a day after he was removed as PML-N head following a Supreme Court judgement that also nullified all official party decisions taken by Sharif since his disqualification in July last year.

Nawaz Sharif had earlier been deemed unfit to hold public office in the landmark Panama Papers judgement, in which a five-member bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled that the former prime minister had not been 'honest' and 'truthful' in discharging his obligations as a lawmaker — both necessary conditions to hold public office in Pakistan under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (28)

1000 characters
yasser
Feb 26, 2018 06:40pm

most competent because he is his brother and it is a family business where the employees dare not say anything against the owners else they'll lose their jobs.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2018 06:49pm

What other options they have under the current environment?

Faisal
Feb 26, 2018 06:49pm

Better choice

Ashfaq
Feb 26, 2018 06:53pm

It's accountability time; there is no use playing the political victim card, Ms. Aurangzeb! Recent example of similar accountability: MQM!!

Adil
Feb 26, 2018 07:40pm

Madam, its your government.Why dont you make sure that corrupt elements everywhere are brought to justice.

Justice 2
Feb 26, 2018 07:44pm

Information Minister seems to ignore the fact that it’s her party who is in govt and is involved in corruption and money laundering at the highest scale.

Ibrahim marghoob
Feb 26, 2018 07:45pm

Only one party or family has been in punjab for nearly three decades and in center thrice. Obviously the same party would be held accountable for any wrong doings in the recent past.

Khanm
Feb 26, 2018 07:46pm

Do they have voting system within the party itself...how can u safeguard the democracy when u don't believe in democracy itself...it is all about the family...Unfortunately, corruption is widespread in government agencies and public enterprises. Our political system promotes nepotism and wasting money. This has undermined our legal system and confidence in the functioning of the state. One of the consequences is that many citizens don't pay their taxes and why should they ...

Hasnain Haque
Feb 26, 2018 07:46pm

So the dynastic rule continues, does it matter. People of Pakistan need to decide their own destiny, do they continue with the same old guard or give someone else a chance to improve their lives.Until the nation is wiser, until they know right from wrong, until they know the meaning of democracy and what accountability is, nothing will change. It is a real shame but you can not change a nations destiny unless they want the change themselves. You can only help those who help themselves.

Hasnain Haque
Feb 26, 2018 07:51pm

When I look at PMLN leaders, I see no sincerity, honesty, integrity, competency or common decency. I cringe when i hear people say Sharif's are in our hearts, why I ask, do you love the Sharifs more than your own family, more than your children's future?.

Majeed at Thani
Feb 26, 2018 08:15pm

What, no election for party leadership? I guess my idea of democracy is flawed.

Naeem
Feb 26, 2018 09:35pm

It is not targeting one party It’s targeting corruption in the party

Aeyaz Kayani
Feb 26, 2018 10:06pm

He has been the expected choice for years now as the next person to head the party. This should not be surprise.

karamat
Feb 26, 2018 10:23pm

Not targeting a single party but targeting a single corrupt party.

she said "the Punjab government had the record of every penny spent on the public welfare". Its a pity she cant say the same about NS personal assets

sfomann
Feb 26, 2018 10:35pm

Why a family member? Are you saying that there is no one else in rest of the PMLN who wishes to lead the country? PMLN supported, please think about this. You or your kids will never have the opportunity in this family business style political party

Saad Khan
Feb 26, 2018 11:21pm

@yasser I don't think Shahbaz will live more than 30 days as President of Noon , now he is under investigation and will be eye opening results.

imran
Feb 26, 2018 11:38pm

Shabaz really? another guy who needs to be served under the panama papers - what about all the kickbacks he has been receiving for these big projects?

Rashid Nasim
Feb 27, 2018 12:05am

We call this process a democrat process of PMLN. No party member election, no executive committee meetings to nominate. Just an announcement. If you cannot be democratic within the party; how could we the people expect you to be democratic. In my house hold; if family have to go out to eat, we decide the restaurant in a democratic way of voting within family members, since we are five members, we never had a tie.

Nauroz Khan
Feb 27, 2018 12:19am

Why are meeting for PMLN held in the Punjab House. Isnt that supposed to be a government building which should not be used for the activities of a particular party.

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 27, 2018 12:44am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, The other choice is to disqualify all Shariffs from the politics of the country. They all are corrupt and bankurupt the country.,

K2
Feb 27, 2018 02:13am

Corruption in PLMN is linked. One top person goes then other have the same fate. Majority party leaders support Nawaz because they themselves are also involved in the corruption. They can not let their leader caught on charges of corruption just to save themselves. They do not have any love for Nawaz but care about their own back.

Moth
Feb 27, 2018 03:07am

@yasser I still beleive Shabaz Sherif is competent for president 1. He knows how to get things done. He has the courage and determination to do things. 2. He know the good and the evil side and know how to handle people.

Four things that a nation need from him is

No corruption No nepotism No money laundering And making education uptill 12 grade above 90%. He can do it. He has the guts. Make iconic buildings, roads, skyscrapers, beautiful malls and amazing infrastructure. Let other business people to grow and help the country to shine.

LAHORI KID
Feb 27, 2018 04:49am

she said the Central Executive Committee and Central Working Committee of PML-N will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on electing the next party president Deliberate? Nawaz will tell everyone who the next { Pretend } President is, but he is still the president, he will still run the party and the country from the comfort of his home.

LAHORI KID
Feb 27, 2018 04:49am

Does that mean the party will be called PML-S ?

LAHORI KID
Feb 27, 2018 05:13am

Arenthere going to be fireworks at the announcement? What if Nawaz Sharif decides Maryam will be the next President, or Shahbaz Sharif will be the president but Mariyam will run as the next PM under the new party PML-?

A&A
Feb 27, 2018 06:07am

Family of thieves. Bright future of Pakistan

Najum
Feb 27, 2018 07:00am

Imran khan should stop attacking the bureaucracy; the very people, civilian politicians need to run the show. It only reflects immaturity.

Aman
Feb 27, 2018 07:08am

one corrupt is removed another one will replace it. what would be the difference? why can't there be a president that does not belong to NS family?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 27, 2018

Property black hole

IN an exercise to ascertain the amount of money pouring into Islamabad’s real estate sector, the Federal Board of...
Updated February 27, 2018

Defenceless minorities

RELIGIOUS minorities in this country often find themselves marginalised and persecuted by both state and society....
February 27, 2018

Executions of ‘IS brides’

WHEN it was reported last year that the Iraqi authorities were holding 1,400 foreign women and children related to...
February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.