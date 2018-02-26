12-year-old boy allegedly gang-raped by five teenage boys in Shangla
A 12-year-old boy was reportedly gang-raped by five young men in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Shangla district, police said on Monday.
According to police officials, the minor boy approached Alpuri police station with the complaint that he was subjected to gang rape by five boys, who are in their late teens, near his residence in Barari Khwar area on Sunday. A medical examination of the victim confirmed that he had been subjected to sexual assault.
Police have registered a first information report (FIR) of the incident and arrested all five suspects nominated by the victim in his complaint.
The accused were subsequently presented before a local court, which handed over the men to police on a three-day physical remand. Police have taken DNA samples of the suspects and sent them to Peshawar for forensic examination.
District Police Officer Rahatullah Khan told Dawn.com that police acted swiftly and was able to apprehend the accused men soon after the complaint was filed.
Cases of sexual assault against minors have come under greater scrutiny in the country following the rape and murder of six-year-old Zainab Amin in Kasur, whose body was recovered from a trash heap in the city on January 9.
The news shocked the entire country with #JusticeforZainab becoming a rallying cry for catching and punishing perpetrators of such heinous crimes.
Statistics released by KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission last month showed that at least 222 cases of sexual abuse against children were reported in KP between May 2011 and December 2017.
Comments (11)
People behaving like animals and targeting children - uncultured devils.
Horrible. But for sure, this can't be removed from society only by implementing stricter laws. Society needs to change first. Proper education, culture and gender equality are only ways out.
The scourge is most widespread and the number of reported cases is not even a fraction of 1%. KP is not a new KP, at least on this account.
deplorable act, but good efficiency show by police, Good job KP Police
@M.Saeed did you read, all arrested and being prosecuted all without CM taking NOTICE as in Punjab! this is what new KPK is about!
@M.Saeed - Its a horrible incident. At least a case was registered by KP Police; the others wouldn't have done so. That's a change in itself. You can't change society overnight' it takes generations!
Everyone has to come together to fight this menace. Victims have to come forward and report these incidents and police to follow through. Only then these perpetrators will think twice before committing these crimes.
These type of crimes are on the rise. Culpirits must be punished inspite of their ages.,
Sad and depressing news. Now, since these boys are teens put them with the hard crime criminals in the jail.
Well this is insane. A total overhaul of our cultural values is required. Children need to be taught what to do in such situations.
Where’s morals? Homosexuality is bad and by these youngsters is worse