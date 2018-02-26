DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ride-hailing service driver allegedly attacked with sharp object during robbery bid in Rawalpindi

Tahir NaseerUpdated February 26, 2018

Email


Another driver working for popular ride-hailing service Careem in the twin cities was attacked late Sunday when he put up resistance to an armed robbery, police said.

Rizwan Niazi, who hails from Mianwali, was attacked with a sharp object by one of two motorcycle-riding muggers, who made away with Rs18,000 in cash that the cab 'captain' was carrying.

A picture of the injured cab driver.— Photo by author
A picture of the injured cab driver.— Photo by author

Niazi told DawnNews that he was heading home after turning off the ride-hailing app on Sunday night when two masked men riding a motorcycle asked him to pull up near Rawalpindi's Saddar Metro station. Thinking they were asking for directions, Niazi stopped his car.

The robbers then asked Niazi to step out of the car at gunpoint and searched his pockets before looting Rs18,000 cash that was on him.

Fearing that one of the assailants would open fire after seeing a car approach the scene, Niazi said he grasped the gun that the robber was carrying. At this, the robber attacked the driver with a sharp-edged object, that left his face injured and bloodied.

Niazi then let go of the gun and the two robbers fled with the cash on their motorcycle, which did not bear a number plate. The driver had thrown his two phones in the back of the car, which the robbers were unable to take away.

The injured captain, who has been driving for Careem for nearly three months, claimed that is a worker of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) Mianwali chapter and was once part of PTI chief Imran Khan's security detail.

Police PRO Imran Kazmi told DawnNews that the city police officer (CPO) of Rawalpindi has taken notice of the incident and directed DSP Civil Lines to register a first information report and make efforts to arrest the culprits within 48 hours.

The incident comes less than three days after another Careem captain was shot dead during a robbery in Islamabad. Police on Sunday said they had arrested a man for his alleged involvement in the murder.

After the incident on Friday, Careem drivers had staged a protest at F-9 park, where they demanded enhanced security for cab drivers.

Careem forms 'safety committees'

In a statement emailed to Dawn.com after the latest incident, Careem said its officials are in touch with captain Rizwan Niazi and "providing all necessary support to him and his family".

Careem's team also met Islamabad Deputy Commissioner retired Captain Mushtaq Ahmed and SSP (operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi to apprise them of these matters.

According to the statement, Careem has set up Safety and Security Committees in all its offices. The first meeting of one of these committees — comprising captains, travellers and law enforcement personnel — was held today to come up with ideas and strategies to prevent similar incidents in future.

"Recommendations from the safety committee will be shared with police authorities for implementation," the statement added.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Zak
Feb 26, 2018 06:32pm

Only if some politicians are behind them can this happen in the metropolis.

M.Saeed
Feb 26, 2018 06:52pm

I met a taxi driver today. When asked about his business, he said he did't get a single customer for the whole half day blaming Careem for killing his business. Only, if we could have sealed metered taxis, this tussle would end.

Sheraz Ali
Feb 26, 2018 07:45pm

Careem should start doing the business like UBER with driver not carry any cash. passenger need to pay in advance to careem and careem will reimburse payment to their drivers every week.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 27, 2018

Property black hole

IN an exercise to ascertain the amount of money pouring into Islamabad’s real estate sector, the Federal Board of...
February 27, 2018

Defenceless minorities

RELIGIOUS minorities in this country often find themselves marginalised and persecuted by both state and society....
February 27, 2018

Executions of ‘IS brides’

WHEN it was reported last year that the Iraqi authorities were holding 1,400 foreign women and children related to...
February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.