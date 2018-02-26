DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC declares suspension of mobile phone services illegal

Mohammad ImranFebruary 26, 2018

Email


The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday declared illegal the suspension of mobile phone services on the pretext of 'security concerns'.

It is common practice for mobile phone services to be suspended in Pakistan's cities on 'sensitive' religious events like Ashura and Eid Miladun Nabi.

Justice Athar Minallah, announcing a verdict reserved on September 21, 2017 on multiple petitions filed by a citizen and telecommunication companies, said that suspension of mobile phone services by the federal government and other authorities is illegal and tantamount to exceeding their authority.

The petitions had argued that suspension of mobile phones around major events is a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens and against the Telecommunication (Reorganisation) Act 1996.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had responded saying that it was the government which issued the orders for suspension, while the federal government had defended itself by relying on Article 54 (2) of the Telecommunication (Reorganisation) Act 1996, which states: "During a war or hostilities against Pakistan by any foreign power or internal aggression or for the defence or security of Pakistan, the Federal Government shall have preference and priority in telecommunication systems over any license."

A report released in 2015 highlighted the socio-economic losses incurred by the country due to suspension of cell phone services. It said that the suspension has adverse impacts on the economy and productivity at work while also restricts access to emergency services and contributes to an increase in panic in the country.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2018 02:46pm

Excellent decision by IHC but who will implement it?

Haroon
Feb 26, 2018 02:53pm

Law establishment clashing with agencies

ADNAN A
Feb 26, 2018 03:16pm

A good decision

AKB
Feb 26, 2018 04:44pm

Good decision by the honourable court. Enough of inconveniences have been faced by the general public beside huge losses to the telecom operators.

Syed
Feb 26, 2018 04:51pm

This is a very risky decision. The government didn't defend its case well or the evidence may have been not sufficient. But this is a very serious matter as many a time in news it has come that anti state elements use mobile devices for their ulterior motives.

As a citizen, I have no objection to mobile services being off for one or two days. We should appreciate that this is in our interest and government is doing as much as possible to minimise disruption. What is a serious event takes place now, whose fault would be that??

Asif
Feb 26, 2018 05:04pm

They probably don’t understand how mobile phones can be used to organise criminal activities. Suspension at least lower the risk of an unpleasant event.

Shuhaid
Feb 26, 2018 05:40pm

Excellent decision.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.
Updated February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...