DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Accountability court accepts NAB's supplementary reference against Dar

Mohammad ImranUpdated February 26, 2018

Email


An accountability court on Monday accepted a supplementary reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The supplementary reference was filed in a corruption case against Dar in which the former finance minister has been accused of holding assets beyond his means. The reference was filed in light of new evidence discovered during NAB's investigation of the case.

Three new suspects have been named in the reference, which spans seven volumes. National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed and the directors of two companies owned by Dar — Mansoor Raza Rizvi and Naeem Mehmood — have been named as suspects in the reference.

According to NAB, the reference contains further details about bank accounts owned by Dar and his companies.

The accounts have held as much as Rs482.84 million at various points, NAB said, adding that a $4.06 million transaction was also made through these accounts.

Assets beyond means

On July 28, a five-member Supreme Court bench had ordered NAB to file three references against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and one against Dar, on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Imran Khan, Jamaat-i-Islami’s Sirajul Haq and Awami Muslim League’s Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

In its first set of references against the former finance minister, NAB alleged that “the accused has acquired assets and pecuniary interests/resources in his own name and/or in the name of his dependents of an approximate amount of Rs831.678 million (approx)”.

The reference alleged that the assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
karamba
Feb 26, 2018 02:27pm

Where is the gentleman? Still not feeling well?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 26, 2018 04:49pm

What other options does it has?

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
Updated February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

Either the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations.
Updated February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...