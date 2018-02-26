FIA arrests Axact CEO in money laundering case
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested Axact Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shoaib Sheikh after the Sindh High Court (SHC) accepted the agency's appeal against his earlier acquittal in a money laundering case.
Setting aside an earlier decision by a district and sessions court, the SHC ordered that the case be heard again by a trial court. The district and sessions court had acquitted Sheikh in the case in 2016.
Following the acceptance of its appeal, FIA officials had set up pickets at the court's exits to arrest Sheikh.
The Axact chief, along with his lawyers, had holed up inside the court's premises for several hours to avoid arrest. His counsels had meanwhile insisted that the court had not ordered for Sheikh's arrest and that he should be given time to approach a court for bail.
During this period, Sheikh had also applied for interim bail, arguing that the FIA should be barred from arresting him. The Axact chief had assured the court that he was ready to face trial in the lower courts, but the court turned down the plea.
Earlier acquittal
The Axact CEO has been accused by the FIA of having illegally transferred Rs170.17 million to a Dubai-based firm, Chanda Exchange Company, in April 2014.
The Supreme Court had taken notice of the money laundering case after the fake degree scandal involving Axact re-emerged last month. The apex court had subsequently directed the Sindh and Islamabad high courts to to promptly decide all pending cases against the company.
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had subsequently removed additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ) Pervaizul Qadir Memon from service for acquitting Sheikh in the fake degree case.
According to a show-cause notice issued by the IHC registrar, Memon had confessed before Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani that he had acquitted the accused after accepting a bribe.
Suo motu
The Axact scandal had surfaced in May 2015, when The New York Times published a report that claimed the company sold fake diplomas and degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools, making “tens of millions of dollars annually”.
Subsequently, the offices of Axact were sealed, its CEO and key officials were arrested and a probe was launched on the basis of the allegations leveled by NYT.
In January 2018, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the Axact fake degree scandal after international news reports once again revealed that over 3,000 UK citizens had purchased fake degrees from Axact in 2013 and 2014.
The news came just months after an in-depth investigation by Canada's national broadcaster uncovered that hundreds of people working in diverse fields across Canada also possessed bogus degrees issued by Axact.
In its last hearing, the court had ordered the Sindh and Islamabad high courts to promptly decide on the pending cases against Axact.
The chief justice had directed the SHC to constitute a bench to hear the case within a week and give the verdict within two weeks.
Comments (18)
What else can FIA do in this case?
About time
The effect of FATF decision.
FIA has no solid proof or evidence in the case.
Shoaib Sheikh and the entire bogus empire he has built must be brought down. Assets owned by Bol and Axact must be seized by the court. This case will prove to be a litmus test of Pakistan's commitment to FATF
I got my medical degree from Axact, does it mean I have to stop practising?
Aftermath of Grey listing in FATF
Justice for Axact
This is a mega scandal of fake degrees. The culprit should be punished. How he got away in the first place is in itself disgraceful!
Bogus degree, a sham full act of crime by an individual or group. They must be punished to avoid any repetition of this act.
But he did not cheat anyone in Pakistan. Just based on NYT reports he was arrested. Enemies wants everyone Shoaib Sheikh , Nawaz Sharif, Mariym evrry successful men/ Women in the Jail.
How this guy or institute issuing degree? Under the authority of which university? Only Universities are authorized/regulate any degree issuing institute. I request to Higher Courts to discard all degrees issued from this institute Axact or what ever its name. They must be punished if proved guilty. He, Shaikh was running TV channel without any Ads?? how it is possible in these times?
Shameful that this man tried to win hearts through distribution of stolen money. There are many who support him of being patriotic to his nation, though earning shame internationally of issuing bogus degrees. When will we grown up?
Fake degrees, money laundering and wait there is more to come.
Again some moves for public consumption. As soon as the spotlight moves, they will be back to their usual business.
@Waqar It is being served Axactly.
This is bad luck of this country. Hook or Crook the only guy who earning foreign currency for Pakistan was sent to Jail.
@Waqar Exactly.