NAB summons PTI leader over his offshore company

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s Punjab president Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday (today) to quiz him for having an offshore company revealed in the Panama Papers.

Mr Khan had appeared before NAB Lahore’s officials last month and recorded his statement after the bureau had sought the record of his tax returns, remittances and bank transactions from the Federal Board of Revenue chairman, State Bank of Pakistan governor and the director general of the Financial and Monitoring Unit of the SBP.

Mr Khan says that he will defend himself with all documentary evidence and has directed his lawyer and accountant to appear before NAB investigation officers and present all the relevant documentary record. He says he completely believes in the supremacy of law and state institutions. “I will not attack state institutions like disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif,” he asserts and adds that he will also personally appear whenever called by NAB.

Mr Khan is also facing NAB references in his two housing schemes in Lahore.

