Villagers flee as Pakistan, India trade artillery fire

ReutersUpdated February 26, 2018

SRINAGAR: India and Pakistan have exchanged artillery fire in the disputed Kashmir region forcing hundreds of people to flee, police in India-held territory said, raising doubts about a 15-year-old ceasefire between the two countries.

It was not clear what triggered the latest fighting on Saturday in the Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

But tension has been running high since an attack on an Indian army camp in Kashmir this month in which six soldiers were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and said it would make it pay for the “misadventure”.

Police superintendent Imtiaz Hussain said that artillery shells allegedly fired by the Pakistan army fell in the Uri area and hundreds of villagers had fled their homes.

Indian forces returned artillery fire, an Indian officer said, the first time the heavy guns had been used since the 2003 ceasefire along the LoC.

The two armies have been exchanging intermittent small-arms and mortar fire over the past couple of years as ties deteriorated.

Mr Hussain claimed that Pakistani authorities made announcements from a mosque advising villagers living close to the LoC on the Indian side to flee, saying the situation was bad.

About 700 people were sheltering at school in Uri, he said.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry condemned the India firing and said in a statement that 17 civilians had been killed by Indian fire along the LoC this year.

Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2018

ramu
Feb 26, 2018 08:48am

How sad! Two similar societies killing each other instead of trading and touring each other's countries! I would love to visit Pakistan if there is meaningful peace between the two countires.

SATT
Feb 26, 2018 09:06am

Its not trade its violence.

RJM
Feb 26, 2018 09:14am

What is the use of such heavy firing? Can anyone change the LOC? It is sheer stupidity. May better sense prevail on both sides.

Zak
Feb 26, 2018 10:47am

Good, Let them run.

Ali
Feb 26, 2018 11:45am

Omg madness at its worst

riz1
Feb 26, 2018 11:53am

Both sides need to understand, especially the establishment on one side. If we do not have the money, we should not even try to compete as if everything is normal. The Soviets broke up only because of this stance.

Babu
Feb 26, 2018 12:16pm

Soon it may become free for all zone.

Chikna_Javed
Feb 26, 2018 12:20pm

So PAK used the heavy artillery first, again doing the misadventure itself. We know how this is going to end.

HSM
Feb 26, 2018 12:23pm

Both are playing with Fire

Blue Knight
Feb 26, 2018 01:06pm

Security Forces are not able to secure those to whom they were supposed to secure. On both sides common men are suffering. The Cause is causing untold miseries to the same people, it supposed to benefit. Is there any sensible person in authority who can stem the rot.

Ataf Ahemed Ansari
Feb 26, 2018 02:27pm

Both are blaming each other. Only innocents are suffering. Is there any solution to this unwanted act ?

Human
Feb 26, 2018 06:34pm

@Zak Don't think that innocent civilians on your side of the border will be able to sit and watch civilians across LOC flee their villages.

