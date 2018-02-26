Pakistan may find itself on FATF blacklist after June
WASHINGTON: Pakistan may find itself on the blacklist of a global financial watchdog if it does not prepare a comprehensive action plan to eradicate terrorist financing by June, official sources told Dawn.
The 37-nation Financial Action Task Force (FATF) held its plenary meeting in Paris last week where it placed Pakistan on a watchlist of the countries where terrorist outfits are still allowed to raise funds.
On Friday, the group issued an updated grey list, along with a statement announcing the decisions taken at the plenary session, and Pakistan was not on the list. Officials in Islamabad interpreted this as a “breather”, although it’s more of a technical detail.
The grey list identifies the “jurisdictions with strategic anti-money laundering/countering the financing of terrorism deficiencies for which they have developed an action plan with the FATF”. Pakistan has not yet worked out the proposed plan with the FATF and that’s why it’s not on the list.
The FATF carries out an in-depth study of the financial system of a country – known as “mutual evaluation” – as part of the process to avoid blacklisting. The next evaluation starts in April, which may take 18 months, and will be followed by another 12 months of analysis. A mutually agreed action plan for overcoming “strategic deficiencies” would become operative at the end of evaluation.
Between now and June, Pakistan will have to work out the details of the evaluation process with the FATF and a failure to do so could trigger another process, which may push Pakistan on the blacklist of wilful violators.
Usually, the FATF waits for a mutual evaluation report before starting the listing process but in Pakistan’s case, the group took an unprecedented step when it agreed to debate a US proposal, backed by Britain, France and Germany, to nominate Pakistan as a country having “strategic deficiencies” in “countering financing of terrorism”.
“The move was against the understanding given to Pakistan that Islamabad will be asked to work with the FATF on an action plan, before the listing process starts,” an official source told Dawn.
The Paris plenary held its first meeting on Pakistan on Feb 20 where China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, which was representing the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as it’s not a full member, opposed the move to place Pakistan on the watchlist. But the US pushed for an unprecedented second discussion on Pakistan, held on Feb 22.
By then, Washington had convinced Riyadh to give up its support to Pakistan in return for a full FATF membership. This left only two – China and Turkey – in the Pakistan camp, one less than the required number of three members to stall a move.
At this stage, the Chinese informed Islamabad that they were opting out as they did not want to “lose face by supporting a move that’s doomed to fail”, another official source told Dawn. “Pakistan appreciated the Chinese position and conveyed its gratitude to Turkey for continuing to support Islamabad against all odds,” the source added.
After the Feb 20 meeting, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif sent out a celebratory tweet, saying that Pakistan had won a three-month reprieve.
Hours after the tweet, US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert indicated at a news briefing in Washington that Islamabad’s celebrations were premature. She said the Paris plenary was not over yet and it would hold another meeting on Pakistan on Feb 22, as it did.
She also mentioned Hafiz Saeed and his activities while detailing US complaints against Pakistan and the sources that spoke to Dawn after the Feb 22 meeting said that indeed Hafiz Saeed and his “charities” were top on the list of the groups that the FATF wanted Pakistan to act against.
Pakistan did make some laws before the Paris meeting that would allow it to act against these groups but apparently that was not enough to convince the FATF.
Pakistan was first put on the FATF grey list in 2012 but was removed in 2015, after the FATF certified that Islamabad had done enough to counter terror financing.
Now, Pakistan will have to follow the same process that it did in 2015, starting with an action plan that Islamabad is required to submit in May. If the FATF approves the action plan in June, it will make a formal announcement about placing Pakistan on the grey list. Should Islamabad fail to submit an action plan, or if the FATF does not accept it, the group can place Pakistan on its black list, along with North Korea and Iran.
Published in Dawn, February 26th, 2018
Comments (71)
Look at the timings. It coincide when nation is running under caretaker setup and going through elections. Pakistan as nation need to open eyes, see the reality and unite. Take it as early signs of earthquake into forming.
It's now or never situation act wisely and take the right step
How sweetly did China back out? How would it have lost face by supporting a motion in an international forum that would have fallen through? If you really believe in a cause then stand with it till the very end as did Turkey.
Good luck... your denying and rejecting plans won't be considered as action plans though !!
You wanted the US to "do more". Careful what you wish for as the result is beginning to show.
So is it the final report? At last you got the confirmation. Now you are at border line. If you don't act "ACTUALLY" then you'll be in black list. Even China will not help you. So act for your people.
it is unfortunate that democratically elected government takes brickbat for the policies and decisions taken by military who is the real boss. Military should realize the enormous economic cost country has to suffer due their short sighted policies...
There are hopes things will get better for Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif and his family get convicted on corruption charges and all other corrupt politicians arrested.
Let us be our own best friend rather than our own worst enemy: Remove those strategic deficiencies that the world is seeking. We cannot afford to be complacent. So let us do it as soon as possible. Don’t wait till June when the punishment could well come to haunt us. Earn the appreciation, Earn the goodwill.
What a precise, crisp and clear piece of article with relevant information leaving no room for any confusion. Well done!
As expected considering the strong backing.
Pakistan can stand on its head but USA will ensure that it does get included in the blacklist in June. So Pakistan needs to buckle up for the bumpy ride ahead.
So what if Pakistan is blacklist?
It seems either black or grey list is certain, sorry for the FO for his over jubilation.
wonder who put us in this situation and today they put us in the blacklist.. still we don't comprehend who is the enemy and who is the foe. To my knowledge, there is no blacklist. But there is a mindset, politician and sincere leadership with a growth mindset believe that they can improve with effort. They outperform those with a fixed mindset, even when they have a lower IQ, because they embrace challenges, treating them as opportunities to learn something new and still if we don't than we have worst than Donald Trump...good luck Pakistan.
Well this is isolation.
China stepped back their support for Pakistan fatf blacklist. Yet China is spending billions into Pakistan for CPEC.
Should we trust Arabs any more
You can fool all the people some of the time, some of the people all the time but not all the people all the time. Good Luck !
The mounting pressure of international community on Pakistan, another countering technique for "do more". Let see, how we tackle this move. It is also an opportunity to political parties for scoring point.
After going through several references it seems like Dawn Leaks were true after all.
It tough to understand, we as a nation really need to pull the strings.
Serious hard work will be done by Pakistan. Pakistan cannot afford to be in the grey list, good informative write up by Dawn,
So only two options left, either gray or black.
Action plan shouldn't be cosmetic.
The difference now and 2012 is that it was US who bailed Pakistan in 2012 and now it US who has initiated the listing. Things will be very difficult if Pakistan doesn't think seriously about it. No superficial measures will work now. They have to make their choices clear. It is a difficult time for Pakistan as they are nearing elections and making it difficult for politicians to take tough calls
Really bad, thought grey list was bad enough now they are thinking about black list which is worst.
Surprised that no one is asking for proofs!
Wow, this is called arm twisting of poor countries, there was no evidence given against the person they are trying to get behind the bar. The issue, Pakistan don't have leader who can go and talk on world forum.
Aren't our much famed generals answerable for the mess we are in? Why is that when ever we are in trouble fingers are pointed towards civilian govt and when there is little success generals take the credit?
Now kindly ask Musharraf what to do ? We are torn apart by insiders. We need to stop Radicals to join World.
Can someone please tell me what this means for ordinary individuals in Pakistan? Will we face additional financial scrutiny in any way?
"By then, Washington had convinced Riyadh to give up its support to Pakistan in return for a full FATF membership. This left only two – China and Turkey – in the Pakistan camp, one less than the required number of three members to stall a move."
There is no Iron brother's or taller than himalaya friendship in international level everyone work for their own interest. Pakistan should com out of denial mode, stop blaming others.
So Modi was right in the isolation threat
The really shocking and heartbreaking is the betrayal by brotherly Saudis and abandonment by our only true friend and neighbour to the north !
Pakistan is isolating itself
Tick tock....tick tock....time is running out for pakistan
Why is this a surprise to anyone?
Pakistan is totally isolated
Pakistan on the back foot after China decides to withdraw support.
Moral of the story: Don’t mess with the US.
Will require unprecedented commitment and actions to escape this one!!! Best wishes!
It is going to be a tough time.
Another example of the useless PML-N in action. They didn't even understand the way the whole process worked. Didn't even one person in their government understand the process?
Grey to black,that's progress.
Someone needs to explain here abit about what it means for a nation to be on this list???
Seal the border indefinitely with Afghanistan and see how quickly attitude will change.
Pakistan has been on the list 5 times before along with Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Russia since 2000 when it first time published its report. So it's not a big deal. Visit Wikipedia on google.
@Imtiaz Ali Khan Those billions that China is “spending” are actually loans given on hefty rate of interests!!!
@Saqib it is not a question of trust. each country has to take care of its own interest and not depend on others to help it out every time. your iron friends can help you only to a point and no further. and when will you learn to manage your won affairs?
@Syed Unfortunately playing victim may not be helpful. You aright about the leadership but the problem is slightly different. Democratically elected powers do not call the shots in this country. They are no sacrosanct but take blame for others' decisions too.
@harris Appreciate your feelings and fully agree with u! Pakistan’s economy is on such form footing that a black list will not make any difference!
Now you have to walk your talk..
The government does not care what happens in June as it will not be ruling then and the blame will go to the Caretaker Government.
Some people ask what the grey or black listing of Pakistan means for ordinary citizen:
it means difficult to difficulty in doing business with other countries especially exports to US,EU, UK and others which account for 60% of exports. So Farmers, manufacturers face more problem in business.
china is doing business for its own benifit .. It may or MAY NOT be benificial for pakistan.
@Talha Less trade, less money, less food, more poverty,less weapons more instability to name a few goodies you will get as a result of the blacklist.You may be wishing to live in poverty but dont speak for the rest of the country.