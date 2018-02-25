DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Saad Rafique serves Rs5bn defamation notice to PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

APPUpdated February 25, 2018

Email


Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has sent a defamation notice of Rs5 billion to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly levelling false allegations against him.

Saad Rafique, in a statement on Sunday, demanded an unconditional apology from Chaudhry over his statements where he had reportedly hurled "baseless" allegations regarding Rafique's position and role in the Paragon Housing Society.

Earlier on Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry had alleged that Saad Rafique was the owner of Paragon Housing Society. The PTI leader had further claimed that the minister for railways was a member of the land mafia, "who had deprived common people of their property".

Through the legal notice, the minister demanded that Chaudhry should either prove the allegations or tender apology publicly within 14 days; and in case of his failure to do so, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.

Saad Rafique, in the notice, stated that the Constitution allowed every person to protect his sanctity and that "no one should level baseless allegations against anyone".

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Alba
Feb 26, 2018 12:28am

Make it Rs500 billion. Better yet Rs500 trillion. You are so much more important than other people.

Atif
Feb 26, 2018 12:35am

'baseless allegations' and useless notice. 'say whatever you want to, be it on social or mainstream media' is the order of the day as nobody is accountable to anyone anywhere in any manner. where are we heading? it pains me.

Syed Anjum Ali
Feb 26, 2018 12:43am

Well done. PTI lies need to exposed .

Omer
Feb 26, 2018 12:43am

Saad Rafique your and pmln days are over. Inshallah time to return this poor nation money

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The inevitable collision

The inevitable collision

The boys haven’t ventured down this path, walked us all this way, only to let Nawaz win the next election.

Opinion

Editorial

February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

EITHER the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations. ...
Updated February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...