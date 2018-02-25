Saad Rafique serves Rs5bn defamation notice to PTI's Fawad Chaudhry

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has sent a defamation notice of Rs5 billion to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly levelling false allegations against him.

Saad Rafique, in a statement on Sunday, demanded an unconditional apology from Chaudhry over his statements where he had reportedly hurled "baseless" allegations regarding Rafique's position and role in the Paragon Housing Society.

Earlier on Thursday, Fawad Chaudhry had alleged that Saad Rafique was the owner of Paragon Housing Society. The PTI leader had further claimed that the minister for railways was a member of the land mafia, "who had deprived common people of their property".

Through the legal notice, the minister demanded that Chaudhry should either prove the allegations or tender apology publicly within 14 days; and in case of his failure to do so, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.

Saad Rafique, in the notice, stated that the Constitution allowed every person to protect his sanctity and that "no one should level baseless allegations against anyone".