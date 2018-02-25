DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.
Ufone Publishing Partner

Karachi Kings go top of PSL 2018 points table with five-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi

Zohaib Ahmed MajeedUpdated February 25, 2018

Email


Afridi — PSL
Afridi — PSL

A superb all-around bowling performance by the Karachi Kings and their captain Imad Wasim's clutch six late in their innings helped them defeat Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets in their Pakistan Super League 2018 fixture in Dubai on Sunday.

Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first as openers Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal arrived at the crease. Akmal hit two boundaries and a maximum in the opening over by Wasim before Mohammad Amir dismissed him.

Amir struck again in his second over, this time getting Iqbal to nick one back to the keeper.

Mohammad Hafeez versus Amir is always a fun watch, and this time it was the latter who drew first blood, smacking the southpaw for a sweet four.

Former Zalmi man, Shahid Afridi, avenged his new teammate by removing Hafeez in the seventh over.

Dwayne Smith smacked a few but two more wickets fell as the Kings tightened their grip on the game.

Umaid Asif, Zalmi's hero yesterday, struck Afridi for a six but the wily veteran had his revenge, trapping Asif in front of the wickets. Here's that sequence:

Having been involved in two of his teammates' run-outs, it was Smith's responsibility to bat till the end, and that he did, although even with his efforts the defending champions finished with just 131 runs on the board for the loss of 9 wickets.

In reply, Khurram Manzoor and Joe Denly opened the batting for the Kings but their partnership didn't last too long as the former was caught at third man by young Ibtisam Sheikh.

The 19-year-old added to the brilliant catch he had grasped a day earlier. This one was of a different variety but was equally brilliant.

Sheikh, 19 and supremely talented, was everywhere as, when given the ball, he had the dangerous Babar Azam (28) caught.

The bespectacled leggie, however, got his length wrong a few times and was punished by Colin Ingram.

He did get his revenge though.

Before Sheikh sent Ingram packing, Denly had also departed but the 132-run target was never going to be enough for Zalmi to defend.

The Kings made the easy run-chase unnecessarily difficult and at one point in the final over needed three off three deliveries. With pressure mounting, the Kings' new skipper Wasim stepped up, dispatching one over the deep mid-wicket boundary for a six to end the contest.

Smith was named the man of the match for his unbeaten 71.

PSL2018 Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
WW
Feb 25, 2018 09:22pm

Zalmi can defend 150 easily. At least 150 target must put by zalmi.

Aeyaz Kayani
Feb 25, 2018 11:49pm

It is good that local cricket is getting some good publicity and is being boosted.

Trump Et
Feb 25, 2018 11:56pm

Javed Afridi is a passionate Pukhtoon and Pakistani.

Fiz
Feb 26, 2018 12:38am

Karachi kings on the roll with their second win. Imad waseem kept his wits around to snatch the match for his team. An exciting match with close finish.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The inevitable collision

The inevitable collision

The boys haven’t ventured down this path, walked us all this way, only to let Nawaz win the next election.

Opinion

Editorial

February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

EITHER the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations. ...
Updated February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...