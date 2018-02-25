DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Reckless decision': Russian-Polish mountaineer attempts first winter solo summit on K2

AFPUpdated February 25, 2018

Email


Denis Urubko, 44, posing for a photograph at the K2 base camp. —AFP
Denis Urubko, 44, posing for a photograph at the K2 base camp. —AFP

A Russian-Polish mountaineer has launched the first solo attempt to summit K2 — the world's second-highest peak — during winter, in what fellow climbers described as a “reckless decision”.

Denis Urubko, 44, was part of a team of Polish mountaineers attempting to be the first to scale the 8,611-metre K2 in winter, but broke away from the group after a series of disagreements.

The climber left behind his team at K2's base camp on Saturday, with sources close to the expedition citing his increasing frustration at his fellow climbers' pace.

“He was trying to persuade the team to push for the summit in February,” a porter accompanying the group told AFP on Sunday, adding Urubko argued that conditions in March would make a summit difficult.

“He has had a heated debate with the team leader and left for the summit without saying a word,” the porter added on condition of anonymity.

Also read: Daring Nanga Parbat rescue spotlights Poland’s ‘ice warriors’

An army helicopter flies over K2 base camp. —AFP
An army helicopter flies over K2 base camp. —AFP

The Polish team confirmed the incident, saying Urubko left Camp Two without a radio after refusing to speak to the expedition's leader.

Pakistani sources said the latest incident followed mounting dissatisfaction after Urubko became upset when the team abandoned a planned route to the peak earlier this month.

Fellow mountaineers expressed concerns over Urubko's attempt to summit K2 alone, in what is largely considered one of the world's most difficult climbs.

“A solo attempt of K2 in winter is completely suicidal,” said Pakistani climber Mirza Ali.

Karim Shah, an experienced mountaineer and friend of Urubko, described the attempt as “very risky”.

“He is known as the 'Himalayan expert' among the mountaineering community... but his decision is not correct and does not suit someone of his stature,” added Shah.

Urubko made headlines across the world as part of a two-member team that saved a French mountaineer in a daring night-time rescue on Pakistan's Nanga Parbat last month.

Following the rescue, Urubko returned to K2 to join the effort to become the first team to summit the peak in the winter.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
M.Saeed
Feb 25, 2018 08:44pm

Insane and suicidal attempt. If successful, he would become a real legend. But, in failure, he would not live to have a second chance.

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 25, 2018 08:46pm

One can only hope and pray for this brave man to be successful and return safely after achieving his objective.

shmi
Feb 25, 2018 09:01pm

We pray for his sucess. Be safe and return home all well.

jaredlee67
Feb 26, 2018 12:02am

Ego can make people do strange things. And if they succeed then the ego becomes even more dangerous.

Sadaf
Feb 26, 2018 12:25am

Hope he changes his mind and returns back to base

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The inevitable collision

The inevitable collision

The boys haven’t ventured down this path, walked us all this way, only to let Nawaz win the next election.

Opinion

Editorial

February 26, 2018

Questions after FATF

THE FATF debacle has exposed not just a crisis of policy, but also of the process of making policy in the country....
February 26, 2018

Used car imports

LAST October, the government tried to take a decisive step to prevent the abuse of a scheme that allows nonresident...
February 26, 2018

Funds for ‘jihad university’

EITHER the PTI is completely blind to the optics or its political ambitions have trumped all other considerations. ...
Updated February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...