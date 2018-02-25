Iraq condemns 15 Turkish women to death for having ties with Islamic State
An Iraqi criminal court on Sunday sentenced to death 15 Turkish women after finding them guilty of belonging to the Islamic State group, a judicial official said.
Another Turkish woman accused of membership of the militant group was given a life sentence, the official said, adding they had all acknowledged the charges against them.
Iraq, which has detained at least 560 women, as well as 600 children, identified as militants or relatives of suspected IS fighters, is wasting no time in putting them on trial.
In January, a court sentenced a German woman to death on charges of providing logistical support to IS, and a Turkish woman was earlier this month also handed the death penalty.
Human Rights Watch denounced the rulings as “unfair”.
Earlier this week, a Baghdad court sentenced a French woman, Melina Boughedir, to seven months in jail for entering Iraq illegally but ordered her release on time already served.
Baghdad declared military victory over IS in December, after having expelled the militants from all urban centres they had held in northern and western Iraq since 2014.
According to experts, an estimated 20,000 people are being held in jail in Iraq for alleged membership of IS. There is no official figure.
Separately, authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan said in early February they had detained some 4,000 suspected IS members, including foreigners.
Iraq's anti-terrorism law empowers courts to convict people who are believed to have helped IS even if they are not accused of carrying out attacks.
It also allows for the death penalty to be issued against anyone ─ including non-combatants ─ found guilty of belonging to IS.
Good move
There should be no mercy for such people in whatever way they have helped IS. IS destroyed Iraq and killed hundreds thousands innocent iraqis.
Revenge killings is not solution.
bad move. send these women and children to their country of origin. They can be deradicalized and then they can spend their lives peacefully again. They have gone through enough and have learned a lesson.
Did these women commit any crime other than marrying IS fighters? If not then how can they be sentenced?
All women and children should be sent back to their respective countries along with charge sheets and evidence.
Haven't your country been through enough holocaust that you want to continue with more deaths? The women folks and the children must be spared deaths in any form as they may be under compulsion or threats to carry out any orders. They must be shown mercy.
@SHAHID SATTAR do not agree with your views. These are termites that are being exterminated not human beings. IS showed no mercy why should they be granted mercy.