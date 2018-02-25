DAWN.COM

Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away in Dubai after cardiac arrest

Dawn.comUpdated February 25, 2018

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai, Indian media reported Saturday night.

Indian channels reported that the 54-year-old, hailed as the 'first superstar of India', was in Dubai to attend a wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.

“Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Sridevi's career spanned nearly three decades till she took a break in 1997. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish

Starting her career as a child star, Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. The Indian government awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

The actor is best known for her films Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina and more in the 1990s. She also won praise and awards for recent film English Vinglish.

She was last seen in 2017 film MOM. Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year.

Bollywood stars took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at her untimely demise.

SHAHRYAR SHIRAZI
Feb 25, 2018 02:30am

RIP. How much graceful she was!

SANA
Feb 25, 2018 02:33am

OMG. What a talented actress she was. Rest in peace Sridevi. Love always.

indian
Feb 25, 2018 02:38am

thats sad... too soon :(

Bubbly
Feb 25, 2018 02:38am

Oh! Shocking. Life is so uncertain. RIP ma'am.

Ben
Feb 25, 2018 02:39am

What a sad sad day for the lovers of this Indian film industry icon. I was and still am a big fan of Sri Devi. She was an extra ordinary, and gifted actress. May she rest in peace, and my condolences to her family. May Allah bless them with strength, and courage to deal with this tragic loss.

pakistani
Feb 25, 2018 02:40am

She was a true Icon, really talented Actor.

Sahmad
Feb 25, 2018 02:40am

Sad to hear that.

Zia
Feb 25, 2018 02:43am

RIP What an actress

pakistani
Feb 25, 2018 02:44am

True Icon. RIP

sfomann
Feb 25, 2018 02:45am

RIP. You will be dearly missed.

Hassankn
Feb 25, 2018 02:46am

RIP, absolutely loved her style of acting.

Ahmad
Feb 25, 2018 02:49am

RIP. She was a very talented actress and will always remain alive in the hearts of millions.

Indian
Feb 25, 2018 02:51am

Queen who won millions hearts around the globe.. Rip Sridevi

2018
Feb 25, 2018 02:53am

So sad. She was indeed a class of her own. Miss Hawa Hawaii you were and will be with us forever. Condolences to family from a Pakistani fan.

Shobit
Feb 25, 2018 02:53am

RIP my childhood Bollywood Actress Sridevi

Hitesh Arora
Feb 25, 2018 02:54am

may her soul RIP

Azad
Feb 25, 2018 02:58am

Rest in peace... great soul

Rider
Feb 25, 2018 03:00am

Oh My GOD... RIP

Peace in Heart
Feb 25, 2018 03:02am

A legend,a great Actor and a great Human being..RIP

Ahmad
Feb 25, 2018 03:03am

Shocked. She was so young. This gap can never be filled. RIP. Legendary Sridevi.

Ash2000
Feb 25, 2018 03:04am

Sorry to hear. Rest In Peace.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Feb 25, 2018 03:09am

Sad news about Sridevi, as she was a legend of Indian film industry and played a significant part in 1990 movies. She will be missed by her fans all over the world!

Fredy
Feb 25, 2018 03:09am

RIP: grew up watching her give hits after hits with Jitendra in 80s , the famous movies of the south. Imitated her voice in the song Chandni o meri Chandni in our annual college function. What a loss to the film industry.

Sara
Feb 25, 2018 03:10am

Loved you Sri Devi. It's a sad day for Pakistani fans too.

Salman
Feb 25, 2018 03:11am

Absolutely shocking..She never seemed to get old, yet she departed this world so soon...RIP

