Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away in Dubai after cardiac arrest
Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai, Indian media reported Saturday night.
Indian channels reported that the 54-year-old, hailed as the 'first superstar of India', was in Dubai to attend a wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.
“Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.
Sridevi's career spanned nearly three decades till she took a break in 1997. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish
Starting her career as a child star, Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. The Indian government awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.
The actor is best known for her films Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina and more in the 1990s. She also won praise and awards for recent film English Vinglish.
She was last seen in 2017 film MOM. Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year.
Bollywood stars took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at her untimely demise.
Comments (25)
RIP. How much graceful she was!
OMG. What a talented actress she was. Rest in peace Sridevi. Love always.
thats sad... too soon :(
Oh! Shocking. Life is so uncertain. RIP ma'am.
What a sad sad day for the lovers of this Indian film industry icon. I was and still am a big fan of Sri Devi. She was an extra ordinary, and gifted actress. May she rest in peace, and my condolences to her family. May Allah bless them with strength, and courage to deal with this tragic loss.
She was a true Icon, really talented Actor.
Sad to hear that.
RIP What an actress
True Icon. RIP
RIP. You will be dearly missed.
RIP, absolutely loved her style of acting.
RIP. She was a very talented actress and will always remain alive in the hearts of millions.
Queen who won millions hearts around the globe.. Rip Sridevi
So sad. She was indeed a class of her own. Miss Hawa Hawaii you were and will be with us forever. Condolences to family from a Pakistani fan.
RIP my childhood Bollywood Actress Sridevi
may her soul RIP
Rest in peace... great soul
Oh My GOD... RIP
A legend,a great Actor and a great Human being..RIP
Shocked. She was so young. This gap can never be filled. RIP. Legendary Sridevi.
Sorry to hear. Rest In Peace.
Sad news about Sridevi, as she was a legend of Indian film industry and played a significant part in 1990 movies. She will be missed by her fans all over the world!
RIP: grew up watching her give hits after hits with Jitendra in 80s , the famous movies of the south. Imitated her voice in the song Chandni o meri Chandni in our annual college function. What a loss to the film industry.
Loved you Sri Devi. It's a sad day for Pakistani fans too.
Absolutely shocking..She never seemed to get old, yet she departed this world so soon...RIP