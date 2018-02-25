Bollywood legend Sridevi passes away in Dubai after cardiac arrest

Veteran Bollywood actor Sridevi Kapoor died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai, Indian media reported Saturday night.

Indian channels reported that the 54-year-old, hailed as the 'first superstar of India', was in Dubai to attend a wedding with her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi.

“Yes, it is true that Sridevi passed away. I just landed here, I was in Dubai and now I am flying back to Dubai. It happened roughly around 11.00-11.30. I don’t know more details yet,” Sanjay Kapoor confirmed the news to indianexpress.com.

Sridevi's career spanned nearly three decades till she took a break in 1997. In 2012, Sridevi returned to films after a 15-year-long hiatus with English Vinglish

Starting her career as a child star, Sridevi worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films before debuting in Hindi films. The Indian government awarded her Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour, in 2013.

The actor is best known for her films Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Nagina and more in the 1990s. She also won praise and awards for recent film English Vinglish.

She was last seen in 2017 film MOM. Her daughter Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut this year.

Bollywood stars took to Twitter to express their shock and grief at her untimely demise.