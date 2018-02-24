DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Foreigners held hostage by drug peddler in Karachi's DHA recovered by Rangers

Mohammad RazaUpdated February 24, 2018

Email


Frank Aniegbok (L) is a citizen of Nigeria while Moses Joseph (R) belongs to Tanzania. — Photo: Rangers
Frank Aniegbok (L) is a citizen of Nigeria while Moses Joseph (R) belongs to Tanzania. — Photo: Rangers

Two foreigners who were held captive by an alleged drug dealer were recovered from a bungalow in Karachi's Defence area, a press release issued by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) said on Saturday.

One of the foreigners, Moses Joseph, hails from Tanzania, while Frank Aneigbok is a citizen of Nigeria, the statement read.

Both Joseph and Aniegbok had come to Karachi for separate drug deals with a smuggler in Pakistan. Joseph, who had arrived in the city as his relative's guarantor for the payment of a drug deal, had been kidnapped seven months ago when the relative failed to pay the amount on time.

Aneigbok had arrived for a separate drug deal, however, the time period of his abduction is unknown.

The prime suspect and his accomplices were arrested by the Rangers, who also recovered weapons from the possession of the abductors, including an SMG, a bulletproof jacket, SMG magazines and rounds etc. The suspects are currently in police custody.

Since they don't have their travel documents, Joseph and Aneigbok were also transferred to police custody under the Foreigners Act.

The abductor hails from Balochistan and is an alleged partner of a drug smuggler, the press release said. After abducting Joseph and Aneigbok, the suspect handed over their travel documents and passports to his partner. The house where the foreigners had been detained, located at DHA's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz road, belonged to the suspect's partner as well.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Naveed
Feb 24, 2018 07:43pm

What the hell was that, never heard a thing like this before in Karachi.

Intriguing comments
Feb 24, 2018 07:43pm

Good job by Rangers , since the foreigners already served their punishment in the abductors custody besides their passport taken by abductors, the foreigners may be allowed to go to their respective countries,and be tried there. While the Pakistani drug dealers be taken to task here, and all their drug money plus drug properties be confiscated.

Muhib E Watan
Feb 24, 2018 08:11pm

Well done Agencies, look out a big fish behind all this from Sindh/Baluchistan.

jamal
Feb 24, 2018 08:48pm

Wow. Seems the dealers have shifted from Lyari to Defence.

Zia
Feb 24, 2018 09:05pm

No names? Culprits and criminals always protected in Pakistan by not naming or covering faces but any innocent petty thief will e posted everywhere to destroy their lives. All these criminal activities will lead to someone in power politics

Ayub
Feb 24, 2018 09:19pm

Whom to blame.Everyday we get bad news.

Sami
Feb 24, 2018 09:33pm

Will not be surprised if they say MQM London was behind?

asuf
Feb 24, 2018 11:30pm

Seems like a Hollywood movie plot.

Shah
Feb 25, 2018 12:41am

No wonder prices in DHA are sky high a house on Muhafiz wow ! If we start a inquiry in DHA as to who owns the house and what does he do ! With in one month the prices will come down and all our national debt would be repaid by confiscating the property bought by black money or corruption money, but who will do it ?

Panocha
Feb 25, 2018 01:24am

Pakistan is going all out.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The inevitable collision

The inevitable collision

The boys haven’t ventured down this path, walked us all this way, only to let Nawaz win the next election.

Opinion

Unfair positions

Unfair positions

Subservience to authority rather than a suitability is the selection criteria.

Editorial

February 25, 2018

Alone at FATF

NOW that the news from the just-concluded round of meetings of the Financial Action Task Force held in Paris has ...
February 25, 2018

NAB-bureaucracy war

THE provincial and federal bureaucracies are deeply flawed, ineffective and widely perceived to be corrupt. Members...
February 25, 2018

Asbestos ban in industry

WHEN profit-making enterprises neglect occupational safety and health measures in gross violation of workers’ ...
Updated February 24, 2018

Senate poll challenge

An unusual problem has been solved in an unusual manner, giving rise to the usual speculation of partisanship and bias.
Updated February 24, 2018

Back to load-shedding

The govt has acknowledged that there is more to resolving the persistent power shortages than raw megawatts alone.
February 24, 2018

Dangerous nexus

INEXTRICABLY linked, illicit economies and organised crime pose extreme threats to societies. In Karachi’s...