Foreigners held hostage by drug peddler in Karachi's DHA recovered by Rangers
Two foreigners who were held captive by an alleged drug dealer were recovered from a bungalow in Karachi's Defence area, a press release issued by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) said on Saturday.
One of the foreigners, Moses Joseph, hails from Tanzania, while Frank Aneigbok is a citizen of Nigeria, the statement read.
Both Joseph and Aniegbok had come to Karachi for separate drug deals with a smuggler in Pakistan. Joseph, who had arrived in the city as his relative's guarantor for the payment of a drug deal, had been kidnapped seven months ago when the relative failed to pay the amount on time.
Aneigbok had arrived for a separate drug deal, however, the time period of his abduction is unknown.
The prime suspect and his accomplices were arrested by the Rangers, who also recovered weapons from the possession of the abductors, including an SMG, a bulletproof jacket, SMG magazines and rounds etc. The suspects are currently in police custody.
Since they don't have their travel documents, Joseph and Aneigbok were also transferred to police custody under the Foreigners Act.
The abductor hails from Balochistan and is an alleged partner of a drug smuggler, the press release said. After abducting Joseph and Aneigbok, the suspect handed over their travel documents and passports to his partner. The house where the foreigners had been detained, located at DHA's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz road, belonged to the suspect's partner as well.
Comments (10)
What the hell was that, never heard a thing like this before in Karachi.
Good job by Rangers , since the foreigners already served their punishment in the abductors custody besides their passport taken by abductors, the foreigners may be allowed to go to their respective countries,and be tried there. While the Pakistani drug dealers be taken to task here, and all their drug money plus drug properties be confiscated.
Well done Agencies, look out a big fish behind all this from Sindh/Baluchistan.
Wow. Seems the dealers have shifted from Lyari to Defence.
No names? Culprits and criminals always protected in Pakistan by not naming or covering faces but any innocent petty thief will e posted everywhere to destroy their lives. All these criminal activities will lead to someone in power politics
Whom to blame.Everyday we get bad news.
Will not be surprised if they say MQM London was behind?
Seems like a Hollywood movie plot.
No wonder prices in DHA are sky high a house on Muhafiz wow ! If we start a inquiry in DHA as to who owns the house and what does he do ! With in one month the prices will come down and all our national debt would be repaid by confiscating the property bought by black money or corruption money, but who will do it ?
Pakistan is going all out.