Foreigners held hostage by drug peddler in Karachi's DHA recovered by Rangers

Two foreigners who were held captive by an alleged drug dealer were recovered from a bungalow in Karachi's Defence area, a press release issued by Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) said on Saturday.

One of the foreigners, Moses Joseph, hails from Tanzania, while Frank Aneigbok is a citizen of Nigeria, the statement read.

Both Joseph and Aniegbok had come to Karachi for separate drug deals with a smuggler in Pakistan. Joseph, who had arrived in the city as his relative's guarantor for the payment of a drug deal, had been kidnapped seven months ago when the relative failed to pay the amount on time.

Aneigbok had arrived for a separate drug deal, however, the time period of his abduction is unknown.

The prime suspect and his accomplices were arrested by the Rangers, who also recovered weapons from the possession of the abductors, including an SMG, a bulletproof jacket, SMG magazines and rounds etc. The suspects are currently in police custody.

Since they don't have their travel documents, Joseph and Aneigbok were also transferred to police custody under the Foreigners Act.

The abductor hails from Balochistan and is an alleged partner of a drug smuggler, the press release said. After abducting Joseph and Aneigbok, the suspect handed over their travel documents and passports to his partner. The house where the foreigners had been detained, located at DHA's Khayaban-e-Muhafiz road, belonged to the suspect's partner as well.