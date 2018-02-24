Peshawar Zalmi bounce back with 34-run win over Islamabad United

Uncapped bowlers Umaid Asif and Ibtisam Sheikh helped Peshawar Zalmi to a 34-run win over Islamabad United in their

Asif picked up four wickets, while Sheikh, just 19, claimed three scalps as the defending PSL champions overpowered the capital city side in all aspects of the game.

Islamabad United captain Rumman Raees, standing in for the injured Misbah-ul-Haq, won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Openers Kamran Akmal and Tamim Iqbal looked in good form for the defending champions. Check out two of Akmal's three maximums:

He scored a 32-ball 53 before departing in this fashion.

Samit Patel was hit for two sixes in his 10th over — one by Tamim Iqbal and the other by Dwayne Smith.

Iqbal chased a well-disguised wide, slow delivery by Andre Russell and paid the price. He made 39 runs.

Soon after, Smith followed Iqbal back into the dugout.

Zalmi captain Darren Sammy was removed by Faheem Ashraf. He contributed just 9 runs to his team's cause.

Mohammad Hafeez, half-centurion in the opening day defeat to the Sultans, was once again looked towards for runs.

The United, however, bowled a tight line and length, and restricted Zalmi from amassing a huge total, which certainly was on the cards when Akmal and Iqbal were together.

Harris Sohail, meanwhile, tried accelerating the scoring but ended up getting caught at long on.

In the end, Zalmi finished with 176 run on the board.

Chadwick Walton and Luke Ronchi started the batting for the capital city side, with the former hitting Mohammad Asghar for this six in the opening over.

However, Zalmi pacer Umaid Asif removed both United openers in the second over to put his team in the driving seat.

In his next over, the 33-year-old Asif removed his namesake Asif Ali and Hussain Ali, single-handedly demolishing the Islamabad United top order.

United lost their fifth wicket in the eighth over, with Chris Jordan removing Iftikhar Ahmed.

Zalmi's Ibtisam Sheikh then showed Shadab Khan that he is not the only 19-year-old leggie with the ability to pick wickets.

The young Sheikh, after removing Shadab, struck again in the second over, this time sending Russell back to the pavilion.

Sheikh made Samit Patel his third and final victim of the day.

Ashraf showed some resistance for United.

Meanwhile, Riaz showcased his new moustache-heavy celebration.

Ashraf (54) completed his half century but had little help from the other end as United could only muster 142 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Asif was named the man of the match for his four-wicket haul.