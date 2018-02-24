1 killed, 3 injured in Indian LoC violation in Azad Kashmir: ISPR

One citizen was killed while three others were injured on Saturday as Indian soldiers initiated mortar fire in Thurti Narr village outside Nikayal sector in Kotli district of Azad Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan's troops retaliated by targeting the Indian post that had initiated the firing.

The incident comes only days after the Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian army post across the LoC and killed two soldiers hours after a Pakistani minor boy lost his life in Indian firing on a border village.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.