DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

1 killed, 3 injured in Indian LoC violation in Azad Kashmir: ISPR

Dawn.comFebruary 24, 2018

Email


One citizen was killed while three others were injured on Saturday as Indian soldiers initiated mortar fire in Thurti Narr village outside Nikayal sector in Kotli district of Azad Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan's troops retaliated by targeting the Indian post that had initiated the firing.

The incident comes only days after the Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian army post across the LoC and killed two soldiers hours after a Pakistani minor boy lost his life in Indian firing on a border village.

Ceasefire violations are a frequent feature along the LoC and Working Boundary despite the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces agreeing in November 2017 that the "spirit" of the 2003 Ceasefire Agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives.

LOC ATTACKS World

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Garib Das
Feb 24, 2018 03:09pm

No chance of any improvement in near future.

Murshid
Feb 24, 2018 03:31pm

I beg Indians not to target us.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 24, 2018

Senate poll challenge

An unusual problem has been solved in an unusual manner, giving rise to the usual speculation of partisanship and bias.
Updated February 24, 2018

Back to load-shedding

The govt has acknowledged that there is more to resolving the persistent power shortages than raw megawatts alone.
February 24, 2018

Dangerous nexus

INEXTRICABLY linked, illicit economies and organised crime pose extreme threats to societies. In Karachi’s...
Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?