Sindh IG, home minister take notice of footage of man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal
Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Saturday took notice of a video showing a young man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal and using foul language against an unknown person.
The video circulating on social media since Friday night shows a man, who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha, waving a gun and firing shots in the air on an empty road that he claims is the main Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.
Amid expletives, Pasha challenges — it is unclear who — "to stop him if they can". Home minister Siyal, taking notice of media reports about the video, ordered the senior superintendent of police East to hold an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report "immediately".
Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja also ordered the deputy inspector general East to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report of the incident.
This has to be the most useless police force in Pakistan to this day the can't even roa anwar..pathetic
He wanted to be famous and that tactic worked...
Gun culture..Whenever we hear the word culture, we reach for our revolver
Both PPP government in Sind and PML(N) in Punjab have completely failed to maintain peace in the provinces. The main culpirits are the Police departments who are part of these crimes.
very important news
Karachi has become a lawless city as the rulers from interior sindh have no interest in the city.
Firing in the air in a densely populated city should be seen as attempted murder.
Nothing will happen.
Why parents give so much freedom to their kids?
If this is the state of affairs, what do you think will happen to a country? Will this man caught, NO, because he is an influential man, and influential people never get caught.
people are Illiterate and Idiots
This person should have been swift away quietly by law enforcement agencies and teach him a lesson with full force of the law and not make him a celebrity. No one should have advertised this video beyond its original. Let's not follow the path of west. This is the time to come out of fantasy shadow of them
What's with writing and submitting a report ? Local police should arrest him for disturbing the peace.
This would not have happened if there were guns laws in place and implemented by the politicians and police.