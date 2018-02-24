Sindh IG, home minister take notice of footage of man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Saturday took notice of a video showing a young man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal and using foul language against an unknown person.

The video circulating on social media since Friday night shows a man, who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha, waving a gun and firing shots in the air on an empty road that he claims is the main Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Amid expletives, Pasha challenges — it is unclear who — "to stop him if they can". Home minister Siyal, taking notice of media reports about the video, ordered the senior superintendent of police East to hold an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report "immediately".

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja also ordered the deputy inspector general East to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report of the incident.