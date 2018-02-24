DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh IG, home minister take notice of footage of man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal

Dawn.com | Mohammad RazaUpdated February 24, 2018

Email


A screengrab of Adnan Pasha&#39;s video in which he can be seen firing in the air. — Facebook
A screengrab of Adnan Pasha's video in which he can be seen firing in the air. — Facebook

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal on Saturday took notice of a video showing a young man firing on Karachi's Shahra-e-Faisal and using foul language against an unknown person.

The video circulating on social media since Friday night shows a man, who identifies himself as Adnan Pasha, waving a gun and firing shots in the air on an empty road that he claims is the main Shahra-e-Faisal in Karachi.

Amid expletives, Pasha challenges — it is unclear who — "to stop him if they can". Home minister Siyal, taking notice of media reports about the video, ordered the senior superintendent of police East to hold an enquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report "immediately".

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) A.D. Khowaja also ordered the deputy inspector general East to conduct an investigation and submit a detailed report of the incident.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

1000 characters
Ali
Feb 24, 2018 01:03pm

This has to be the most useless police force in Pakistan to this day the can't even roa anwar..pathetic

Asian Tiger
Feb 24, 2018 01:09pm

He wanted to be famous and that tactic worked...

Khanm
Feb 24, 2018 01:23pm

Gun culture..Whenever we hear the word culture, we reach for our revolver

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 24, 2018 01:29pm

Both PPP government in Sind and PML(N) in Punjab have completely failed to maintain peace in the provinces. The main culpirits are the Police departments who are part of these crimes.

ahmad
Feb 24, 2018 01:53pm

very important news

Dilawar
Feb 24, 2018 02:20pm

Karachi has become a lawless city as the rulers from interior sindh have no interest in the city.

Sa
Feb 24, 2018 02:33pm

Firing in the air in a densely populated city should be seen as attempted murder.

Skyhawky
Feb 24, 2018 03:09pm

Nothing will happen.

Irfan farooqui
Feb 24, 2018 03:16pm

Why parents give so much freedom to their kids?

Asif
Feb 24, 2018 03:28pm

If this is the state of affairs, what do you think will happen to a country? Will this man caught, NO, because he is an influential man, and influential people never get caught.

joe
Feb 24, 2018 05:09pm

people are Illiterate and Idiots

AJ
Feb 24, 2018 06:10pm

This person should have been swift away quietly by law enforcement agencies and teach him a lesson with full force of the law and not make him a celebrity. No one should have advertised this video beyond its original. Let's not follow the path of west. This is the time to come out of fantasy shadow of them

Pak PATRIOT
Feb 24, 2018 06:20pm

What's with writing and submitting a report ? Local police should arrest him for disturbing the peace.

WARRIs
Feb 24, 2018 06:48pm

This would not have happened if there were guns laws in place and implemented by the politicians and police.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 24, 2018

Senate poll challenge

An unusual problem has been solved in an unusual manner, giving rise to the usual speculation of partisanship and bias.
Updated February 24, 2018

Back to load-shedding

The govt has acknowledged that there is more to resolving the persistent power shortages than raw megawatts alone.
February 24, 2018

Dangerous nexus

INEXTRICABLY linked, illicit economies and organised crime pose extreme threats to societies. In Karachi’s...
Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?