Behind-the-scenes diplomacy with US continuing: FO

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated February 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday said Pakistan’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy with the United States was continuing and the onus of repairing ties lay with Washington, whose unilateral actions had damaged the relationship.

“Pakistan and the US are trying to find common ground in their bilateral relations, which is happening outside public glare. So far, we have not failed,” FO spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said at his weekly media briefing.

The secret dialogue between the two countries had commenced soon after the US suspended military assistance following President Donald Trump’s New Year tweet, accusing Pakistan of lies and deceit. The dialogue began between Pentagon and the GHQ and is believed to be continuing at the same level and between the same principals — Centcom Commander Gen Joseph Votel and Pakistan’s Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

Lately, the military’s top brass had at the corps commanders’ conference signalled its desire for cooperation with the US.

Tensions between Islamabad and Washington had intensified after the announcement of the Trump administration’s strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan, which was very critical of Pakistan for its alleged inaction against terror sanctuaries used for sustaining the insurgency in Afghanistan.

“Several unilateral actions by the US in recent months have impacted the relationship and it is for the US to rebuild the trust. We have categorically conveyed to the US that this relationship can move forward only in an environment of mutual trust and respect,” the FO spokesperson underlined.

The US government’s move to get Pakistan grey listed with counter-illicit financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force has complicated the situation further.

“Once things get clearer, we will be able to comment on Pak-US relations in this context,” Dr Faisal said.

Regarding CPEC security, the spokesperson seconded his Chinese counterpart Geng Shuang in rejecting a media report that Chinese officials were holding talks with Baloch militants for securing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects in violence-hit Balochistan.

“I have never heard of such things as you mentioned. The Chinese and the Pakistani governments have been working in coordination on security matters regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said.

The Chinese spokesperson had further said: “We appreciate that Pakistan has already taken a series of important measures for the effective protection of the CPEC projects and Chinese citizens. We hope and believe that the Pakistani side will continue with these efforts to ensure the safety of the CPEC.”

Dr Faisal said after a categorical denial by the Chinese foreign ministry, “nothing more needs to be said on that”.

He also dismissed Indian allegations that Pakistan with the support of China was pushing illegal migrants from Bangladesh into India’s northeastern states, saying it was a figment of the Indian army chief’s imagination.

Commenting on the Agni-II missile test, the spokesperson warned that India’s arms build-up had pushed the region into a vicious arms race.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Aman
Feb 24, 2018 09:37am

Pakistan should not loos its dignity and integrity to accommodate USA. It is nothing but an insult to the people of Pakistan! Also USA needs to see its dealing with its non European allies which is nothing but only based on betrayal and self interest. Pakistan lost its 50 thousand citizens for American sponsored war and lost billions of dollars, and yet being treated like an enemy!

Rafique Ahmed
Feb 24, 2018 11:20am

US understand only one language, the one adopted by Turkey in Afrin. Don't be submissive to US, protect your interests.

Ashraf The Great
Feb 24, 2018 11:39am

Even after all the insults from the US we still trying to kiss their feet via "back door diplomacy? Please let's have some pride and stand on our own feet with what little respect we have.

Aam
Feb 24, 2018 02:23pm

Really joke Pakistan and the US are trying to find common ground in their bilateral relations. What is typical answer.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 24, 2018 03:39pm

Welcome to the club.

