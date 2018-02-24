Pakistan set to be placed on FATF's grey list in June
ISLAMABAD: Confusion about whether or not Pakistan has been put on a ‘grey list’ by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continued on Friday as a public statement by the international watchdog announcing the outcomes of its plenary session held in Paris this week remained silent on the US move to put the country on the watchlist.
Pakistan does not feature on the list of countries with strategic deficiencies posing a risk to the international financial system issued along with the FATF statement following the meeting.
The list now features nine countries Ethiopia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tabago, Vanuatu and Tunisia, while Bosnia and Herzegovina has been moved to the white list.
Islamabad set to be ‘grey listed’ in June after US succeeds in persuading China and Saudi Arabia to drop their opposition in second vote
The absence of Pakistan’s name from the list of “Jurisdictions with strategic anti-money laundering / countering the financing of terrorism deficiencies for which they have developed an action plan with the FATF”, posted on the official website of the watchdog following the plenary session, indicates that Pakistan has apparently survived the attempt to put it on the watchlist that could have had serious economic repercussions for the country.
However, a top official privy to the development confirmed to Dawn that the US succeeded in calling a second vote on Thursday night for its motion to ‘grey list’ Pakistan at the FATF plenary meeting during which China and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia changed their earlier stance by remaining silent. The only country left opposing the motion was Turkey which was indicated by a statement shared by Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Twitter. “Thank you Turkey for standing with Pakistan against all odds and proving that we are one. We are proud to have a brother like you.”
An earlier discussion on the motion, held on Tuesday, saw opposition from China, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, causing the motion to fail.
Back in Pakistan, the government remained silent on the matter as confusion prevailed throughout the day following reports in Indian media that Pakistan had indeed been grey listed, despite Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif’s claims shared over twitter that the country had earned a three-month reprieve. Those reports were followed by more in the international media claiming the same thing, and sourcing their information to highly placed diplomats directly in the know.
But the statement released by FATF following the plenary meetings later in the evening made no mention of Pakistan, fuelling the confusion and talk that these stories were all wrong.
Later in the evening, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Miftah Ismail, who has been leading Pakistan’s diplomacy to defeat the motion sponsored by the US went on air to confirm that the motion had indeed passed. This happened following an extraordinary second vote that the US managed to arrange on Thursday night, two days after the motion had been defeated in the first round of discussion, a top official confirmed to Dawn.
Pakistan is now set to be ‘grey listed’ by FATF in June, meaning its financial system will be designated as posing a risk to the international financial system because of “strategic deficiencies” in its ability to prevent terror financing and money laundering. In the meantime, the government will work with FATF to build an “action plan” to plug the deficiencies identified by the watchdog, which will be put up for approval by consensus in the June session. After that, implementation of the plan will begin, monitored by the Asia Pacific Group, a part of the global FATF network.
If there is a failure to build consensus on the action plan, Pakistan could be black listed by FATF, a status currently applied only to Iran and North Korea.
The country spent three years on the grey list between 2012 and 2015, without the designation affecting its ability to float international bonds, borrow from multilateral bodies, receive or send remittances or conduct international trade.
The status does little more than raising the compliance burden on counterparts, such as correspondent banks, dealing with entities within Pakistan’s financial system, and therefore attaches an additional cost to many external sector transactions.
The US and the UK had jointly moved the FATF nominating Pakistan for placement on the “grey list” and were subsequently joined by France and Germany. The accusation against Pakistan was that it had not taken action on some of the entities and individuals designated as terrorists by the UN Security Council Resolution 1267. More specifically the concern was about Jamaat-ud-Dawa and Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation being allowed to operate in the country, and Hafiz Saeed being free to organise rallies and raise funds.
Pakistan believes that the move was politically motivated.
“Pakistan has serious concerns over and objections to the introduction of this new “nomination” procedure, which is unprecedented and in clear violation of established rules/practices of FATF. Most of the concerns raised by the US side regarding deficiencies in our CFT/AML regime had already been addressed in 2015 when Pakistan got an exit from the grey list,” said FO spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal.
Days before the FATF meeting, Pakistan took important policy decisions by amending the anti-terror legislation through a presidential ordinance to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the national listings of proscribed outfits and persons.
Similarly, an announcement was made to deploy troops in Saudi Arabia to meet a key demand of the kingdom in an effort to get the crucial Gulf Cooperation Council vote at the FATF. The diplomatic outreach was commenced to foil the Western bid believed to have been made at India’s behest. A report of actions taken by Pakistan government to comply with FATF requirements was also presented at the Paris plenary.
While the foreign minister on Tuesday night, after the first discussion of the motion, sent a celebratory tweet announcing a three-month pause on the US-led move, in which he thanked the countries which supported Pakistan, by Thursday everything had changed.
Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2018
it is all due to our corrupt leaders like, Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Musharaf and many more. Put all of them behind the bars for their corruption.
Finally a comprehensive review of the whole affair. Well done Khurram Hussain.
Remember who your friends are, who will sell you out and who your enemies are!
Good luck pakistan
Black list is now real possibility
What difference does June make unless Pakistan drastically change it`s attitude towards less than desirable characters ? All international investors will keep away as they know it is coming in June.
You are not succeeded but in watch list
Pakistan needs to act against all elements concerned by world bodies.
Not too bad because it’s never too late to change.
Survives what?
Living on the edge.
Pakistan cannot fool the world any longer
Sooner money launderers like Sharif’s are out behind the bars better it would be.
Shame on China and KSA!
Shame on China & Ale Saud.
Khwaja Asif should try to understand that this is not his drawing room where he can sit and shout slogans to back his claims. This is intetnational politics where he seems unfit. If Pakistan wouldve taken the matter seriously and not boosted its short lived victory over twitter from non other then khwaja asif, i am pretty sure we had avoided this unwanted catastrophe.
We must put our house in order now. Otherwise, we will be isolated completely.
This has happened because of the involvement of Nawaz Sharif and other big wigs in large scale money laundering. Their indulgence in money laundering enabled other groups to also do the same. Until the big wigs are punished for money laundering the menace will not go away.The illegal activities of Ruling elite is bringing bad name to the country.
I hope that now Pakistan will learn from its mistakes.There are no permanent friends or foes in international geopolitics.Only interests matter.Pakistan should stop boasting about Islamic brotherhood and friendship with iron brother.It should persue a foreign policy based on its own interests.
All Pakistan has to do is to go after people who slaughter innocent people influenced by a warped ideology. Why is there so much intransigence to do what is right and more importantly beneficial to the country is beyond comprehension
Do we really need China? Do we really need to get into billions of pounds in debt with China? What good is this friend who didn't help us in our hour if need? Re the kingdom. They have shown their true colours as well. Bring all of our forces back!
Anyway, even being considered for Grey / Black list of FAFT is in itself a serious damage to the reputation of the country.
In this world everyone thinks of his own, better not to be relied on China next time.
Something is happening but our politicians are not telling us the truth.
Apparently Mr. Asif seems too contended with his "efforts" in postponing being grey listed... This news will send him in convulsion.
We’ll see in June .
I really hope this serves as a wake up call. Although i doubt it will.
Excellent Article. Heartiest congratulations to Khurram Husain for such an objective analysis of an extremely complicated situation. But no matter what the politicians and bureaucrats may say, it is likely to take a long time for Pakistan to recover from this shock. So the celebratory tweet from Khwaja Asif was completely immature and uncalled for.
This entire confusion started by FM Kh Asif with a twitter account. Can someone please fire this childish FM ASAP before he ruins something else? Why did US call for a second vote on Thu? I am sure Kh Asif loud mouth has something to do with it. He thinks that international diplomacy is like Punjab politics. Pathetic.
Pakistan has already been placed in the grey list. The grey list countries are not named immediately By June if Pakistan doesn't crack down on extremists than it will be black listed in June. And if Pakistan works according to FATF demands than it may be removed from grey list in june.
Very shameful.
You were warned but it fell on deaf ears.
A sad news indeed.
Even The all weather friend chaina does not want to embrace themselves by vouching for Pakistan, it’s time for Pakistan’s youth to introspect and build naya Pakistan...
Nothing will ever be enough. The only thing that matters is whether Pakistan will come out wiser from this saga and develop policies which do not rely on aid and support from hegemonic countries. Pakistan has plenty of resources to sustain itself, if put to good use.
To add pak on grey list has nothing to do with Afg war. This time Pak has been taken apart by Usa.
In the long run Pakistan will benefit from this move. In the short term it may be painful.
This is a calculated mive by west to put presure on new gobernment in june.
This is now good bye to Trump. No more "Pakistan not doing enough". Let us see how much Trump is doing for Afghanistan.,
Sad.
So are thankful we got time of 3 months. Is there any one to ask why we are going to be put in FATF's grey list? Any policy problem or any diplomatic?
Pakistan should do a go slow on military shipments to US in Afghanistan via Pakistan.
3 months to show seriousness that the issue deserves. Don't mess it up this time
there is no justice in the world it is very unfair
Well let's use this opportunity to force the radicals out of the power and make Pakistan a truly moderate and growing economy who has no place for the crazies.
Remaining in denial won't work. You have to work with the system.
So officially finally
@nuanced Then why is Pakistan after GSP Plus meant for the poorest of the countries. I am sure pakistan can live without that. The first thing we have to do to correct any problem is to acknow ledge it
Pakistan must review all its policies and accept the mistakes. Better we correct now.
The silence of KSA seemingly meaningful.at the when our own political situation is in doldrums. Anyway, the state shall come out the crisis whose existence has been put on high alert by unscrupulous politicians. Cases against money laundering is in full swing and individuals are being trailed at the Highest Court. Positive results are expected and the future of Pakistan hinges upon a decision in Panama case. All woes of Pakistan are hidden there.
What? China got convinced? meaning ?
Sad day. I am in tears. Pakistan Zindabad
call our troops back from SA.
Blacklist coming soon
So we are indeed grey listed.
Unfortunately the all weather friend china did not come to rescue. In international arena no country is permanent friend. Every country should learn this hard lesson and try to stand on its leg.
If Pakistan was already in the grey list in 2012-15 then why bother now?But what Pakistan stands to gain with such activities? Nothing probably and hopefully it realises soon.