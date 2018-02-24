DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Trump not satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts, says White House

Anwar IqbalUpdated February 24, 2018

Email


WASHINGTON: The White House has said that President Donald Trump is not satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and the US is holding Pakistan responsible for its actions.

“We’ve seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these (US) concerns but the President is not satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah when asked if President Trump was satisfied with the efforts to implement his South Asia strategy.

Announced in August last year, the strategy spells out a plan for restoring peace and stability to Afghanistan and seeks Pakistan’s support for doing so.

“We have restored some clarity in our relationship with Pakistan. For the first time we’re holding Pakistan accou­ntable for its actions,” Mr Shah added.

The White House official also said that the US was working closely with its partners in Afghanistan to implement the Trump strategy.

“We’ve made significant progress against ISIS, reducing their presence and eliminating hundreds of fighters. We’ve eliminated their top leaders, and we’re working relentlessly to target their leadership and bases wherever they emerge,” he said.

His comments at a White House press briefing on Thursday afternoon came days after the Trump administration announced it had an international watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to put Pakistan on a list of countries that had not done enough to end terrorist financing.

The watchdog ended a weeklong meeting in Paris on Friday, but did not mention Pakistan among the violators. A US State Department spokesperson, when asked to comment on Wash­ington’s move, said the FATF had not yet announced its final decision and so far “its discussions and deliberations are confidential”.

Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2018

PAK US RELATIONS Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (34)

1000 characters
SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 24, 2018 09:44am

Is Pakistan satisfied with Mr. Trump's efforts?

Aman
Feb 24, 2018 09:46am

Pakistan is not satisfied with American attitude! America has a long history of betraying and destroying the very nation that choose to stand with it.

Imran
Feb 24, 2018 09:46am

He is not even satisfied by his own government.

ga
Feb 24, 2018 09:48am

Trump has the lowest popularity amongst all US presidents and is hated world wide. Except ofcourse by brown Sahib Indians like Nikki Haley and Raj Shah.

Writer
Feb 24, 2018 09:51am

We cannot and dont want to make him happy. We are not going to fight your war anymore.

Dr.Arshad
Feb 24, 2018 09:54am

Give them a shut up call,simply.

Asad
Feb 24, 2018 09:55am

And US public is not satisfied with Trump.

DR.SALARIA, AAMIR AHMAD
Feb 24, 2018 09:58am

What else can he say ?

Daanish
Feb 24, 2018 09:58am

Accept your defeat and leave Afghanistan. Funny we made a super power cry.

illawarrior
Feb 24, 2018 09:59am

Pakistan is not satisfied with Trump's efforts either!

Ahmed khan lehri
Feb 24, 2018 10:04am

Keep on crying.

Amer Rao
Feb 24, 2018 10:12am

China is enough for Pakistan. Americans are not trustworthy.

Safdar
Feb 24, 2018 10:14am

Unthankful USA.

asad
Feb 24, 2018 10:28am

The world so called super power unable to stop maniac attacks on their schools, talks of other land to acts as per their wishes.

Huma
Feb 24, 2018 10:40am

US people are not satisfied with Mr Trump either.

SAK
Feb 24, 2018 10:49am

Trump is a duffer.

Sheroo
Feb 24, 2018 10:59am

He should save his energy and work on efforts to put his house in order by controlling gun crime.

Waqar Ahmad
Feb 24, 2018 11:18am

Pakistan is completely unsatisfying with US efforts to curb TTP in Afghanistan.

Justice
Feb 24, 2018 11:28am

I hope Trump will raise the issues of Pakistani corrupt politicians who been involved in mega corruption, US should not make any deal with corrupt politicians.

AVH
Feb 24, 2018 11:29am

Trump not satisfied with Pakistan's effort, 59% of US population not satisfied with Trump's effort as US President, lets do the math. Btw 7 in 10 admits of US failed policies in Afghanistan and Iraq. I think its time that US need to do a self assessment listening real people rather then the people telling lies for the last 18 yrs

anees zed
Feb 24, 2018 11:44am

While he is not satisfied with Pakistan's efforts, the whole world is not satisfied with HIS efforts either.

Sarwat
Feb 24, 2018 11:49am

Trump time to look in the mirror and see how many Americans are not satisfied with you and your performance.

Melbournewala
Feb 24, 2018 12:14pm

Whatever someone might say Trump has guts to execute things he says he will do.

Ashfaq
Feb 24, 2018 12:14pm

Indians have taken over the WH.

Babu
Feb 24, 2018 12:44pm

Pakistan needs to do more, for it'sown sake.

helloWorld
Feb 24, 2018 12:55pm

He is right, well done Trump.

shehzada
Feb 24, 2018 01:09pm

Pakistan is not satisfied with Usa effort. Is Usa our partner in war against terrorism or enemy?

Pak-UK
Feb 24, 2018 01:14pm

US hasn’t done nothing in Afghanistan. They have no control at most of its area. Blaming Pakistan won’t help for your failure. And we know you are our enemy and can’t see peace in our country.

Khan
Feb 24, 2018 01:20pm

And the vast majority of the American public is not satisfied with Trump’s “leadership.”

Saif Zulfiqar
Feb 24, 2018 01:39pm

Trump should be honest with Pakistan or leave Pakistan. China and Russia are more reliable than US.

Khan
Feb 24, 2018 02:42pm

Pakistan is on the track of progress now trump is mangling Pakistan image. They will never be satisfied because they don't want to be satisfied. Pakistan did a lot nd Pakistan have every right to develop nd prosperous.

Tranquality
Feb 24, 2018 02:54pm

No jokers, please.

Pakistan lover
Feb 24, 2018 02:58pm

Who is Trump to be satisfied? Pakistan is a strong country don’t fool your people and Indians

Iqbal Malik
Feb 24, 2018 03:49pm

Complete disconnection with US is the ONLY answer of “do more”.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated February 24, 2018

Senate poll challenge

An unusual problem has been solved in an unusual manner, giving rise to the usual speculation of partisanship and bias.
Updated February 24, 2018

Back to load-shedding

The govt has acknowledged that there is more to resolving the persistent power shortages than raw megawatts alone.
February 24, 2018

Dangerous nexus

INEXTRICABLY linked, illicit economies and organised crime pose extreme threats to societies. In Karachi’s...
Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?