Trump not satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts, says White House
WASHINGTON: The White House has said that President Donald Trump is not satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts to combat terrorism and the US is holding Pakistan responsible for its actions.
“We’ve seen modest progress in terms of Pakistan’s actual acknowledgement of these (US) concerns but the President is not satisfied with progress when it comes to Pakistan,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah when asked if President Trump was satisfied with the efforts to implement his South Asia strategy.
Announced in August last year, the strategy spells out a plan for restoring peace and stability to Afghanistan and seeks Pakistan’s support for doing so.
“We have restored some clarity in our relationship with Pakistan. For the first time we’re holding Pakistan accountable for its actions,” Mr Shah added.
The White House official also said that the US was working closely with its partners in Afghanistan to implement the Trump strategy.
“We’ve made significant progress against ISIS, reducing their presence and eliminating hundreds of fighters. We’ve eliminated their top leaders, and we’re working relentlessly to target their leadership and bases wherever they emerge,” he said.
His comments at a White House press briefing on Thursday afternoon came days after the Trump administration announced it had an international watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), to put Pakistan on a list of countries that had not done enough to end terrorist financing.
The watchdog ended a weeklong meeting in Paris on Friday, but did not mention Pakistan among the violators. A US State Department spokesperson, when asked to comment on Washington’s move, said the FATF had not yet announced its final decision and so far “its discussions and deliberations are confidential”.
Published in Dawn, February 24th, 2018
Comments (34)
Is Pakistan satisfied with Mr. Trump's efforts?
Pakistan is not satisfied with American attitude! America has a long history of betraying and destroying the very nation that choose to stand with it.
He is not even satisfied by his own government.
Trump has the lowest popularity amongst all US presidents and is hated world wide. Except ofcourse by brown Sahib Indians like Nikki Haley and Raj Shah.
We cannot and dont want to make him happy. We are not going to fight your war anymore.
Give them a shut up call,simply.
And US public is not satisfied with Trump.
What else can he say ?
Accept your defeat and leave Afghanistan. Funny we made a super power cry.
Pakistan is not satisfied with Trump's efforts either!
Keep on crying.
China is enough for Pakistan. Americans are not trustworthy.
Unthankful USA.
The world so called super power unable to stop maniac attacks on their schools, talks of other land to acts as per their wishes.
US people are not satisfied with Mr Trump either.
Trump is a duffer.
He should save his energy and work on efforts to put his house in order by controlling gun crime.
Pakistan is completely unsatisfying with US efforts to curb TTP in Afghanistan.
I hope Trump will raise the issues of Pakistani corrupt politicians who been involved in mega corruption, US should not make any deal with corrupt politicians.
Trump not satisfied with Pakistan's effort, 59% of US population not satisfied with Trump's effort as US President, lets do the math. Btw 7 in 10 admits of US failed policies in Afghanistan and Iraq. I think its time that US need to do a self assessment listening real people rather then the people telling lies for the last 18 yrs
While he is not satisfied with Pakistan's efforts, the whole world is not satisfied with HIS efforts either.
Trump time to look in the mirror and see how many Americans are not satisfied with you and your performance.
Whatever someone might say Trump has guts to execute things he says he will do.
Indians have taken over the WH.
Pakistan needs to do more, for it'sown sake.
He is right, well done Trump.
Pakistan is not satisfied with Usa effort. Is Usa our partner in war against terrorism or enemy?
US hasn’t done nothing in Afghanistan. They have no control at most of its area. Blaming Pakistan won’t help for your failure. And we know you are our enemy and can’t see peace in our country.
And the vast majority of the American public is not satisfied with Trump’s “leadership.”
Trump should be honest with Pakistan or leave Pakistan. China and Russia are more reliable than US.
Pakistan is on the track of progress now trump is mangling Pakistan image. They will never be satisfied because they don't want to be satisfied. Pakistan did a lot nd Pakistan have every right to develop nd prosperous.
No jokers, please.
Who is Trump to be satisfied? Pakistan is a strong country don’t fool your people and Indians
Complete disconnection with US is the ONLY answer of “do more”.