PML-N govt only spent money on Lahore, didn't give 'due share' to any province: Zardari
PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday, lashed out at the PML-N for poor governance, saying that the incumbent administration had failed to provide any province with its "due share".
"They [PML-N administration] have only given funds to Lahore. I went to Tonsa Sharif recently and I saw the condition of its roads. Even the inner city of Lahore is in a shambles. They have only spent money on railroads and roads that lead to their [Sharifs'] own lands," he said.
Defending PPP's loss in last year's by-election in NA-120 and earlier this month in Lodhran, both of which were won by the PML-N, the former president accused the ruling party of spending billions of rupees on their campaigns in order to grab votes.
"Getting votes is easier if your party is in power," he said. "Furthermore, the administration [police] there is also their [PML-N's] own. Half of Punjab's politics is run by the SHOs (station house officer)."
He, however, admitted that PPP's performance "might not have been up to the mark" and said that the party has formed new "election rules" as well as a manifesto.
Speaking on recent developments, he termed Khawaja Asif an "unsuitable" foreign minister while commenting on reports that Pakistan would be placed on the Financial Action Task Force's terror-financing watchlist.
He later handed over the microphone to PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala to brief the media over the party's new agenda. Mandviwalla said that the party had given importance to the "social sector and the layman" for the upcoming elections.
The details, Mandviwala said, would be released by the party chairman.
Returned the mic, Zardari proceeded to praise the institutions of the state, denouncing Nawaz's constant insinuations that the former premier is being targeted by the judiciary and the military.
Zardari claimed that it was only Nawaz who had a problem with the institutions of the country. "For the first time, perhaps, the institutions of the state are completely neutral," he said.
He also lauded Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa's initiative to fence the Pak-Afghan border and hoped that relations with Afghanistan would improve in future.
The former president also defended the government's decision to send troops to Saudi Arabia — contradicting his party's senators in doing so — saying that he could not oppose the decision because he "could not let down the custodian of the Holy Kaaba".
He added that "1,600 soldiers could not win a war, they can only train people".
He also commented on the upcoming Senate elections, saying that unlike the candidates nominated by other parties, PPP had issued tickets to "political people" who had "contacts" in their respective constituencies.
The former president also heaped praise over PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying that the latter had defended Pakistan internationally better than Zardari did himself. He also sought to dispel the notion that he was holding his son back.
Comments (45)
How can anyone project anything worthwhile outside, when there is only rot inside. So don't simply blame the minister.
As much as I would usually disagree with AZ's political statement, for this once he is right, but that too only, because of Bilawal's grooming is well set for foreign settings and debates.
Come to the West and you will see the difference amongst people who trained and live in different lifestyles and had originated in Pakistan.
Hence it is seriously recommended to make Bilawal the foreign minister regardless of who wins the elections in the upcoming elections.
But we should not deny that Bilawal was just orating a debate that he had well though of in advance and English being almost his first language. When it came to countering criticism and defending Pakistan, on all other forums current minister did a wonderful job.
We should always give credit where its due.
All PML-N seems to be unsuitable, how unskilled they are except in corruption.
He is a liar.
They should have borrowed one from you?
I don’t normally agree with Zardari because of his own conduct is very shady but on this occasion I fully agree we have guy who is our foreign minister with no credibility
Bilawal is amazing! He should be PM
All his party is just a family buissness
Gotta agree with Zardari sahaab on this one Bilawal bhutto or Hina rabbani khar are better choice for foreign office
The most corrupt and inefficient person in the history of Pakistan is pointing fingers at others.....
I agree. Anyone can represent Pakistan better than zardari did.
But Zardari also thinks Rao Anwar is a brave kid and he would never kill anyone extrajudicially. Proof that he didn't according to Zardari sahab is how there aren't any petitions in court against Anwar.
Zardari's opinion really really matters. Specially in Punjab. The biggest headline the PPP made there was how there were more votes rejected than there were casted for the PPP in Lahore.
But by all means Zardari. Comment on how good other people are at their jobs.
Promoting dynasty by throwing mud at others
Lame excuses will not do any good to your party. You have ensured that Bhutto's legacy and PPP reaches an irrecoverable state and honestly you are very successful in achieving that.
First time AZ has spoken truth and made comments that have some validity. Can he be trusted, very hard to tell. He should volunteer to disclose some of his bad dealings of the past.
There is no difference between PPP and PMLN. You looted the country with both hands and they are doing the same. It is funny that you have issues with PMLN but never said anything about the deaths of children in Thar!. You should be ashamed of yourself. You and your son are a disgrace to the Bhutto family. I guess you should also change your name to Asif Ali Zardari Bhutto. It just might do the trick!.
Zardari cases should be opened again in order to provide proper justice.
NS has been biased towards Lahore.
Perfect excuse of doing nothing
Look who is talking !!!
Obviously he is worried about his share .
Peoples Party did not spend any money on any city or province when they were in power.
Lame excuse for no development in Sind.Why did smaller province not raise the issue in the proper forms.I do not remember raising this issue in NA, Senate, CCI,NFCA or ECC.
Asif Ali Zardari is most corrupt person in the history of Pakistan.
What did and does PPP in the rural area of Sindh?
Do Asif Ali Zardari and PPP have any shame?
Dawn, wonder if politicians and their supporters EVER read these comments? If they do then there is more than to correct their wrong doings. First time in Pakistan history our SUPREME Court and its judges are courageous enough to deliver true verdicts without being pressured. There is a ray of hope and optimism among the public that may be dark days are passing by. Hour prayers and blessing are for our CJ and SC.
Asif Zardari is wrong, all provinces received funds from Federal government according to the 18th Amendment. Sindh government is guilty of massive corruption, therefore, funds were stolen and not spent on development projects. This serious crime by politicians calls for NAB and FIA investigation, so those guilty must be punished. In democracy there must be full financial "accountability" of governments, which use tax payers money.
In the same press conference. Mr. Zardari is saying PMLN spent money only in Lahore. In the very next question he says they win in Lodhran since they spend a lot of money for welfare of people of Lodhran. So Mr. Zardari are you lier before 5 minutes or after 5 minutes. What is white lie. When he was asked what work you will present to people to get the vote, he transferred mike to his financial minister. And his financial minister said if we get govt. next time, we will work for common people. Sorry question was what did you done in last 5 years during your govt. in Islamabad and what did you done during your 10 year tenure in Sindh? If PMLN did work only in Lahore, why did you not work either in Larkana or Karachi. Which city or part of the province or country is your preference?
did Your govt spent money even on Larkana , that city looks like a horrible
Whatever share was given to Sind, Zardari took it.
When it was your turn, both at the center and province of Sindh, you didn't spend the money on Sindh's capital Karachi, but took all the money accumulated to your private coffers abroad through carrier pigeons. The money must have multiplied many times by now. Where do you intend taking it?
Mr.Zardari have you visited my Beloved Sindh. No, you just want to rule. Let me tell you. Sindh is a large garbage bin under your 20 years of PPP rule. Next time when you open your mouth, don't fool people by distracting them with a lie.
This coming from a man who only spent money on the Bilawal house and didnt give due share to even the rest of the sindh, let alone other provinces
King of corruption talking about honesty
@Nasir I am 100% agree with you. At the same time this statement is 100% correct.
"They [PML-N administration] have only given funds to Lahore. I went to Tonsa Sharif recently and I saw the condition of its roads. Even the inner city of Lahore is in a shambles. They have only spent money on railroads and roads that lead to their [Sharifs'] own lands," he said".
What did Zaradi do, when PPP was in government. He did not allocated any penny for KHI or Sindh.
You and NS, both are thieves, we don't want to try our luck on thieves anymore
Your credibility...sir your credibility...it has been tarnished...may i with respect...Constantly stopping to explain oneself may expand into a frustrating burden for the rare individual, so ceasing to do so is like finally dropping the weights and sprinting towards his goals. Those who insincerely misunderstand, who intentionally distort the motives of a pure-intentioned individual, then, no longer have the opportunity to block his path; instead, they are the ones left to stand on the sidelines shouting frustratedly in the wind of his trail.
What their Government did for the inner Sindh are? They do not look good when they criticize other parties as their track record is abysmal in this regard.
@Daanish Very sad and at the same time disgusting read your comment, which shows how our brothers from majority province refer to other smaller units of the same country as garbage bins. We are suffering from intolerance from the ultra right and it does not bode well when our so called liberals wear the same cloak and glasses of discrimination. To tell you the truth for all practical purposes, we all common Sindhis,Punjabis, pushtoon and Baluchis, are treated as garbage by these political elites such as Sharifs or Zardaris and I see no difference between them for that matter. Having said that it is more advisable to refrain from hurting others who being unfortunate to have borne in places like Baluchitan or Sind for no fault of their. Sitting some 12000, I love my people, and saddened to read the downhill stride of the country made possible by those who made our people continue to suffer perpetually due their corruption and getting away with anything you can name.
Of course he is happy because his wife and he stole all the gold they could get whilst PPP were in power. It is people like these very commenting boards who love singing PPP praises so much that if PPP win power again they will fill their pockets as much as they did the last time. Good luck.
Agreed, but Mr. Zardari you even didn't spend money on Sindh, isn't contemplating common sense PML-N is better than PPP.
At least they spent money in a city! U took our money and put it in your pocket.
Words of Wisdom from the man who can pay off our national debt with his fortune.
What ex president is looking for ? spend Punjab's money on sindh. Why not he manage Sindh and put the money available as sindh"s share in a judicious manner to get better results. Thar is the living example of mismanagement. Where all the money in Sindh is going, a big question, do Mr. Zardari will bother to answer.
PMLN spent on Lahore ---where did u spend ur share of development funds Zardari sahib ?