LIVE: Karachi Kings have Quetta Gladiators pinned down in PSL encounter

The Quetta Gladiators are 80-6 after 14 overs in pursuit of the Karachi Kings' 150-run target in their Pakistan Super League match in Dubai.

Shane Watson and Asad Shafiq opened the innings for the Gladiators, who lost Watson early following a farcical mix-up.

Shafiq soon joined Watson in the dugout as the Kings gained an upper hand.

Pietersen, who is playing his last T20 tournament, also departed off the bowling of Tymal Mills.

The seventh over was the first big one for the Gladiators, who plundered 14 off it. It featured this might blow from Rilee Rossouw.

Rossouw tried taking Imad Wasim on but ended up getting caught at long on as the Gladiators run chase suffered another major blow.

The Gladiators' 50 came up in the 10th over when their skipper Sarfraz Ahmed played a masterful cut shot for four.

However, Afridi got Sarfraz trapped in front of the wicket as the Gladiators lost their fifth wicket.

Afridi then took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Umar Amin (31), who had started to look a little bit threatening.

Karachi innings

Earlier, the Kings won the toss and opted to bat first, sending openers Khurram Manzoor and Joe Denly to the pitch. Manzoor has been in immaculate form recently, having scored three centuries in the last four matches he played in the regional One-Day Cup.

The Kings lost their first wicket, Denly, in the fifth over to Australian legend Shane Watson.

The first innings opened with a volley of boundaries from both Denly and Manzoor off bowlers Anwar Ali, Jofra Archer, and Watson. Both batsman smacked two 4s apiece before Denly was run out by Watson.

Azam, who scored 11 runs off 10 balls, was caught out by wicketkeeper Sarfraz off a delivery from Rahat Ali in the 10th over, and replaced by Colin Ingram.

Manzoor was caught out by Asad Shafiq off Anwar Ali in the 13th over, bringing Ravi Bopara out to the pitch.

The Kings brought up their 100 in the 15th over.

Colin Ingram dispatched Anwar Ali for a huge six in the 15th over.

The Kings lost Ingram in the 17th over.

It was Shahid Afridi's turn to bat as Boom Boom arrived in the middle amid loud cheers.

But those hoping for a Bopara-Afridi partnership were left disappointed as the Englishman soon went back to the pavilion.

The Kings lost their captain Imad Wasim off the bowling of Jofra Archer.

Gladiators' Aussie all-rounder Shane Watson bowled a death over for the ages, claiming three wickets, all but ending the Kings' hopes of a sizable total.

Watson first castled Afridi.

The Aussie then made Mohammad Irfan his next victim on the follow-up delivery.

His final prey was Mohammad Rizwan, who departed in this fashion:

The Kings finished their innings with a measly single.

Who will take the game?

The Gladiators are featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Sarfraz Ahmed and Shane Watson, while the Kings have Babar Azam, Muhammad Amir and Ravi Bopara in their arsenal. Eoin Morgan, who was part of the Kings' original lineup, is in New Zealand today for a One Day International series starting on Sunday.

Today's competition will be interesting one to watch as both the teams bring similar strengths to the pitch: strong batting.

In the past seasons, even though the Kings had a strong team on paper, they failed to produce any results in either of the two editions.

This time, however, the team's management seems determined to make a difference.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, have Sir Vivian Richards as their mentor, and it is expected that he will continue to add value to the team and keep their morale high.

While the Gladiators are considered to be the best team in the tournament, they have yet to bring a trophy home. The Kings, on the other hand, have a fresh line-up under the young leadership of Imad Wasim.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain, WK), Kevin Pietersen, Rilee Rossouw, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Umar Amin, Shane Watson, Jofra Archer, Rahat Ali, Hassan Khan.

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim (captain), Joe Denly, Khurram Manzoor, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Muhammad Rizwan (WK), Shahid Afridi, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Irfan, Tymal Mills.