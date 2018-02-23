DAWN.COM

Careem captain found murdered in Islamabad's Sector G-13

Shakeel QararFebruary 23, 2018

A 'captain' of the popular ride-hailing service Careem was found murdered on Thursday in Islamabad's Sector G-13.

Unidentified men attacked Junaid Mustafa, the 26-year-old driver, in the early hours of Thursday and fled taking his car and mobile phones with them, according to police reports.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the case was registered by the victim's brother at the Golra police station in Islamabad.

Mustafa had reportedly ended a ride before he was attacked on Street 79 of G-13. He was shot with a 30-bore pistol.

The FIR stated that one of the victim's stolen phones had been tracked to a location on the motorway.

In a post on Twitter, Careem Pakistan confirmed that the driver had been unaccompanied at the time of the incident.

Soon after news of the incident surfaced, dozens of captains were reported by The Express Tribune to be participating in a strike against the company.

The protesters were reported by The Express Tribune to be asking for greater powers to decide which ride requests they should entertain keeping in mind captains' security.

At the time this story was filed, the Careem app was showing rides available in various locations in the city, suggesting that the service was running largely interrupted.

The service seems to be up and running in Islamabad.
Aman
Feb 23, 2018 04:44pm

inna lillahe wa inna elihe rajoon. where is the government? where are law enforcement agencies? why so much security on useless politicians always engage eating public money and filling foreign banks, however, no security or help for common citizens ?

