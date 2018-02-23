DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PSX recovers after Pakistan's FATF worries trigger plunge

Dawn.comUpdated February 23, 2018

Email


The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended the week on a negative, owing mostly to a sharp plunge following unconfirmed reports of Pakistan being placed on the grey-list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 261 points.

The index, which had made marginal gains of 101 points by the end of the first half, nose-dived in the first few minutes of trading in the second session, losing over 500 points by 3:45pm. However, a late recovery meant the index closed at 43,267 points.

Of the total of 355 traded scrips, 103 advanced, 227 declined and 25 remained unchanged. In all, 244 million shares worth Rs10.1 billion were traded on the exchange.

The engineering sector dominated trading with 18.4m shares traded, followed by chemical and tech sector at 14.8m and 11.3m shares traded.

Pakistani officials and Western diplomats say being put on the FATF watchlist could deal a blow to Pakistan’s economy, making it harder for foreign investors and companies to do business in the country.

However, an official statement on the decision has not yet been issued.

Volumes were led by:

  1. Dost Steels Ltd: 27.5m shares traded [-1.56pc];

  2. Azgard Nine: 15.6m shares traded [0.23pc];

  3. TRG Pak Ltd: 14.7m shares traded [-3.42pc];

  4. Lotte Chemical: 11.9m shares traded [-3.44pc];

  5. B.O.Punjab: 11.0m shares traded [-2.24pc].

PAKISTAN STOCK MARKET Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

1000 characters
Nawaz Sharif
Feb 23, 2018 03:55pm

Great News

Alba
Feb 23, 2018 05:21pm

That is what sanctions are all about. We can thank Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N and thank Asif Zardari and the PPP. They allow evil, corruption and crime to exist.

Ash Man
Feb 23, 2018 05:48pm
Asad
Feb 23, 2018 06:41pm

350 points move is too small to count. Can happen on any day.

Prateik
Feb 23, 2018 07:01pm

Insider trading going on.

Dilip Thorat
Feb 23, 2018 07:25pm

Monday opening would be worst cause of some news. Pakistan and now it's stock exchange are predictable.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

February 24, 2018

Senate poll challenge

AN unusual problem has been solved in an unusual manner, giving rise to the usual speculation of partisanship and...
February 24, 2018

Back to load-shedding

ENDING load-shedding was Nawaz Sharif’s biggest campaign promise, and has been the backbone of his narrative since...
February 24, 2018

Dangerous nexus

INEXTRICABLY linked, illicit economies and organised crime pose extreme threats to societies. In Karachi’s...
Updated February 23, 2018

Regrettable verdict

The highest court in the land should be accorded the highest respect. Without the judiciary, rule of law is impossible.
Updated February 23, 2018

No place for newborns

As the primary stakeholders in this venture, women must be empowered to exercise their rights and demand quality care.
Updated February 23, 2018

Syria’s nightmare

Is it only a matter of time before a new regional conflict in the Middle East materialises?