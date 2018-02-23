KP govt to approve Rs277m grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania

The provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to approve a Rs277 million grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania, DawnNews learnt on Friday.

A summary for the grant to be given to the madressah headed by Maulana Samiul Haq from the chief minister's discretionary funds has been sent to Pervez Khattak, religious affairs minister Habibur Rehman disclosed.

The funds are being disbursed on special directives of chief minister Khattak himself.

This is not the first time that the madressah would be on the receiving end of a gracious grant from Pakistan Tekhreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led KP government as Rs300m were allocated for it in the budget for financial year 2016-17.

Defending the move, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that the funds and support would help the seminary students assimilate in our society, bring them in to the mainstream and keep them away from radicalisation.

"The same Darul Uloom was supported and financed by ANP, even the late Wali Khan went there," the PTI chief had said.

Samiul Haq is also being backed by the PTI to receive a berth in the Senate on a seat from KP in elections to be held on March 3.

Correction: It was erroneously reported that the grant amount was Rs27.7 million, instead of Rs277 million. The error is regretted.