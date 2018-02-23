DAWN.COM

KP govt to approve Rs277m grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania

Ali AkbarUpdated February 23, 2018

The provincial government of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is set to approve a Rs277 million grant for Darul Uloom Haqqania, DawnNews learnt on Friday.

A summary for the grant to be given to the madressah headed by Maulana Samiul Haq from the chief minister's discretionary funds has been sent to Pervez Khattak, religious affairs minister Habibur Rehman disclosed.

The funds are being disbursed on special directives of chief minister Khattak himself.

This is not the first time that the madressah would be on the receiving end of a gracious grant from Pakistan Tekhreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led KP government as Rs300m were allocated for it in the budget for financial year 2016-17.

Defending the move, PTI chief Imran Khan had said that the funds and support would help the seminary students assimilate in our society, bring them in to the mainstream and keep them away from radicalisation.

"The same Darul Uloom was supported and financed by ANP, even the late Wali Khan went there," the PTI chief had said.

Samiul Haq is also being backed by the PTI to receive a berth in the Senate on a seat from KP in elections to be held on March 3.

Correction: It was erroneously reported that the grant amount was Rs27.7 million, instead of Rs277 million. The error is regretted.

jawaid
Feb 23, 2018 03:48pm

A clear source of corruption with high level of incompetency.

Umar Farooq
Feb 23, 2018 03:50pm

Bravo, Now don't wait for FATF decision , Great going IK..............

Hasaan
Feb 23, 2018 03:50pm

There is no end to politics. Utterly disgraceful and unacceptable at the same time

Alan McDonald
Feb 23, 2018 04:03pm

Sad.... hypocrites

Ayub
Feb 23, 2018 04:03pm

It is a good step. But the funds should be appropriated appropriately and proper audit should be conducted into its use.

Wajid
Feb 23, 2018 04:04pm

Then we ask why Pakistan's name is being included in grey list by FATF!

Javed
Feb 23, 2018 04:08pm

Two faced. Three timer.

Bilal
Feb 23, 2018 04:42pm

This is what really need to improve our madressah society, Iff it is continue in a quick and responsible way. Although this initiative will take time but the result show positivity among socity.

rizwan
Feb 23, 2018 04:47pm

glad to see figure corrected. Am sure many others may have highlighted this error !!

Akbar Ali QAU
Feb 23, 2018 04:56pm

Great! These neglected people need such attentions. They are 30% of our population and can play contructivre role if given due attention.

Rizz
Feb 23, 2018 05:03pm

What a use of our tax money.

Shakeel Khawaja
Feb 23, 2018 05:05pm

This shows how Talibans are being supported by KPK and IK.

Ahmed bin Babar
Feb 23, 2018 05:09pm

This is an open political bribe...

Hamza
Feb 23, 2018 05:11pm

and then on the other hand we wonder why we are being put back on the terror-financing watchlist...

Ahmad
Feb 23, 2018 05:20pm

Funding extremists. No vote for PTI by me, my family, my friends and my acquaintances.

Ali Humair
Feb 23, 2018 05:26pm

Agree with IK's vision to bring everyone in the mainstream, more ideas need to be brought forward by others too to reduce polarization.

Silent Killer
Feb 23, 2018 05:37pm

Seminaries students are Pakistan citizens. & have equal rights for basic needs like clean water,electricity,healthy environment,& have equal shares in govt funds...

SHAHID SATTAR
Feb 23, 2018 06:14pm

At least some benefit will accrue to the religious community. The returns gesture is unknown as to what is expected in return for this largesse? Or is it just to show the benevolence of the provincial government?

