Abbasi, Ghani inaugurate long-awaited TAPI gas pipeline

APFebruary 23, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani launched a 1,814 kilometer (1,130 mile) gas pipeline on Friday that will feed Turkmenistan gas to Afghanistan, as well as Pakistan and eventually to India.

The first part of the inauguration took place in Turkmenistan, on the border with Afghanistan's western province of Herat, followed by a ceremony in Afghanistan. The launch was shown live on Afghan television.

Heavy security will guard the pipeline construction through war-weary Afghanistan, said Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the Herat provincial governor's office.

“It's a golden day for Afghanistan today,” Farhad said. “It will help our economy and create thousands of jobs.”

The long awaited pipeline project, which is known by the acronym TAPI, is expected to take two years to complete, but it has been several years in the planning.

The United States has advocated the pipeline as a source of much needed gas to all three countries over an alternative pipeline, which is also being negotiated, bringing gas from Iran through Pakistan and into India.

The TAPI pipeline is a rare show of cooperation between often hostile neighbours Pakistan and India as well as the often contentious neighbours Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Abbasi attended the ceremonies along with a representative of the Indian government.

Security has been a concern leading up to the inauguration but Farhad said Afghanistan has devised a detailed security plan to protect the pipeline construction as well as the pipeline.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP in a telephone interview that the religious movement was ready to guarantee the pipeline's security.

“We are ready to protect TAPI. It is good and important and vital for the economy of Afghanistan,” he said, noting the pipeline had been under consideration during the Taliban rule that ended in 2001.

Ghani told the gathering that the pipeline is a message to future generations.

“We hope our next generation will see this pipeline as the foundation of a joint position in our region which is aimed at improving our economy, providing jobs and increasing our security, all in our fight against extremists,” he said.

The pipeline will have a capacity to carry 33 billion cubic meters (43 billion cubic yards) of gas from Turkmenistan to Pakistan and India through Afghanistan's Herat, Farah, Helmand and Nimroz provinces.

Madeeh
Feb 23, 2018 02:28pm

Dangerous thing this. We should develop an alternate route to central Asia thorough China.

WM
Feb 23, 2018 02:31pm

Good initiative.

Babu
Feb 23, 2018 02:47pm

GOOD development. Now complete it fast and make operational. It is a rare win-win for all API nations.

Asif Kahsmiri
Feb 23, 2018 02:52pm

everyone come together

MG
Feb 23, 2018 02:58pm

Good step. Having commercial relationships will have positive impact on bilateral relationship between countries. Hopw this will close the gap.

Trump Et
Feb 23, 2018 02:59pm

Great going, Pakistan.

Mike
Feb 23, 2018 03:05pm

Finally something positive between hostile countries

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 23, 2018 03:13pm

Finally, some silver lining could be seen between the two brotherly neighbors. Well done and keep it up.

Imtiaz Ali Khan
Feb 23, 2018 03:18pm

Good let us all rise together.

I love you all.

IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!

Deepak
Feb 23, 2018 03:21pm

Let's see how long it goes. Wish it get completed.

Ahmed Qamar
Feb 23, 2018 03:30pm

Good day today for all 4 countries

I know
Feb 23, 2018 04:22pm

US has supported this project and its the only good thing US has done so far in Afghanistan.

M.Saeed
Feb 23, 2018 05:43pm

Very dangerous and uncertain initiative of heavy investment.

Ahmad
Feb 23, 2018 05:53pm

Good news for all the three countries.

Khurram
Feb 23, 2018 06:27pm

Sensible cooperations can do wonders.

